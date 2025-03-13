Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Back in action

Freeman-Liberty returned to action in Wednesday's 129-100 G League loss to the Maine Celtics, finishing with 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Freeman-Liberty missed Sunday's G League game against the Osceola Magic as he was away from the team, but he was back in his usual role Wednesday. Freeman-Liberty has averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 three-pointers through 25 games.