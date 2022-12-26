Backfield Breakdown: Week 16 RB Usage and Week 17 Waivers Look-Ahead

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article).

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Doesn't include MNF. Shares have been adjusted to only include games the player played in (for his current team) for the following players: James Conner, Cordarrelle Patterson, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Joe Mixon, Ezekiel Elliott, Latavius Murray, Chase Edmonds, Marlon Mack, D'Andre Swift, Jeff Wilson, Zonovan Knight, Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson. Shares have also been adjusted to only account for games after the McCaffrey trade (Foreman/Hubbard), after Rashaad Penny's season-ending injury (Walker), and after Dameon Pierce's season-ending injury (Freeman/Burkhead/Ogunbowale).

Week 16 Injury Report

Inactives

Damien Harris (thigh)

Myles Gaskin (illness)

Zamir White (ankle)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR - ankle)

New Injuries

Jamaal Williams suffered a leg injury late in the third quarter and didn't return.

Travis Homer sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't return.

Aaron Jones rolled his ankle and got only eight touches.

Week 17 Waivers & Drops

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers —Top Adds for Week 17

Drop'em

Cordarrelle Patterson

Alexander Mattison

Kareem Hunt

Antonio Gibson

Week 16 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Jaguars (19) at Jets (3) Jaguars (19) atJets (3)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Travis Etienne 70.8% 61.3% 22 56.4% 50.4% 3 10.0% 7.7% 112 0 2 2 JaMycal Hasty 25.0% 17.0% 3 7.7% 8.1% 3 10.0% 3.7% 21 0 0 3 Snoop Conner 8.3% 2.5% 2 5.1% 1.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 5 0 0

This was Etienne's fourth straight game playing more than 70 percent of snaps since his early exit from the Week 12 win over Baltimore with a foot sprain. Etienne still doesn't have a TD since Week 9 or more than three targets in a game since Week 7. He went 0-for-2 at the goal line Thursday night, on back-to-back snaps before QB Trevor Lawrence snuck it in on third down.



Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Zonovan Knight 40.7% 48.1% 6 30.0% 54.2% 1 3.3% 4.7% 13 0 0 2 Michael Carter 39.0% 46.0% 2 10.0% 29.9% 5 16.7% 9.4% 50 0 0 3 Ty Johnson 20.3% 12.2% 2 10.0% 4.6% 0 0.0% 3.1% 7 0 0

Knight and Carter each played 11 of 22 snaps in the first half, with the former taking four touches for 15 yards and the latter having three for 20. In the second half, each of Carter, Knight and Johnson played either 12 or 13 snaps (32-35%) and none had more than four touches.

Knight gained 15 yards on his lone target but finished with six carries for minus-two yards. The Lions held him to 13-23-0 the week before, and Knight is now down to 3.9 YPC after a hot start (three straight games with 14-plus carries for 69 or more yards to begin his career).



Bengals (22) at Patriots (18) Bengals (22) atPatriots (18)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Joe Mixon 59.8% 65.4% 16 66.7% 62.8% 9 18.4% 14.4% 108 0 0 2 Samaje Perine 40.2% 40.2% 4 16.7% 23.5% 4 8.2% 9.0% 22 0 0 3 Trayveon Williams 1.2% 3.5% 0 0.0% 1.6% 0 0.0% 0.5% 0 0 0

Mixon finished with 16-65-0 and 7-43-0, tying Tee Higgins for the second most targets on the team. Four straight games without a TD for Mixon since his five-TD outing Week 9. Joe Burrow has 16 passing TDs and one rushing score since then.



Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Rhamondre Stevenson 90.9% 68.4% 13 81.3% 51.4% 5 16.1% 17.4% 33 0 2 2 Kevin Harris 7.3% 5.8% 1 6.3% 4.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 3 0 0 3 Pierre Strong 3.6% 5.2% 0 0.0% 2.6% 2 6.5% 1.6% 10 0 0

With Damien Harris (thigh) inactive again, Stevenson took 91% of snaps but had a terrible day. His 15 touches produced only 33 yards, and he lost a fumble (his second of the game) inside Cincy's 10-yard line with about a minute remaining. FWIW, Stevenson was back on the field for the last-ditch drive shortly thereafter and saw two incomplete targets.

. His 15 touches produced only 33 yards, and he lost a fumble (his second of the game) inside Cincy's 10-yard line with about a minute remaining.

Bills (35) at Bears (13) Bills (35) atBears (13)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Devin Singletary 56.5% 66.7% 12 38.7% 42.0% 3 12.0% 9.8% 125 1 0 2 James Cook 41.9% 23.1% 11 35.5% 19.8% 2 8.0% 5.8% 108 1 0 3 Nyheim Hines 4.8% 6.2% 1 3.2% 1.5% 2 8.0% 1.7% 11 0 0

Singletary and Cook both topped 100 total yards and scored TDs from outside the red zone (33 yards for the former, 27 for the latter). Josh Allen had the red-zone rushing TD, scoring from four yards out in the fourth quarter.

from outside the red zone (33 yards for the former, 27 for the latter). This was Singletary's second straight game in the high-50s for snaps hare, following back-to-back games below 50 percent.

