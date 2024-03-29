DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at IND: Lakers on five-game win streak; Pacers 21-15 at home

LAC at ORL: Clippers 23-14 on road; Magic on two-game slide

DET at WAS: Pistons on eight-game slide; Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games

GSW at CHA: Warriors on two-game win streak; Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games

PHI at CLE: Sixers on two-game slide; Cavs 3-7 in last 10 games

CHI at BKN: Bulls 16-19 on road; Nets on two-game win streak

POR at MIA: Blazers on eight-game slide; Heat 4-6 in last 10 games

NYK at SAS: Knicks on three-game win streak; Spurs on two-game slide

PHX at OKC: Suns 6-4 in last 10 games; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games

MIN at DEN: Timberwolves on three-game win streak; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (knee): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince are in line for more action.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable

Cole Anthony is up for a boost.

DET - Marcus Sasser (illness), Cade Cunningham (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe), Quentin Grimes (knee): OUT

Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan expected to start.

WAS - Tyus Jones (back), Richaun Holmes (toe): OUT

Corey Kispert and Jared Butler should continue to get a boost. Jordan Poole is expected to start.

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

Klay Thompson and Gary Payton could be up for more playing time.

CHA - Mark Williams (back), Davis Bertans (nose): OUT

Vasilije Micic continues to start. Grant Williams continue to see more action.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield pick up the slack.

CLE - Darius Garland (ankle), Donovan Mitchell (nose): Probable; Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee): OUT

Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should continue to get a boost.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Ayo Dosunmu (illness): Probable

BKN - Dennis Smith (hip): Doubtful; Cameron Johnson (toe): OUT

Lonnie Walker and Day'Ron Sharpe remain in line for more opportunities.

POR - Deandre Ayton (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Toumani Camara (ribs): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton are up for bigger roles.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (illness), Kevin Love (heel), Jaime Jaquez (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable; Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Patty Mills and Nikola Jovic are expected to start.

NYK - Alec Burks (shoulder): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride is up for another start.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (knee): Questionable

Malaki Branham and Cedi Osman could get a boost.

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Questionable

Drew Eubanks may have to step up.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): Doubtful

Cason Wallace is expected to start.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (back), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson get a boost if Edwards is out.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (back): Probable; Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (back): OUT

Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson must step up if Murray is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,900) vs. Lakers

Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 40 DK points, including a high of 62. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards. He also finished with 40 DK points in their previous encounter.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,100) at Magic

George is averaging 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 45 DK points. He faces what should be a competitive matchup, but he was able to shine with 51.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) at Magic

Leonard continues to fill the stat sheet by impacting both end of the floor, as he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last five games. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic frontcourt but is likely to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Magic give up the league's 10th-most free throws per game.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) at Thunder

Durant is coming off a big-time performance, with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks, for a total of 59.8 DK points in the last game. He is also averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 69 DK points. Durant has a great chance to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers and second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Adebayo surpasses 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 appearances, while averaging 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He is likely to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint, and the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,400) at Hornets

Curry must continue to lead the way for his squad as they continue their push to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. He is playing well lately, averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, including a high of 51 DK points over the last seven games since returning from a three-game absence. He faces a great chance to excel against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Miles McBride, Knicks ($5,800) at Spurs

McBride is up for a six consecutive start, after averaging 21.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 35 DK points and a high of 49.3. He is up for a prime opportunity to keep rolling against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,000) at Hornets

Wiggins is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over the last 10 games, including surpassing 30 DK points in three of the last five outings. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and third-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($4,700) at Hornets

Podziemski has recently returned to a bench role but came up with 20.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 10 appearances, flipping between bench and starting assignments. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers to opposing shooting guards.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($4,900) at Spurs

Achiuwa produced 44.5 DK points, with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks in the last game and is averaging 7.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over eight outings since returning to a bench role. He is likely to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint, and the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,400) at Nets

Drummond continues to provide strong frontcourt support off the bench, averaging 9.8 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last five games, including a high of 39.3 DK points in the most recent outing. He should do well against the Nets, after he logged double-digit DK points in two previous meetings this season.

