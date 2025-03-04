Jalen Suggs Injury: Officially out for season

The Magic announced Tuesday that Suggs (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing successful surgery.

Suggs underwent an arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee, which also involved a mosaicplasty to repair the trochlear joint surface. After missing 10 consecutive contests due to a back injury, Suggs returned Jan. 25 against the Pistons but played only 16 minutes before suffering what was initially described as a quadriceps contusion. In mid-February, Suggs was able to run again and appeared to be ramping up for game action, but he experienced discomfort in his left knee and was shut down after an MRI revealed that the point guard was dealing with a trochlea injury. The Suggs, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner trio played just six games together this season.