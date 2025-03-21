Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Tosan Evbuomwan headshot

Tosan Evbuomwan News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:06pm

Evbuomwan played 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Long Island Nets' 113-101 and tallied 18 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block.

Evbuomwan racked up his seventh double-double of the campaign during Thursday's loss. Although the two-way player has appeared in 21 NBA games this season, he hasn't seen any playing time with Brooklyn since Feb. 26 and should continue to see most of his action in the G League.

Tosan Evbuomwan
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now