Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 18 Waivers Preview

Chris Olave will practice Wednesday. Darren Rizzi said he is another guy that is asking to return. Rizzi said he looks like the Chris Olave he's used to, it's a matter of his conditioning level and the medical staff giving the OK.

McDaniel said optimistic on Waddle for Sunday but that he didn't play vs. Cleveland because at risk of re-aggravation... McDaniel said he doesn't "totally expect" Anthony Walker this week but wouldn't rule it out. Says injury is "week to week" https://t.co/e6MqJ5Q7qC

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

WR Joshua Palmer (heel / TBD)

Missed Week 17

Stock Report 📊

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 16. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

AY = Air Yards

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Puka Nacua - 14 tgts, 77 AY (10-129-0) / SZN: 39% TPRR, 3.7 YPRR (both lead league)

Ladd McConkey - 10 tgts, 113 AY (8-94-2) / 6 straight with 6+ tgts, 14+ PPR

Xavier Worthy - 90% snaps, 89% routes / 3 straight with 9+ tgts, 75+ total yards

Malik Nabers - 100% routes, 7-171-2

Brian Thomas - 100% routes, 7-91-1 / 5 straight with 10+ tgts, 16+ PPR

Jalen McMillan - 4 straight games with 4-5 catches, 5-7 targets, 51-75 yards, 1-2 TDs

Hollywood Brown - 43% snaps, 53% routes, 7 tgts, 61 AY (4-46-0)

Keon Coleman - 92% snaps, 96% routes, 7 tgts, 77 AY (3-27-1 w/ a TD lost to penalty)

Ricky Pearsall - 8-141-1 on 10 targets, plus two carries for six yards.

DeMario Douglas - 94% snaps, 96% routes, 5 tgts, 43 AY (4-46-1)

Marvin Mims - 47% snaps, 52% routes, 8 tgts, 70 AY (8-103-2)

Alec Pierce - league-high 193 AY (6-122-1) / SZN: 21.3 aDOT, 2.0 YPRR, 17% TPRR

Olamide Zaccheaus - past 2 games: 17 tgts, 155 yards, 3 TDs / SZN: 24% TPRR, 1.9 YPRR

Wan'Dale Robinson - back-to-back games with 5+ catches, 62+ yards

Brandin Cooks - 84% snaps first half, 8 tgts, 129 AY (4-52-0)

John Metchie - 72% snaps, 81% routes, 69% slot rate, 8 tgts, 78 AY (5-48-0)

Malik Washington 88% snaps, 80% routes, 5 tgts, 32 AY (4-41-0)

Jalen Nailor - 53% snaps, 64% routes, 5 tgts, 74 AY (5-81-1)

Tight Ends 📈

Chig Okonkwo - 88% routes, 7 tgts (5-42-0) / team target leader 3 straight games (28 total)

Mike Gesicki - 71% routes, 12 tgts, 68 AY (10-86-0)

Juwan Johnson - 83% routes, 10 tgts, 93 AY (6-66-0)

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Cooper Kupp - 9 tgts, 53 yards over past 3 games / averaging 6.1 tgts over last 8 games

Jayden Reed - 4 tgts, 29 AY (1-6-0) / SZN: 21% TPRR (but 2.3 YPRR)

Ray-Ray McCloud - 63% snaps, 68% routes, 1 tgt (1-13-0)

Tight Ends 📉

Will Dissly - 45% routes, 38% routes, 3 tgts (2-21-0) in first game back from injury

Brenton Strange - 72% snaps, 67% routes, 1 tgt on 16 routes (0-0-0