The 11 carries were Cook's second most in a game so far, and the 99 rushing yards and 108 total yards are personal bests.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 David Montgomery 67.7% 66.4% 16 55.2% 39.0% 4 16.0% 12.6% 84 0 0 2 Khalil Herbert 40.3% 37.8% 6 20.7% 29.3% 3 12.0% 4.4% 3 0 0

Herbert played 40% of snaps in his first game back from IR (hip) but didn't find any success, taking eight touches for three yards. Montgomery picked up 84 yards on 2.5x as many touches (20) but lost a fumble midway through the third quarter. Monty got the next carry after his lost fumble and played 68% of snaps in the second half.

but didn't find any success, taking eight touches for three yards.

Falcons (9) at Ravens (17) Falcons (9) atRavens (17)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Tyler Allgeier 59.2% 45.1% 18 54.5% 33.9% 5 16.1% 4.6% 117 0 3 2 Cordarrelle Patterson 36.6% 48.5% 8 24.2% 36.8% 1 3.2% 7.4% 31 0 0 3 Avery Williams 16.9% 13.7% 3 9.1% 3.5% 2 6.5% 3.7% 30 0 0

Allgeier established new highs for carries (18) and targets (five) and played 59% of snaps, his largest snap share since Week 8 (when Patterson was on IR). Allgeier went 0-for-3 at the goal line but had a nice day against a good defense otherwise, putting up 18-74-0 and 4-43-0.

, his largest snap share since Week 8 (when Patterson was on IR). Patterson's 37 percent snap share was his smallest of the season apart from the Week 4 game in which he suffered the knee injury that sent him to IR for a month.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 J.K. Dobbins 43.1% 40.7% 12 35.3% 34.9% 1 6.3% 4.6% 59 0 0 2 Gus Edwards 41.2% 27.5% 11 32.4% 29.2% 0 0.0% 1.0% 99 0 0 3 Justice Hill 13.7% 23.9% 0 0.0% 8.9% 1 6.3% 3.0% 4 0 0

Dobbins made his third straight start since returning from IR and played 56% of snaps in the first half, taking nine carries for 50 yards (while Edwards had five for 32). Edwards then had a 37-yard run late in the third quarter, and after that he was the only RB to get a carry (adding five more for 30 yards to help Baltimore close it out). Note that the Ravens had only 19 snaps after halftime, with the Falcons gobbling up possession but struggling to score points

, taking nine carries for 50 yards (while Edwards had five for 32).

Giants (24) at Vikings (27) Giants (24) atVikings (27)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Saquon Barkley 91.2% 79.9% 14 66.7% 61.3% 10 24.4% 16.8% 133 1 0 2 Matt Breida 16.2% 20.4% 2 9.5% 8.9% 0 0.0% 3.7% 9 0 0 3 Gary Brightwell 1.5% 5.4% 1 4.8% 3.2% 0 0.0% 1.2% -1 0 0

Barkley had a season high for targets for a second straight week, also handling his largest snap share since Week 4. He finished with 14-84-1 and 8-49-0, tying the game with a 27-yard TD run right before the two-minute warning after the Giants had trailed since the first quarter.

.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Dalvin Cook 79.2% 75.4% 14 73.7% 70.5% 4 8.5% 9.1% 77 0 0 2 Alexander Mattison 20.8% 23.7% 4 21.1% 16.2% 0 0.0% 2.8% 17 0 0

Cook finished with 14-64-0 and 3-13-0. He at least avoided fumbles, after losing one in both of the previous two games.

Mattison added 4-17-0 and wasn't targeted.

Lions (23) at Panthers (37) Lions (23) atPanthers (37)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 D'Andre Swift 56.9% 42.4% 4 23.5% 24.2% 5 12.2% 14.5% 25 0 0 2 Jamaal Williams 24.6% 39.3% 7 41.2% 53.8% 2 4.9% 3.0% 14 0 1 3 Justin Jackson 20.0% 18.1% 1 5.9% 9.9% 1 2.4% 3.6% -1 0 0

Swift played 43% of snaps in the first half and 68% in the second half, finishing with 4-12-0 and 1-13-0 (five targets).

, finishing with 4-12-0 and 1-13-0 (five targets). Williams took 39% in the first half and only 14% after halftime. He left with a leg injury late in the third quarter and apparently played one snap in the fourth quarter (but I'm not 100% sure that's correct).

