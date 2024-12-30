Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Backfield Breakdown
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Joshua Palmer (heel / TBD)
RBs accounted for nearly all of the fantasy-relevant injuries Week 17
Missed Week 17
- WR Christian Watson (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Nelson Agholor (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Cedric Tillman (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Dyami Brown (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Chris Olave (IR - concussion / eligible since Week 15)
- WR Tank Dell (IR - ACL)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (IR - shoulder)
- TE David Njoku (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Cade Otton (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Tanner Hudson (knee / week-to-week)
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee / IR - eligible to return Week 18)
Stock Report 📊
I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there
Backfield Breakdown
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Joshua Palmer (heel / TBD)
RBs accounted for nearly all of the fantasy-relevant injuries Week 17
Missed Week 17
- WR Christian Watson (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Nelson Agholor (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Cedric Tillman (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Dyami Brown (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Chris Olave (IR - concussion / eligible since Week 15)
- WR Tank Dell (IR - ACL)
- WR CeeDee Lamb (IR - shoulder)
- TE David Njoku (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Cade Otton (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Tanner Hudson (knee / week-to-week)
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee / IR - eligible to return Week 18)
Stock Report 📊
I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 16. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- AY = Air Yards
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Puka Nacua - 14 tgts, 77 AY (10-129-0) / SZN: 39% TPRR, 3.7 YPRR (both lead league)
Ladd McConkey - 10 tgts, 113 AY (8-94-2) / 6 straight with 6+ tgts, 14+ PPR
Xavier Worthy - 90% snaps, 89% routes / 3 straight with 9+ tgts, 75+ total yards
Malik Nabers - 100% routes, 7-171-2
Brian Thomas - 100% routes, 7-91-1 / 5 straight with 10+ tgts, 16+ PPR
Jalen McMillan - 4 straight games with 4-5 catches, 5-7 targets, 51-75 yards, 1-2 TDs
Hollywood Brown - 43% snaps, 53% routes, 7 tgts, 61 AY (4-46-0)
Keon Coleman - 92% snaps, 96% routes, 7 tgts, 77 AY (3-27-1 w/ a TD lost to penalty)
Ricky Pearsall - 8-141-1 on 10 targets, plus two carries for six yards.
DeMario Douglas - 94% snaps, 96% routes, 5 tgts, 43 AY (4-46-1)
Marvin Mims - 47% snaps, 52% routes, 8 tgts, 70 AY (8-103-2)
Alec Pierce - league-high 193 AY (6-122-1) / SZN: 21.3 aDOT, 2.0 YPRR, 17% TPRR
Olamide Zaccheaus - past 2 games: 17 tgts, 155 yards, 3 TDs / SZN: 24% TPRR, 1.9 YPRR
Wan'Dale Robinson - back-to-back games with 5+ catches, 62+ yards
Brandin Cooks - 84% snaps first half, 8 tgts, 129 AY (4-52-0)
John Metchie - 72% snaps, 81% routes, 69% slot rate, 8 tgts, 78 AY (5-48-0)
Malik Washington 88% snaps, 80% routes, 5 tgts, 32 AY (4-41-0)
Jalen Nailor - 53% snaps, 64% routes, 5 tgts, 74 AY (5-81-1)
Tight Ends 📈
Chig Okonkwo - 88% routes, 7 tgts (5-42-0) / team target leader 3 straight games (28 total)
Mike Gesicki - 71% routes, 12 tgts, 68 AY (10-86-0)
Juwan Johnson - 83% routes, 10 tgts, 93 AY (6-66-0)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Cooper Kupp - 9 tgts, 53 yards over past 3 games / averaging 6.1 tgts over last 8 games
Jayden Reed - 4 tgts, 29 AY (1-6-0) / SZN: 21% TPRR (but 2.3 YPRR)
Ray-Ray McCloud - 63% snaps, 68% routes, 1 tgt (1-13-0)
Tight Ends 📉
Will Dissly - 45% routes, 38% routes, 3 tgts (2-21-0) in first game back from injury
Brenton Strange - 72% snaps, 67% routes, 1 tgt on 16 routes (0-0-0
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Recommended Adds
- Jalen McMillan - 54%
- Ricky Pearsall - 13%
- Keon Coleman - 40%
- DeMario Douglas - 21%
- Quentin Johnston - 39%
- Marvin Mims - 3%
- Brandin Cooks - 18%
- Alec Pierce - 14%
- Romeo Doubs - 47%
- Olamide Zaccheaus - 3%
- Jalen Coker - 6%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 31%
- Rashod Bateman - 28%
- Kayshon Boutte - 4%
- Kendrick Bourne - 4%
- Calvin Austin - 8%
- John Metchie - 1%
- KaVontae Turpin - 5%
- Dontayvion Wicks - 16%
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 25%
- Xavier Legette - 23%
- Parker Washington - 3%
- Darius Slayton - 6%
- Jalen Nailor - 1%
- Malik Washington - 1%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Chig Okonkwo - 29%
- Zach Ertz - 50%
- Hunter Henry - 52%
- Mike Gesicki - 14%
- Noah Fant - 18%
- Juwan Johnson - 12%
- Brenton Strange - 21%
- Tyler Conklin - 11%
- Payne Durham - 0%
- Will Dissly - 23%
- Jordan Akins - 1%
- Foster Moreau - 1%
- Devin Culp - 0%