NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 20

Dan Bruno 
November 20, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at PHX (-6), O/U: 226

DET at SAC (-9), O/U: 233

CHA at WAS (-6), O/U: 221

MIA at CLE, O/U: 

GSW (-9.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5

MEM at BKN (-7.5), O/U: 221.5

DEN at DAL (-9.5), O/U: 217.5 

SAS at LAL, O/U: 

Injuries to Monitor  

NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable      

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT   

DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Probable
Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT  

SAC - Keegan Murray (back), Malik Monk (mouth): Questionable 

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle): Questionable 
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT    

WAS - Jordan Goodwin (knee), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT     

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable 
Duncan Robinson (hand): Doubtful
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal): OUT    

CLE - Kevin Love (thumb): Doubtful
Dean Wade (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT   

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable 
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT  

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): Questionable
 Kevin Porter (back): Doubtful
 Bruno Fernando (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT 

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (ankle): OUT   

BKN - Kyrie Irving (suspension): Questionable 
T.J. Warren (foot): OUT       

DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable
Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): OUT   

DAL - Reggie Bullock (neck): Probable 
Maxi Kleber (back): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Devin Vassell (ankle): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT      

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable 
Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT     

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) vs. Pistons

Fox has a chance to keep up his impressive play and lead the Kings to a sixth straight win as he takes on a Pistons team giving up an NBA-second-worst 117.5 points per game. He averages 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals, with more than 45 DK points in three of the last five games - including a high of 63.8. 

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) vs. Warriors 

Green averages 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and has managed over 30 DK points in the last six matchups. He has a chance to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who've struggled defensively to start the season giving up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per outing. 

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($6,900) at Wizards 

Oubre topped 40 DK points in three of his last five appearances while averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 steals. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the sixth-most threes per game.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,000) vs. Nuggets  

Wood averages 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while delivering instant impact off the bench. He exceeded 30 DK points in three of the last four, with a high of 45.5. He should do well against the Nuggets as they will be missing Nikola Jokic

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,700) vs. Hornets

Porzingis has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47 percent from the field. They also give up the fifth most free throws per game, which should help the Wizards' big man bolster his stats. Porzingis averages 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks and has exceeded 45 DK points in his last four outings. 

Expected Chalk 

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,700) at Rockets

Curry averages 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals and has surpassed 50 DK points seven times in the last 10 games, with two over 70. He should be able to maintain his scorching offensive run against the Rockets as they give up the ninth most points while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. 

Value Picks

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Nets 

Clarke is up for extra playing time in the absence of Jaren Jackson. He averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks and has topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10. Clarke also boasts a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up the eighth-most offensive rebounds. 

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Hornets

Hachimura registered more than 18 DK points in eight of the last 10, including four efforts over 25. He should be able to keep it going versus the Hornets, who allow an average of 115.8 points. 

Yuta Watanabe, Nets ($3,700) vs. Grizzlies

Watanabe is averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last seven games while totaling at least 20 DK points on five occasions. He should do well against the Grizzlies, who are dealing with frontcourt injuries. 

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) at Kings

Burks is up for a boost with Saddiq Bey sidelined. He's averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists through four outings, with a season-high of 35.3 DK points the last time out. Burks will be facing a Kings side that gives up the fifth-most points per game. 

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,800) at Kings

Hayes started the last four and put up impressive numbers averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. He'll continue to handle an increased role with Cade Cunningham out. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
