Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan News: Let go by NY

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 12:18pm

The Knicks waived Ryan on Sunday.

Ryan was waived by New York along with Jacob Toppin after signing a two-way contract with the club in December, allowing the Knicks to explore other options with their two empty two-way spots. The 27-year-old swingman never reached the double-digit mark in minutes during his 19 regular-season appearances with the Knicks, during which he averaged 1.5 points across only 3.5 minutes per game.

Matt Ryan
 Free Agent
