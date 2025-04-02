D'Angelo Russell Injury: Likely to play vs. Minnesota

Russell (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Russell has been in and out of the lineup for the Nets as of late, but he's trending toward being on the floor to take on Minnesota on Thursday. The veteran guard is coming off an impressive performance in Monday's win against the Mavericks, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block.