Matt Ryan News: Let go by NY
The Knicks waived Ryan on Sunday.
Ryan was waived by New York along with Jacob Toppin after signing a two-way contract with the club in December, allowing the Knicks to explore other options with their two empty two-way spots. The 27-year-old swingman never reached the double-digit mark in minutes during his 19 regular-season appearances with the Knicks, during which he averaged 1.5 points across only 3.5 minutes per game.
Matt Ryan
Free Agent
