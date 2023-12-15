NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at PHI: Pistons have dropped 21 in a row; Sixers have won four straight.

IND at WAS: Wizards on six-game slide and are 1-8 at home.

NOP at CHA: Pelicans have won two in row; Hornets on two-game slide.

ORL at BOS: Magic have won two in a row; Celtics on three-game win streak.

LAL at SAS: Spurs have dropped 18 in a row and are 1-11 at home.

ATL at TOR: Hawks on five-game slide; second of back-to-back meetings for Hawks and Raptors.

HOU at MEM: Rockets on four-game win streak; Grizzlies on three-game slide and 1-10 at home; second of back-to-back meetings between Rockets and Grizzlies.

NYK at PHX: Both sides coming off losses; Knicks 6-7 on road; Suns 6-7 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Marvin Bagley (back), Jalen Duren (ankle): OUT

Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Livers are up for extra opportunity.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Jalen Smith (heel): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin remain in line for bigger roles.

WAS - Jordan Poole (ankle): Questionable;

Bilal Coulibaly could be up for a boost.

NOP - Zion Williamson (ankle): Questionable; Larry Nance (ribs), Matt Ryan (elbow): OUT

Naji Marshall and Cody Zeller are in line for added minutes in the frontcourt.

CHA - P.J. Washington (shoulder): Questionable; Mark Williams (back): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

Nick Richards is up for the start in place of Williams. Brandon Miller and Ish Smith continue to get a boost in the backcourt. JT Thor could also see more action, if Washington is out.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Wendell Carter (finger): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black would continue to get a boost in the backcourt, if Fultz remains out. Goga Bitadze also continues to start in place of Carter.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (calf): Doubtful; Al Horford (rest), Luke Kornet (thigh): OUT

Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could get more playing time, if Brown is out. Oshae Brissett, Lamar Stevens and Neemias Queta are up for more opportunity in the frontcourt.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip), LeBron James (calf), Taurean Prince (knee): Questionable

Rui Hachimura could be up for a bigger role.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (wrist), AJ Griffin (personal): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu will likely pick up more responsibility.

HOU - Amen Thompson (illness): Questionable; Jae'Sean Tate (illness): Doubtful

Tari Eason and Jeff Green could pick up more playing time.

MEM - Desmond Bane (illness): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot): OUT

Derrick Rose and David Roddy are expected to start. Jaylen Nowell and John Konchar must also step up if Bane is out.

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

Jericho Sims is expected to start in place of Robinson. Isaiah Hartenstein also gets more responsibility.

PHX - Eric Gordon (leg): Questionable; Josh Okogie (hip): OUT

Grayson Allen should see more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,000) vs. Pistons

Maxey was relatively quiet, with just 27 DK points in the last game against the Pistons, but he is averaging 25.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.3. He is likely to stand out with another opportunity against the Pistons, who give up a league-high 29.4 points per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) at Hornets

Ingram dropped 40 points on 14-for-23 shooting in his last outing and is averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.5. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing point guards. The Hornets also give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) vs. Hawks

Barnes is on a roll, averaging 23.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his previous meeting with the Hawks, on Wednesday. Barnes also topped 50 DK points three times in the last five outings, including a high of 68, and he is likely to shine again, as the Hawks give up the league's third-most points per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,800) at Suns

Randle amassed 61.5 DK points in the last game, marking the second time he topped 60 in the last 10 games, while averaging 26.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over that span. Randle poured in 28 points on 10-for-21 shooting in his previous meeting with the Suns, and he has a good chance to pad his stats again, as the Suns give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($9,100) vs. Lakers

Wembanyama faces his second consecutive meeting with the Lakers, after he totaled 68.3 DK points on 30 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and six blocks, in their previous meeting, on Wednesday. Wembanyama could be up for a much easier matchup, if Anthony Davis, who is listed as questionable, is sidelined. However, Davis has played through the tag for most of the season and has not missed a game since early November. Nonetheless, Wembanyama already showed he can compete with the Lakers' talented frontcourt and will likely bring another imposing effort.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,800) vs. Pistons

Embiid continues to deliver pure dominance, registering double-doubles in each of his last eight appearances while averaging 36.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks over that span. He also amassed 67.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pistons, on Wednesday, where he totaled 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals, in 31 minutes. He is likely to excel again against the Pistons, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most free throws per game.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($6,300) vs. Hawks

Schroder delivered 35.8 DK points, with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in the Raptors' last encounter with the Hawks. He is also averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals through his last 10 outings, including two with more than 40 DK points. Schroder has a good chance to stand out again, as the Hawks are allowing opposing point guards to shoot an average of 38.9 percent from long range, which is seventh highest in the league.

O.G. Anunoby, Raptors ($6,400) vs. Hawks

Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He also delivered 34.8 DK points in the Raptors' recent meeting with the Hawks, on Wednesday. Anunoby should thrive once again against the Hawks, as they are allowing opponents to shoot 50.3 percent from the field.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,200) at Grizzlies

Eason has delivered back-to-back double-doubles off the bench and is averaging 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games. He faces a good chance to shine again in his second consecutive game against the Grizzlies, after he totaled a season-high 49.5 DK points in their previous meeting, on Wednesday.

Value Picks

David Roddy, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Roddy is up for his eighth consecutive start, after averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals over the last seven games. He logged 25 DK points on Wednesday, in the Grizzlies' previous meeting with the Rockets, and he has a good chance to pad his stats again, as the Rockets give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,600) at Celtics

Wagner remains in line to pick up extra playing time for the Magic's shorthanded frontcourt. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Celtics, who are severely shorthanded in the frontcourt. Wagner is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last 10 games.

