NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
NYK at PHX (-6), O/U: 226
DET at SAC (-9), O/U: 233
CHA at WAS (-6), O/U: 221
MIA at CLE, O/U:
GSW (-9.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5
MEM at BKN (-7.5), O/U: 221.5
DEN at DAL (-9.5), O/U: 217.5
SAS at LAL, O/U:
Injuries to Monitor
NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable
PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT
DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Probable
Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT
SAC - Keegan Murray (back), Malik Monk (mouth): Questionable
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
WAS - Jordan Goodwin (knee), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable
Duncan Robinson (hand): Doubtful
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal): OUT
CLE - Kevin Love (thumb): Doubtful
Dean Wade (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): Questionable
Kevin Porter (back): Doubtful
Bruno Fernando (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (ankle): OUT
BKN - Kyrie Irving (suspension): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable
Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): OUT
DAL - Reggie Bullock (neck): Probable
Maxi Kleber (back): OUT
SAS - Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Devin Vassell (ankle): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable
Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) vs. Pistons
Fox has a chance to keep up his impressive play and lead the Kings to a sixth straight win as he takes on a Pistons team giving up an NBA-second-worst 117.5 points per game. He averages 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals, with more than 45 DK points in three of the last five games - including a high of 63.8.
Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) vs. Warriors
Green averages 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and has managed over 30 DK points in the last six matchups. He has a chance to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who've struggled defensively to start the season giving up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per outing.
Forwards/Centers
Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($6,900) at Wizards
Oubre topped 40 DK points in three of his last five appearances while averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 steals. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the sixth-most threes per game.
Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,000) vs. Nuggets
Wood averages 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while delivering instant impact off the bench. He exceeded 30 DK points in three of the last four, with a high of 45.5. He should do well against the Nuggets as they will be missing Nikola Jokic.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,700) vs. Hornets
Porzingis has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47 percent from the field. They also give up the fifth most free throws per game, which should help the Wizards' big man bolster his stats. Porzingis averages 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks and has exceeded 45 DK points in his last four outings.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,700) at Rockets
Curry averages 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals and has surpassed 50 DK points seven times in the last 10 games, with two over 70. He should be able to maintain his scorching offensive run against the Rockets as they give up the ninth most points while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Nets
Clarke is up for extra playing time in the absence of Jaren Jackson. He averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks and has topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10. Clarke also boasts a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up the eighth-most offensive rebounds.
Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Hornets
Hachimura registered more than 18 DK points in eight of the last 10, including four efforts over 25. He should be able to keep it going versus the Hornets, who allow an average of 115.8 points.
Yuta Watanabe, Nets ($3,700) vs. Grizzlies
Watanabe is averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last seven games while totaling at least 20 DK points on five occasions. He should do well against the Grizzlies, who are dealing with frontcourt injuries.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) at Kings
Burks is up for a boost with Saddiq Bey sidelined. He's averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists through four outings, with a season-high of 35.3 DK points the last time out. Burks will be facing a Kings side that gives up the fifth-most points per game.
Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,800) at Kings
Hayes started the last four and put up impressive numbers averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. He'll continue to handle an increased role with Cade Cunningham out.