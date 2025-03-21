Tosan Evbuomwan News: Posts double-double in G League

Evbuomwan played 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Long Island Nets' 113-101 and tallied 18 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block.

Evbuomwan racked up his seventh double-double of the campaign during Thursday's loss. Although the two-way player has appeared in 21 NBA games this season, he hasn't seen any playing time with Brooklyn since Feb. 26 and should continue to see most of his action in the G League.