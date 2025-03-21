Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 8:32am

Russell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Russell is coming off two of his better performances since joining the Nets, logging 29- and 32-minute workloads in those contests while averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. However, Russell may have tweaked his ankle at some point along the way, prompting the Nets to rule him out for Saturday. Keon Johnson will likely step in as the Nets' starting point guard in Russell's stead.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
