Aaron Rodgers News: Meets up with DK Metcalf

Rodgers and Steelers wideout DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers met with the Steelers on March 21, with subsequent reports suggesting he'll either join them or retire. Their roster looks strong apart from the quarterback room, where Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the players currently under contract. The throwing session with Metcalf, a recent trade acquisition, may be taken as a hint that Rodgers is leaning toward signing with Pittsburgh.