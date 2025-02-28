Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Drops 20 in G League win

Freeman-Liberty racked up 20 points (7-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 win for the G League Windy City Bulls over the Birmingham Squadron.

Freeman-Liberty has scored 18 or more points in two of the four games he's played for Windy City in the G League this season. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep.