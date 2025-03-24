D'Angelo Russell Injury: Out again Monday
Russell (ankle) will not play Monday against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell will miss his second consecutive contest due to right ankle soreness as the Nets continue to take a cautious approach. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Toronto. Players such as Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could see increased minutes in the meantime.
