D'Angelo Russell Injury: Not playing Saturday

Russell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to right ankle soreness, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Russell is coming off two of his better performances since joining the Nets, logging 29- and 32-minute workloads in those contests while averaging 20.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. However, Russell may have tweaked his ankle at some point along the way, prompting the Nets to rule him out for Saturday. Keon Johnson will likely step in as the Nets' starting point guard in Russell's stead.