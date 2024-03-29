DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAL at IND: Lakers on five-game win streak; Pacers 21-15 at home
LAC at ORL: Clippers 23-14 on road; Magic on two-game slide
DET at WAS: Pistons on eight-game slide; Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games
GSW at CHA: Warriors on two-game win streak; Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games
PHI at CLE: Sixers on two-game slide; Cavs 3-7 in last 10 games
CHI at BKN: Bulls 16-19 on road; Nets on two-game win streak
POR at MIA: Blazers on eight-game slide; Heat 4-6 in last 10 games
NYK at SAS: Knicks on three-game win streak; Spurs on two-game slide
PHX at OKC: Suns 6-4 in last 10 games; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games
MIN at DEN: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (knee): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT
Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince are in line for more action.
ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable
Cole Anthony is up for a boost.
DET - Marcus Sasser (illness), Cade Cunningham (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe), Quentin Grimes (knee): OUT
Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan expected to start.
WAS - Tyus Jones (back), Richaun Holmes (toe): OUT
Corey Kispert and Jared Butler should continue to get a boost. Jordan Poole is expected to start.
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable
Klay Thompson and Gary Payton could be up for more playing time.
CHA - Mark Williams (back), Davis Bertans (nose): OUT
Vasilije Micic continues to start. Grant Williams continue to see more action.
PHI - Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT
Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield pick up the slack.
CLE - Darius Garland (ankle), Donovan Mitchell (nose): Probable; Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee): OUT
Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should continue to get a boost.
CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Ayo Dosunmu (illness): Probable
BKN - Dennis Smith (hip): Doubtful; Cameron Johnson (toe): OUT
Lonnie Walker and Day'Ron Sharpe remain in line for more opportunities.
POR - Deandre Ayton (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Toumani Camara (ribs): OUT
Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton are up for bigger roles.
MIA - Jimmy Butler (illness), Kevin Love (heel), Jaime Jaquez (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable; Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (back): OUT
Patty Mills and Nikola Jovic are expected to start.
NYK - Alec Burks (shoulder): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride is up for another start.
SAS - Keldon Johnson (knee): Questionable
Malaki Branham and Cedi Osman could get a boost.
PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Questionable
Drew Eubanks may have to step up.
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): Doubtful
Cason Wallace is expected to start.
MIN - Anthony Edwards (back), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT
Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson get a boost if Edwards is out.
DEN - Nikola Jokic (back): Probable; Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (back): OUT
Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson must step up if Murray is out.
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,900) vs. Lakers
Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points, including a high of 62. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards. He also finished with 40 DK points in their previous encounter.
Paul George, Clippers ($8,100) at Magic
George is averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 45 DK points. He faces what should be a competitive matchup, but he was able to shine with 51.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) at Magic
Leonard continues to fill the stat sheet by impacting both end of the floor, as he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last five games. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic frontcourt but is likely to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Magic give up the league's 10th-most free throws per game.
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at Thunder
Durant is coming off a big-time performance, with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks, for a total of 59.8 DK points in the last game. He is also averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 69 DK points. Durant has a great chance to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers and second-most offensive rebounds per game.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) vs. Trail Blazers
Adebayo surpasses 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 appearances, while averaging 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint, and the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,400) at Hornets
Curry must continue to lead the way for his squad as they continue their push to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. He is playing well lately, averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, including a high of 51 DK points over the last seven games since returning from a three-game absence. He faces a great chance to excel against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.
Mid-Range Money
Miles McBride, Knicks ($5,800) at Spurs
McBride is up for a six consecutive start, after averaging 21.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 35 DK points and a high of 49.3. He is up for a prime opportunity to keep rolling against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,000) at Hornets
Wiggins is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, including surpassing 30 DK points in three of the last five outings. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.
Value Picks
Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($4,700) at Hornets
Podziemski has recently returned to a bench role but came up with 20.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 10 appearances, flipping between bench and starting assignments. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards.
Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($4,900) at Spurs
Achiuwa produced 44.5 DK points, with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in the last game and is averaging 7.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over eight outings since returning to a bench role. He is likely to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint, and the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.
Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,400) at Nets
Drummond continues to provide strong frontcourt support off the bench, averaging 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last five games, including a high of 39.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He should do well against the Nets, after he logged double-digit DK points in two previous meetings this season.