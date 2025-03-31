Anthony Richardson Injury: Facing job battle with Jones

Colts coach Shane Steichen recently said Richardson (back) and Daniel Jones will split first-team reps this spring and into training camp, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Taken fourth overall in the 2023 draft, Richardson has missed 17 of a possible 34 games because of injuries and was benched for another two for performance reasons, with lowlights of his career to date including a 47.7 percent completion rate in 2024. It at least sounds like he'll be healthy for the start of the offseason program, after missing the final two weeks of last season with a back injury. Jones has his own shortcomings and is highly unlikely to ever be anything more than a low-end starter or solid backup, but superior accuracy on short passes is one clear edge he has over Richardson, along with a better track record of availability (although that hasn't exactly been a strength for Jones either).