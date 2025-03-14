Avery Williams News: Bound for Philadelphia

Williams signed a contract with the Eagles on Friday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was limited to return duties with the Falcons in 2024, finishing the regular season with 408 kick return yards and 185 punt return yards across 17 games. He'll likely share those responsibilities with Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia, but Williams will have a chance to compete with Will Shipley and AJ Dillon for backup duties out of the backfield behind Saquon Barkley.