Anthony Richardson Injury: To face open competition

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Richardson (back) will face "an open competition" against whatever options the team brings in at the quarterback position this offseason, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ballard already announced early January that Indianapolis' plan is to host a quarterback battle this offseason, but his use of the term "open competition" is a clearer indication that Richardson will need to truly earn any starting reps he receives Year 3. 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but Indianapolis does hold the14 overall pick in April's draft, and could consider selecting a signal-caller in later rounds. Richardson missed the final two games of the 2024 campaign due to a back injury, but there have been no indications that he's a candidate to miss time this offseason.