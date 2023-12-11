NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at DET: Pacers on three-game win streak; Pistons on 19-game slide.

CLE at ORL: Cavs on three-game win streak; Magic 10-2 at home.

WAS at PHI: Wizards on four-game slide; Sixers have won two in a row.

MIA at CHA: Heat are 7-6 on the road; Hornets are 4-7 at home.

DEN at ATL: Both sides have dropped three in a row.

TOR at NYK: Raptors have dropped three in a row and are 3-7 on the road; Knicks are 6-3 at home.

MIN at NOP: Timberwolves have won six in a row; Pelicans are 8-4 at home.

SAS at HOU: Spurs have dropped 16 straight games; Rockets are 9-1 at home.

CHI at MIL: Bulls on four-game win streak; Bucks are 10-2 at home.

UTA at OKC: Jazz on two-game slide; Thunder are 7-4 at home.

DAL at MEM: Mavs have won two in a row; Grizzlies are 1-9 at home.

BKN at SAC: Nets on three-game win streak; Kings are 6-3 at home.

POR at LAC: Trail Blazers are on a three-game slide; Clippers have won three in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Aaron Nesmith (hip): Questionable; Andrew Nembhard (knee), Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are in line for bigger roles.

DET - Marvin Bagley (back): Doubtful; Jalen Duren (ankle): OUT

Ausar Thompson and James Wiseman are up for extra minutes.

CLE - Evan Mobley (knee), Caris LeVert (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang must step up.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Goga Bitadze also continues to start in place of Carter.

WAS - Daniel Gafford (hip): Questionable; Landry Shamet (ribs): OUT

Mike Muscala could face a bigger role if Gafford is out. Bilal Coulibaly should also continue to see more opportunity.

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

Paul Reed will see a boost if Embiid is out.

MIA - Kyle Lowry (back): Questionable; Bam Adebayo (hip), Tyler Herro (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (back): OUT

Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson and Jaime Jaquez remain in line for more opportunity. Josh Richardson could get a boost if Lowry is out.

CHA - Mark Williams (back), Nick Smith (ankle): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Brandon Miller and Ish Smith are up for a boost in the backcourt. JT Thor and P.J. Washington may also have to step up in the frontcourt.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (quadriceps): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu will likely pick up more responsibility.

NYK - Jalen Brunson (ankle), Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable; Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo may have to step up in the backcourt. Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to start in place of Robinson.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Jordan McLaughlin (knee), Jaden McDaniels (ankle): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown are in line to step up.

NOP - Larry Nance (ribs), Matt Ryan (elbow): OUT

Cody Zeller is up for added minutes in the frontcourt.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate could pick up more playing time.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams should all see extra opportunity. DeMar DeRozan must also carry the offense.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp is up for a boost.

UTA - John Collins (illness): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Walker Kessler (foot): OUT

Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven are in line to pick up more playing time.

OKC - Luguentz Dort (ankle): OUT

Cason Wallace is expected to start. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could also be up for bigger roles.

DAL - Grant Williams (knee), Josh Green (elbow), Maxi Kleber (toe), Kyrie Irving (heel): OUT

Jaden Hardy, Derrick Jones and Seth Curry are in line for more action.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Derrick Rose and David Roddy are expected to start.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back), Dennis Smith (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith remain up for more playing time.

SAC - Malik Monk (illness): Questionable

Davion Mitchell could be up for a boost.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Deandre Ayton (knee): Questionable; Jerami Grant (concussion): OUT

Toumani Camara is expected to start. Duop Reath and Scoot Henderson could also get a boost if Ayton and Brogdon are out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,900) at Pistons

Haliburton is on a roll, averaging 29.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including seven double-doubles and one triple-double. He topped 60 DK points on six occasions during that span, including three with more than 70. He has a great chance to continue to shine against the Pistons, who give up a league-high 30.2 points per game to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,500) vs. Trail Blazers

George reached the 40 DK-point mark in each of the last three games and seven times in the last 10 games while averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. George also totaled 45.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Trail Blazers this season.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Leonard totaled 58.8 DK points in the previous game, as he poured in 41 points on 14-for-23 shooting. He has averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 outings, including a total of three appearances with at least 50 DK points. Leonard should also pad his stats against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most steals per game to opposing power forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) vs. Cavaliers

Banchero amassed 42 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the previous meeting with the Cavs. He has averaged 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over his last 10 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.8. He faces an advantageous matchup, as the Cavs will be without interior defender Evan Mobley.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,900) vs. Spurs

Sengun surpassed 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including four with more than 50, and a high of 58.8. He has averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over that span, including five double-doubles. Sengun faces another good chance to prosper against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,200) vs. Bulls

Antetokounmpo continues to deliver massive numbers, averaging 33.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 60 DK points and two with more than 70. He should keep up the dominance against the Bulls after he finished with 64 DK points in their last meeting. The Bulls also give up the league's second-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($6,200) at Knicks

Schroder is coming off a quieter outing, where he finished with his fewest DK points since Nov. 13. Nonetheless, he has averaged 14.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 30 DK points and a high of 42. He faces a good opportunity to get back into rhythm against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,700) vs. Spurs

Green has averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards this season. Additionally, Green totaled 34.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs this year.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($5,700) vs. Pacers

Stewart has averaged 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over his last 10 outings, including three with at least 30 DK points. He also faces a good opportunity to stand out, as he must step up in the absence of Jalen Duren, and likely Marvin Bagley. Additionally, the Pacers give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($4,500) vs. Raptors

DiVincenzo is expected to pick up his second consecutive start in place of Quentin Grimes, who has been struggling with his shot. DiVincenzo could also pick up added responsibility if Jalen Brunson and/or Immanuel Quickley are sidelined. DiVincenzo has averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 44.8 DK points.

Kelly Olynyk, Jazz ($4,900) at Thunder

Olynyk logged 23.5 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence. He also averaged 7.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 10 games before his absence, including two with more than 30 DK points. Olynyk is also in line to play a larger role, as Walker Kessler (foot) and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) will be sidelined.

