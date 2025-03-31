Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: Meets up with DK Metcalf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Rodgers and Steelers wideout DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers met with the Steelers on March 21, with subsequent reports suggesting he'll either join them or retire. Their roster looks strong apart from the quarterback room, where Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the players currently under contract. The throwing session with Metcalf, a recent trade acquisition, may be taken as a hint that Rodgers is leaning toward signing with Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now