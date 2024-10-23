Allen Lazard Injury: DNP Wednesday due to chest

Lazard (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is a new injury for Lazard, who had four catches for 58 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers as former Packers teammate Davante Adams made his Jets debut. Even if Lazard returns to practice and avoids an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, he's likely to operate as a distant No. 3 on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Adams and Garrett Wilson.