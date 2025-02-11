D'Angelo Russell News: Goes cold from deep

Russell posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 97-89 victory over the Hornets.

Russell had a rough outing in Monday's win against the Hornets, going 1-for-7 from beyond the arc while finishing with 11 points. The veteran guard has put up those shooting numbers from deep four times this season, as he has been very hot and cold. The 28-year-old is shooting a career-low 32.8 percent from three-point range during the 2024-25 campaign.