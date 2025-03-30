Javon Freeman-Liberty Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Freeman-Liberty (illness) didn't play in Saturday's 120-113 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise

Freeman-Liberty will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals across 34.7 minutes per game in 19 appearances. The 25-year-old averaged more than 20 points per game for a second consecutive season in the G League, though he shot a career-low 43.2 percent from the field.