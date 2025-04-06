Fantasy Basketball
Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Murray (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Murray won't be available for the Kings on Sunday due to a back issue. Jake LaRavia (thumb) will also miss this game in Cleveland, which means the team will probably lean on Trey Lyles, Issac Jones and Doug McDermott to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
