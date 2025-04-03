Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Non-factor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Russell posted zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one assist over 13 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Russell returned from an ankle injury but was barely noticeable in the loss. Despite starting, he lasted just 13 minutes before the coaching staff opted to go in another direction. It's been a woeful season for Russell, especially since joining the Nets in early January. Over his last 27 games, Russell is averaging just 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per game.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now