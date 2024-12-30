Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on December 30, 2024

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 16.  'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • AY = Air Yards

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Puka Nacua - 14 tgts, 77 AY (10-129-0)  /  SZN: 39% TPRR, 3.7 YPRR (both lead league)

Ladd McConkey - 10 tgts, 113 AY (8-94-2)  /  6 straight with 6+ tgts, 14+ PPR 

Xavier Worthy - 90% snaps, 89% routes  /  3 straight with 9+ tgts, 75+ total yards

Malik Nabers - 100% routes, 7-171-2

Brian Thomas - 100% routes, 7-91-1  /  5 straight with 10+ tgts, 16+ PPR

Jalen McMillan - 4 straight games with 4-5 catches, 5-7 targets, 51-75 yards, 1-2 TDs

Hollywood Brown - 43% snaps, 53% routes, 7 tgts, 61 AY (4-46-0)

Keon Coleman - 92% snaps, 96% routes, 7 tgts, 77 AY (3-27-1 w/ a TD lost to penalty)

Ricky Pearsall - 8-141-1 on 10 targets, plus two carries for six yards.

DeMario Douglas - 94% snaps, 96% routes, 5 tgts, 43 AY (4-46-1)

Marvin Mims - 47% snaps, 52% routes, 8 tgts, 70 AY (8-103-2)

Alec Pierce - league-high 193 AY (6-122-1)  /  SZN: 21.3 aDOT, 2.0 YPRR, 17% TPRR

Olamide Zaccheaus - past 2 games: 17 tgts, 155 yards, 3 TDs  /  SZN: 24% TPRR, 1.9 YPRR

Wan'Dale Robinson - back-to-back games with 5+ catches, 62+ yards

Brandin Cooks - 84% snaps first half, 8 tgts, 129 AY (4-52-0)

John Metchie - 72% snaps, 81% routes, 69% slot rate, 8 tgts, 78 AY (5-48-0)

Malik Washington 88% snaps, 80% routes, 5 tgts, 32 AY (4-41-0)

Jalen Nailor - 53% snaps, 64% routes, 5 tgts, 74 AY (5-81-1)

     

Tight Ends 📈

Chig Okonkwo - 88% routes, 7 tgts (5-42-0)  /  team target leader 3 straight games (28 total)

Mike Gesicki - 71% routes, 12 tgts, 68 AY (10-86-0)

Juwan Johnson - 83% routes, 10 tgts, 93 AY (6-66-0)

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Cooper Kupp - 9 tgts, 53 yards over past 3 games  /  averaging 6.1 tgts over last 8 games

Jayden Reed - 4 tgts, 29 AY (1-6-0)  /  SZN: 21% TPRR (but 2.3 YPRR)

Ray-Ray McCloud - 63% snaps, 68% routes, 1 tgt (1-13-0)

    

Tight Ends 📉

Will Dissly - 45% routes, 38% routes, 3 tgts (2-21-0) in first game back from injury

Brenton Strange - 72% snaps, 67% routes, 1 tgt on 16 routes (0-0-0

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Recommended Adds

  1. Jalen McMillan - 54%
  2. Ricky Pearsall - 13%
  3. Keon Coleman - 40% 
  4. DeMario Douglas - 21%
  5. Quentin Johnston - 39% 
  6. Marvin Mims - 3%
  7. Brandin Cooks - 18%  
  8. Alec Pierce - 14%  
  9. Romeo Doubs - 47%
  10. Olamide Zaccheaus - 3%
  11. Jalen Coker - 6%
  12. Wan'Dale Robinson - 31%
  13. Rashod Bateman - 28%
  14. Kayshon Boutte - 4%
  15. Kendrick Bourne - 4%  
  16. Calvin Austin - 8%
  17. John Metchie - 1%
  18. KaVontae Turpin - 5%
  19. Dontayvion Wicks - 16% 
  20. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 25% 
  21. Xavier Legette - 23%
  22. Parker Washington - 3%
  23. Darius Slayton - 6%
  24. Jalen Nailor - 1%
  25. Malik Washington - 1%

   

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

  1. Chig Okonkwo - 29%
  2. Zach Ertz - 50% 
  3. Hunter Henry - 52%
  4. Mike Gesicki - 14% 
  5. Noah Fant - 18%
  6. Juwan Johnson - 12%
  7. Brenton Strange - 21%
  8. Tyler Conklin - 11%
  9. Payne Durham - 0%
  10. Will Dissly - 23%
  11. Jordan Akins - 1%
  12. Foster Moreau - 1%
  13. Devin Culp - 0%

        

