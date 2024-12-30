Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

There were eight reported RB injuries Week 17, but none appears especially serious.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

James Conner (knee / day-to-day)

Chase Brown (ankle / day-to-day)

Aaron Jones (quad / day-to-day)

Jerome Ford (ankle / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (concussion / day-to-day)

Tyjae Spears (head / week-to-week)

Isiah Pacheco (ribs / week-to-week)

Rasheen Ali (hip / week-to-week)

Missed Week 17

Alvin Kamara (groin / day-to-day)

Trey Benson (ankle / day-to-day)

Justice Hill (head / day-to-day)

Gus Edwards (ankle / week-to-week)

Tyler Badie (IR - back / day-to-day)

MarShawn Lloyd (IR - appendix / eligible since Week 16)

Austin Ekeler (concussion - IR / eligible Week 18)

David Montgomery (MCL / out until playoffs at least)

Kenneth Walker (IR - ankle)

Chuba Hubbard (IR - calf)

Darren Rizzi said Alvin Kamara wants to play, and that's not a secret. He said it's up to the medical staff to make sure he's able to do that. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 30, 2024

Stock Report 📊

Note: Opps. = carries + targets

All stats below are from Week 16 only unless otherwise specified

Trending Up 📈

Jonathan Taylor - 4th straight game with 22+ carries, 96+ yards / 5 TDs past 2 weeks

Bucky Irving - 71% snaps, 18 of 22 RB opps pre-halftime, 190 total yards

J.K. Dobbins - 61% snaps + 20 of 28 RB opportunities with the starters (83 yards + TD)

Tyrone Tracy - 66% snaps, 48% routes, 23 of 28 RB opps, 73 total yards

Ameer Abdullah - 62% snaps, 56% routes, 24 of 37 RB opps before final minutes

Khalil Herbert - 100% snaps after Brown's injury, with four carries for 23 yards

Michael Carter - 97% snaps, 14 of 15 RB opps after Conner's exit (81 total yards)

Cam Akers - 53% snaps, 3 of 8 RB opps (for 10 yards) after Jones' injury

Ty Chandler - 42% snaps, 5 of 8 RB opps (for 7 yards) after Jones' injury

Pierre Strong - 44% snaps, eight opps for 39 yards after Ford's injury

D'Onta Foreman - 58% snaps, 12 opps for 35 yards after Ford's injury

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 45% snaps, 6 opps for 13 yards after Miller injury

Jamaal Williams - 53% snaps, 3 opps for 24 yards after Miller injury

Kenny McIntosh - 24% snaps, 7 of 25 RB opportunities (7-46-0 rushing)

Hassan Haskins / Julius Chestnut - last men standing if Spears and Pollard both out

Trending Down 📉

Joe Mixon - 51% snaps pre-Q4 / 3 straight games with <75 total yards and no TD

Rachaad White - 36% snaps, seven opps for 34 yards (four opps before Q4)

Rhamondre Stevenson - 57% snaps with starters, but just 3 of 9 RB opps

Javonte Williams - 37% snaps, 2 of 24 RB opportunities

Alexander Mattison - 31% snaps, 13 of 37 RB opps before final minutes

Blake Corum - 6% snaps, 3 of 22 RB opps, -4 yards on three carries

Kimani Vidal - 7% snaps and 3 touches before starters were pulled

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

I'll do this part differently than usual for Week 18. Instead of discussing confusing/inconsistent committees like the ones in Las Vegas and Jacksonville, we'll take a quick look at backup RBs who may take on extra playing time Week 18 for non-injury reasons.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Abdullah is perhaps the safest option here, with his role not depending on an unresolved injury or a coach deciding to rest starters. He scored 17-20 PPR points in each of the past three games, with 137 receiving yards and two TDs in that span. There's a bit of flukiness to his production, but the RBs in Vegas have seen targets all year, and Abdullah isn't as bad as the others.

Davis is my favorite target among the RBs likely to benefit from coaches resting starters. He's a good player, and Buffalo's backup O-linemen may not be any worse than New England's starters on the D-line.