NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at PHX (-6), O/U: 226

DET at SAC (-9), O/U: 233

CHA at WAS (-6), O/U: 221

MIA at CLE, O/U:

GSW (-9.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5

MEM at BKN (-7.5), O/U: 221.5

DEN at DAL (-9.5), O/U: 217.5

SAS at LAL, O/U:

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT

DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Probable

Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT

SAC - Keegan Murray (back), Malik Monk (mouth): Questionable

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

WAS - Jordan Goodwin (knee), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (hand): Doubtful

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal): OUT

CLE - Kevin Love (thumb): Doubtful

Dean Wade (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable

Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): Questionable

Kevin Porter (back): Doubtful

Bruno Fernando (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ja Morant (ankle): OUT

BKN - Kyrie Irving (suspension): Questionable

T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable

Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful

Collin Gillespie (leg), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): OUT

DAL - Reggie Bullock (neck): Probable

Maxi Kleber (back): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Devin Vassell (ankle): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable

LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable

Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) vs. Pistons

Fox has a chance to keep up his impressive play and lead the Kings to a sixth straight win as he takes on a Pistons team giving up an NBA-second-worst 117.5 points per game. He averages 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals, with more than 45 DK points in three of the last five games - including a high of 63.8.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,200) vs. Warriors

Green averages 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and has managed over 30 DK points in the last six matchups. He has a chance to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who've struggled defensively to start the season giving up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per outing.

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($6,900) at Wizards

Oubre topped 40 DK points in three of his last five appearances while averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 steals. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the sixth-most threes per game.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($7,000) vs. Nuggets

Wood averages 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while delivering instant impact off the bench. He exceeded 30 DK points in three of the last four, with a high of 45.5. He should do well against the Nuggets as they will be missing Nikola Jokic.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,700) vs. Hornets

Porzingis has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47 percent from the field. They also give up the fifth most free throws per game, which should help the Wizards' big man bolster his stats. Porzingis averages 20.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks and has exceeded 45 DK points in his last four outings.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,700) at Rockets

Curry averages 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals and has surpassed 50 DK points seven times in the last 10 games, with two over 70. He should be able to maintain his scorching offensive run against the Rockets as they give up the ninth most points while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,300) at Nets

Clarke is up for extra playing time in the absence of Jaren Jackson. He averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks and has topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10. Clarke also boasts a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up the eighth-most offensive rebounds.

Rui Hachimura, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Hornets

Hachimura registered more than 18 DK points in eight of the last 10, including four efforts over 25. He should be able to keep it going versus the Hornets, who allow an average of 115.8 points.

Yuta Watanabe, Nets ($3,700) vs. Grizzlies

Watanabe is averaging 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last seven games while totaling at least 20 DK points on five occasions. He should do well against the Grizzlies, who are dealing with frontcourt injuries.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) at Kings

Burks is up for a boost with Saddiq Bey sidelined. He's averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists through four outings, with a season-high of 35.3 DK points the last time out. Burks will be facing a Kings side that gives up the fifth-most points per game.

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,800) at Kings

Hayes started the last four and put up impressive numbers averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. He'll continue to handle an increased role with Cade Cunningham out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.