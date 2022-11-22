NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN (-7.5) at PHI, O/U: 217

SAC at MEM (-1), O/U: 234.5

DET at DEN (-5.5), O/U: 222

LAL at PHX (-10), O/U: 226

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

PHI - Tobias Harris (hip), Furkan Korkmaz (knee): Probable

Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (ankle): Doubtful

Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (hip), Aaron Gordon (illness), Ish Smith (calf): Questionable

Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): Doubtful

Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable

LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable

Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) at Grizzlies

Fox has an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies' short-handed backcourt, as Desmond Bane remains out and Ja Morant is doubtful. Fox is averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals through the Kings' current six-game winning streak. He topped 45 DK points in four of the six outings, with a high of 63.8.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,300) vs. Lakers

Booker has a favorable matchup against the Lakers who have struggled defending opposing backcourt players. Booker averages 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last five games, with a season-high of 78 on Friday. Booker must continue to play a more significant role in carrying the offense, as the Suns remain without a few key players.

Forwards/Centers

Mikal Bridges, Suns ($6,600) vs. Lakers

Bridges continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games. He showed he can go off for some major totals as he topped 50 DK points in two of the last six outings. He also has a significant size advantage against the Lakers' wing players.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,400) vs. Kings

Jackson has a chance to lead the offense, as Morant is listed as doubtful for action. He has only played in two games so far this season, but he logged 52 DK points in the last game, with 25 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up 117.5 points per game, which is third most in the league.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,500) at Suns

Davis is on a roll, averaging 30.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals over the last five games. He continues to be listed as probable for action, but he has been able to excel despite the label recently and should be able to keep it up against the Suns, who give up the fifth most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,200) at 76ers

Durant continues to lead the Nets, averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded 76ers, but he will still need to deliver a complete performance to avoid an upset on the road. He exceeded 50 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including a high of 72.5.

Value Picks

DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Pistons

With Nikola Jokic listed as doubtful for action, Jordan should be up for another major role. He has looked good in three consecutive starts, averaging 6.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is coming off a season-high total of 17 rebounds in the last game, where he generated 32.3 DK points in 34 minutes of action. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the third most rebounds per game.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,900) vs. Lakers

Craig continues to see an extended role as a result of injuries on the roster. He scored in double digits in four of the last five games and surpassed 25 DK points each time.

Joe Harris, Nets ($4,500) at 76ers

Harris is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 25 DK points in the last two games. He benefits from the Nets being back near full strength as he can play off his All-Star caliber teammates for easier scoring opportunities.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Pistons

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, exceeding 25 DK points on five occasions. He is shooting 51.4 percent from long range on the season and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' shorthanded backcourt.

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,200) at Suns

After a quiet outing in his season debut, Schroder looked great in his last outing, where he totaled 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. He should continue to see his role increase as the Lakers are in need of another reliable contributor. He has a favorable matchup against the Suns, who allow opponents to shoot 38.4 percent from deep, which is fourth highest in the league.

