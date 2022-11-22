NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
BKN (-7.5) at PHI, O/U: 217
SAC at MEM (-1), O/U: 234.5
DET at DEN (-5.5), O/U: 222
LAL at PHX (-10), O/U: 226
Injuries to Monitor
BKN - T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
PHI - Tobias Harris (hip), Furkan Korkmaz (knee): Probable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT
MEM - Ja Morant (ankle): Doubtful
Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT
DEN - Bones Hyland (hip), Aaron Gordon (illness), Ish Smith (calf): Questionable
Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable
Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT
PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) at Grizzlies
Fox has an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies' short-handed backcourt, as Desmond Bane remains out and Ja Morant is doubtful. Fox is averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals through the Kings' current six-game winning streak. He topped 45 DK points in four of the six outings, with a high of 63.8.
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,300) vs. Lakers
Booker has a favorable matchup against the Lakers who have struggled defending opposing backcourt players. Booker averages 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last five games, with a season-high of 78 on Friday. Booker must continue to play a more significant role in carrying the offense, as the Suns remain without a few key players.
Forwards/Centers
Mikal Bridges, Suns ($6,600) vs. Lakers
Bridges continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games. He showed he can go off for some major totals as he topped 50 DK points in two of the last six outings. He also has a significant size advantage against the Lakers' wing players.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,400) vs. Kings
Jackson has a chance to lead the offense, as Morant is listed as doubtful for action. He has only played in two games so far this season, but he logged 52 DK points in the last game, with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up 117.5 points per game, which is third most in the league.
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,500) at Suns
Davis is on a roll, averaging 30.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals over the last five games. He continues to be listed as probable for action, but he has been able to excel despite the label recently and should be able to keep it up against the Suns, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,200) at 76ers
Durant continues to lead the Nets, averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded 76ers, but he will still need to deliver a complete performance to avoid an upset on the road. He exceeded 50 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including a high of 72.5.
Value Picks
DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Pistons
With Nikola Jokic listed as doubtful for action, Jordan should be up for another major role. He has looked good in three consecutive starts, averaging 6.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is coming off a season-high total of 17 rebounds in the last game, where he generated 32.3 DK points in 34 minutes of action. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the third most rebounds per game.
Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,900) vs. Lakers
Craig continues to see an extended role as a result of injuries on the roster. He scored in double digits in four of the last five games and surpassed 25 DK points each time.
Joe Harris, Nets ($4,500) at 76ers
Harris is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 25 DK points in the last two games. He benefits from the Nets being back near full strength as he can play off his All-Star caliber teammates for easier scoring opportunities.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Pistons
Caldwell-Pope is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, exceeding 25 DK points on five occasions. He is shooting 51.4 percent from long range on the season and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' shorthanded backcourt.
Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,200) at Suns
After a quiet outing in his season debut, Schroder looked great in his last outing, where he totaled 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. He should continue to see his role increase as the Lakers are in need of another reliable contributor. He has a favorable matchup against the Suns, who allow opponents to shoot 38.4 percent from deep, which is fourth highest in the league.