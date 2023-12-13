NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at DET: Sixers on three-game win streak. Pistons have dropped 20 in a row.

NOP at WAS: Wizards on a five-game slide.

CHA at MIA: Hornets 3-6 on the road; Heat 5-4 at home.

ATL at TOR: Both teams have lost four in a row.

MEM at HOU: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Rockets on three-game win streak and 10-1 at home.

IND at MIL: Pacers have won four in a row; Bucks 11-2 at home

LAL at SAS: Spurs have dropped 17 consecutive games; Lakers face second game of back-to-back.

BKN at PHX: Nets coming off loss; Suns coming off win and facing second game of back-to-back.

NYK at UTA: Jazz on three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Marvin Bagley (back), Jalen Duren (ankle): OUT

Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Livers are up for extra minutes.

NOP - Zion Williamson (ankle): Questionable; Larry Nance (ribs), Matt Ryan (elbow): OUT

Naji Marshal and Cody Zeller are in line for added minutes in the frontcourt.

WAS - Daniel Gafford (hip): Questionable;

Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari could see a bigger role if Gafford is out.

CHA - Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Nick Richards is up for the start in place of Williams. Brandon Miller and Ish Smith continue to get a boost in the backcourt.

MIA - Josh Richardson (head): Questionable; Bam Adebayo (hip), Tyler Herro (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (back): OUT

Caleb Martin, Orlando Robinson and Jaime Jaquez remain in line for more opportunity.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (quadriceps): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (wrist), AJ Griffin (personal): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu will likely pick up more responsibility.

TOR - Chris Boucher (thigh): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa could see extra minutes.

MEM - Desmond Bane (illness): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Derrick Rose and David Roddy are expected to start. Jaylen Nowell and John Konchar must step up if Bane is out.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Amen Thompson (illness): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green could pick up more playing time.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin are in line for bigger roles.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp is up for a boost.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip), LeBron James (calf), Jarred Vanderbilt (back): Questionable

Rui Hachimura could be up for more opportunity.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back), Dennis Smith (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith remain up for more playing time.

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable; Grayson Allen (groin): Doubtful

Devin Booker would have to carry the offense in the absence of Durant. Eric Gordon is also in line for a boost.

NYK - Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable; Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo may have to step up in the backcourt. Jericho Sims is expected to start in place of Robinson.

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hamstring), Walker Kessler (foot): Probable; John Collins (illness): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven are in line to pick up more playing time in the frontcourt. Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker have to step up in place of Clarkson.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,100) at Pistons

Maxey is averaging 26.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.3. He also finished with a whopping 63.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons and should be up for another big performance, as the Pistons give up the league's eighth-most points per game.

Terry Rozier, Hornets ($8,500) at Heat

Rozier delivered 60 DK points against the Heat in his last game, marking the second time he topped 60 in seven outings since returning from injury. He is also averaging 24.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. Rozier must continue to step up in the absence of LaMelo Ball, and he has a good chance to thrive against the Heat, who are giving up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,800) vs. Hornets

Butler is averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists across five games since returning from a two-game absence. He also delivered 43 DK points in a win over the Hornets on Monday, and he has a great chance to shine again, as the Hornets give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,600) at Jazz

Randle topped 50 DK points in four of the last six games, including a high of 62, while averaging 28.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over that span. He faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Jazz also give up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-highest field-goal percentage per game to opposing power forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,100) vs. Hawks

Siakam has not delivered many outstanding performances this season, but he has been consistent, averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 59 DK points. Siakam should thrive against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) vs. Pacers

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate both sides of the ball, averaging 32.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He topped 60 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, including a high of 73.3. He also faces a good opportunity to stuff the stat sheet again with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up 124.8 points per game, which is second most in the league.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($6,900) at Spurs

Russell finished with less than 21 DK points in each of the last three games, but he is averaging 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 outings, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He faces a good chance to get back on track with a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

O.G. Anunoby, Raptors ($5,800) vs. Hawks

Anunoby topped 40 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his last 10 outings. He should do well against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,100) at Jazz

Barrett surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games. He should prosper against the Jazz, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

David Roddy, Grizzlies ($4,400) at Rockets

Roddy is up for his seventh consecutive start after averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last six games. He delivered a high of 30.5 DK points in that span and has a good chance to pad his stats against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($5,000) at Jazz

Hartenstein is up for extended playing time in the absence of Mitchell Robinson. Hartenstein is averaging 6.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last three games and should find a good chance to stand out against the Jazz's shorthanded frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.