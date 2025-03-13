Anthony Walker Injury: Heads to Tampa Bay

Walker (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker and fellow interior linebacker K.J. Britt effectively swapped places between Tampa Bay and Miami, both signing one-year contracts with the other's former team Thursday. Across 14 regular-season appearances (eight starts) with the Dolphins in 2024, Walker compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks and two passes defensed (including one interception). He missed the team's final three games due to a knee injury but figures to be ready for the start of offseason activities with his new squad.