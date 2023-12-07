NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at MIL: Both sides have won two in a row.

NOP at LAL: Lakers have won two in a row.

NOTE: Both of Thursday's games are being played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

Aaron Nesmith should continue to see more action.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp could see a boost.

NOP - Larry Nance (ribs), Matt Ryan (elbow): OUT

Cody Zeller is up for added minutes in the frontcourt.

LAL - LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

James has not missed a game since Nov. 12, despite carrying a questionable tag most of the time.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,600) at Bucks

Haliburton came up huge with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and a steal in the Pacers' In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal win. He has delivered more than 60 DK points six times in the last 10 games, including three with more than 70. He also faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,000) at Lakers

Ingram amassed 51.5 DK points in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals, as he finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal against the Kings. He has averaged 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points. Ingram should also find a chance to get his shot going against the Lakers, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 39.2 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) vs. Pelicans

James stepped up with 69 DK points in Tuesday's win over the Suns, as he tallied 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in 40 minutes of action. It marked the second time in the last three outings that he reached the 50 DK-point mark, and he is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals on the season. James also averaged 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 blocks through three meetings with the Pelicans last season.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,400) at Lakers

Williamson has averaged 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 57 DK points. He will have his hands full defensively against the Lakers' frontcourt, but he must also step up on the offensive end to help lead his team. Additionally, Williamson could find room to pad his stats, as the Lakers are giving up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,600) vs. Pelicans

Davis has averaged 24.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points and three with more than 60. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points and fourth-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) vs. Pacers

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the game, going over 60 DK points in four consecutive outings while averaging 31.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 assists over that span. He has a great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points per game and the seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Khris Middleton, Bucks ($5,900) vs. Pacers

Middleton has topped 25 DK points in three of the last four outings, including two with more than 30. He has averaged just 25.3 minutes per game over that stretch but is making his mark with an efficient 47.7 percent shooting mark. He has a great chance to fill it up against the Pacers, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.2 percent from the field.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($5,500) at Lakers

Jones is on a roll with more than 30 DK points in the last three games, including a high of 41.8 in the most recent outing. He is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on the season, and he should find an opportunity for a couple of extra steals against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most steals per game to opponents.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($6,600) at Lakers

Valanciunas delivered four double-doubles in the last five games. He also reached the 30 DK-point mark in each outing, including a high of 47.5, while averaging 18.0 points and 10.4 rebounds over that stretch. The big man has a good chance to stand out against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,200) at Lakers

Alvarado finished with nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for a total of 24.3 DK points in Monday's win over the Kings. He is averaging 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals through eight appearances on the season and should do well against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($4,900) at Lakers

After being sidelined to start the season, Murphy has looked good in his two games played, going over 23 DK points in each while averaging 17.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per outing. He has a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

