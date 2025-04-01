Aaron Rodgers News: Progress with Pittsburgh

Steelers owner Art Rooney said Tuesday that things are "pointing in that direction" regarding Rodgers potentially signing with Pittsburgh, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rooney said the Steelers will wait "a little longer" but not "forever" for Rodgers to make a decision, per Dulac. The veteran quarterback met up with new Pittsburgh wideout DK Metcalf for a throwing session over the weekend, which Rooney called a "good sign," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. With the Giants, who were often linked to Rodgers following his release by the Jets, having signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Steelers' ready-to-compete roster appears the best remaining landing spot for the 41-year-old signal-caller, if he opts to continue his NFL career.