NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 4 - In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Slate Overview

BOS at IND: Celtics are on a three-game win streak.

NOP at SAC: Pelicans are 3-6 on the road; Kings are 6-2 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Al Horford is up for another start. Luke Kornet also gets a boost.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (illness), Obi Toppin (ankle): Questionable; Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard could be up for more responsibility, if Haliburton is out. Aaron Nesmith is in line for a more playing time in the frontcourt.

NOP - Larry Nance (ribs), Matt Ryan (elbow): OUT

Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall should see more playing time.

SAC - Chris Duarte (knee): Questionable; Alex Len (ankle): OUT

Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles may find more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,600) vs. Pelicans

Fox is back on an impressive roll, going over 52 DK points in the last four games and averaging 32.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over that span. Despite modest performances in his two previous meetings with the Pelicans, which both took place in New Orleans, Fox has a good chance to keep up his strong play, as the Pelicans give up the league's eighth-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,100) at Kings

Ingram continues to take care of business on the offensive end, averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including five outings with more than 40 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Kings, who are giving up the league's second-most free-throw attempts per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) at Pacers

Brown is averaging 23.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 51 DK points in the game-before-last. He finished with just 25.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pacers on November 1, but he has a good chance to produce at a higher level this time around, as the Pacers are giving up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards this season.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,700) at Kings

Williamson followed up an impressive 57 DK-point performance with two relatively quiet games, but he is averaging 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances. Williamson should find his way back on track against the Kings, who are allowing opposing power forwards to shoot the league's sixth-highest percentage per game from the field. He also topped 39 DK points in previous back-to-back meetings with the Kings this season.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,000) vs. Celtics

Turner is averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.4 blocks over his last five outings, including two double-doubles and a high of 51.5 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Celtics' shorthanded frontcourt, and he should be able to out-perform the 22.3 DK points that he delivered in their previous meeting earlier this season.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) at Pacers

Tatum was ejected from the Celtics' last game, finishing with 37.3 DK points in 27 minutes of action. He also averaged 29.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the five previous games, including a high of 77.8 DK points. Tatum produced 53 DK points in his last encounter with the Pacers on November 1, and he should be up for another big night, as the Pacers give up a league-high 125.9 points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,600) at Pacers

White topped 30 DK points in each of the last four games, including two with more than 40. He is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals on the season, and he could be up for a very favorable matchup if Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined. White also finished with 28.8 DK points in the Celtics' previous meeting with the Pacers.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,200) at Pacers

Horford is up for his fifth consecutive start in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. Horford is averaging 11.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last four games, including three with more than 35 DK points and a high of 46.8. He also has a great opportunity to pad his stats, as the Pacers are giving up the league's third-most free throws to opposing centers.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,400) vs. Celtics

McConnell could pick up a major boost if Tyrese Haliburton is out. McConnell logged 40 DK points in 25 minutes of action in the last game, and he is averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five appearances.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($5,000) vs. Pelicans

Barnes topped 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including four with more than 25. He also went over 24 DK points in both previous meetings with the Pelicans this season and should be up for another solid outing, as the Pelicans are giving up the league's ninth-most points to opposing small forwards while allowing them to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($4,600) at Kings

Marshall is averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including two with at least 30 DK points. He will continue to pick up added playing time in the absence of Larry Nance, and he should find an offensive groove against the Kings, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 51.1 percent from the field.

