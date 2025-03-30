Allen Lazard News: Working on contract extension

Jets general manager Darren Mougey said Sunday that the team is working on a contract restructure with Lazard and hopes to keep him on the roster this offseason, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard was granted permission to seek a trade in early March. The 29-year-old wideout put up relatively mediocre production since joining the Jets on a 4-year, $44 million contract, posting 60 catches (on 109 targets) for 861 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 appearances across the last two seasons. It's unlikely that many teams will be interested in trading for Lazard given the size of his contract; therefore, he'll likely be forced to restructure and/or take a smaller salary whether he is traded or remains on the Jets roster. It's also possible, and perhaps most likely, that he will be released if a contract restructure does not materialize.