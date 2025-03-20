D'Angelo Russell News: Leads offensively in overtime loss

Russell ended with 22 points (7-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss to Indiana.

Russell shot the ball early and often in Thursday's contest, going on to record a team-high-tying scoring total while leading all Nets in assists in an offensive showcase. Russell has reached double figures in scoring in nine contests, adding six or more dimes in six of those outings.