Jamaal Williams has suffered what appears to be a left leg injury — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) December 24, 2022

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Chuba Hubbard 45.6% 39.7% 12 27.9% 26.9% 0 0.0% 8.3% 125 0 0 2 D'Onta Foreman 44.1% 50.7% 21 48.8% 56.1% 0 0.0% 4.3% 165 1 1 3 Raheem Blackshear 8.8% 13.3% 3 7.0% 7.4% 1 4.8% 5.2% 15 1 0

Hubbard got his first start since Week 7, though it was his third time in the past four weeks with double-digit carries, and he handled a larger share of the snaps the week before (63%) in negative game script against Pittsburgh. Hubbard picked up 30, 35 and 5 yards on the first snap of the game. Foreman then came in for a six-yard run, followed by a seven-yard TD for Blackshear. Foreman added runs of 38 and 21 yards in the second quarter, with Hubbard then ripping off a 33-yard shortly before halftime to give Carolina an incredible total of 240 rushing yards in the first half. .. against a Detroit team that had shut down the run for a month beforehand. Hubbard finished the first half with 6-109-0 on 43% of snaps, with Foreman at 10-104-1 on 41% snap share (he scored from four yards out in the second quarter).

, though it was his third time in the past four weeks with double-digit carries, and he handled a larger share of the snaps the week before (63%) in negative game script against Pittsburgh. Hubbard finished the first half with 6-109-0 on 43% of snaps, with Foreman at 10-104-1 on 41% snap share (he scored from four yards out in the second quarter).

(he scored from four yards out in the second quarter). Foreman also got more carries after halftime (11-61-0 to 6-16-0) but both played 48% of snaps.

Saints (17) at Browns (10) Saints (17) atBrowns (10)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Alvin Kamara 70.4% 60.5% 20 51.3% 46.2% 4 28.6% 16.6% 110 1 1 2 David Johnson 27.8% 4.7% 7 17.9% 3.0% 1 7.1% 0.4% 24 0 0

Kamara put up 20-76-1, with Taysom Hill adding 9-56-1 and Johnson pitching in eight touches for 24 yards. Andy Dalton attempted only 15 passes in a cold, windy game with less than 500 total yards between the two teams. The TD was Kamara's first since he scored three against the Raiders.... in Week 8.



Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Nick Chubb 52.9% 55.2% 24 70.6% 57.5% 1 3.7% 6.5% 102 0 0 2 Kareem Hunt 47.1% 43.5% 7 20.6% 24.4% 3 11.1% 8.4% 22 0 0 3 D'Ernest Johnson 2.9% 3.2% 0 0.0% 0.8% 0 0.0% 0.6% 0 0 0

Chubb played 61% of snaps through three quarters , with 16 carries to Hunt's five and one catch to Hunt's two. Hunt then took 62% of snaps in the fourth quarter , which accounted for nearly half of Cleveland's plays overall (thus how Chubb got eight carries in the final quarter... 41% of snaps was still 12 plays).

, with 16 carries to Hunt's five and one catch to Hunt's two. The 10 touches were Hunt's most since Week 13, but he still hasn't scored a TD since Week 7 or recorded a single game with 75-plus total yards all year (to be fair, he did have a bunch of games with 60-some yards or low-70s yardage in the first half of the season).

Seahawks (10) at Chiefs (24) Seahawks (10) atChiefs (24)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Kenneth Walker 52.6% 66.0% 26 83.9% 67.4% 2 5.3% 8.5% 105 0 0 2 DeeJay Dallas 46.1% 16.9% 2 6.5% 7.4% 6 15.8% 2.8% 42 0 0 3 Travis Homer 1.3% 17.4% 0 0.0% 5.4% 0 0.0% 3.6% 0 0 0

Homer sprained his ankle early in the game and was replaced by Dallas as the passing-down back.

as the passing-down back. Walker took 65% of snaps through three quarters but only 25% in the fourth quarter. Dallas played 75% of snaps in the final quarter, catching four passes for 24 yards. He seems to get more touches than Homer when he handles passing downs, while Homer is used more as a blocker.



Laquon Treadwell played a ton with Tyler Lockett out and Marquise Goodwin missing part of the second half. Ken Walker III carried more but played less than last week. He's still dealing with a bum ankle. And now Travis Homer has a sprained ankle. He left after one offensive snap. pic.twitter.com/ntBn4btl2w — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 25, 2022

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Isiah Pacheco 48.1% 29.5% 14 63.6% 41.0% 2 7.4% 2.2% 90 0 1 2 Jerick McKinnon 48.1% 46.7% 5 22.7% 18.2% 3 11.1% 11.3% 38 1 0 3 Ronald Jones 1.9% 1.7% 1 4.5% 1.6% 0 0.0% 0.2% 4 0 0

Pacheco and McKinnon both did well in the first half, with the rookie putting up 8-41-0 and a catch for 32 yards on 45% of snaps while McKinnon had a 3-31-1 receiving line. McKinnon still got 43% of snaps after halftime but added only two touches for one yard while Pacheco took six carries for 17 yards (Seattle had most of the possession post-halftime while playing from behind).

The 58 rushing yards represent Pacheco's lowest total since Week 9, but he did get more than a dozen carries for the seventh week in a row.

Texans (19) at Titans (14) Texans (19) atTitans (14)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Royce Freeman 56.3% 47.2% 16 53.3% 46.6% 1 3.4% 3.6% 38 0 0 2 Dare Ogunbowale 26.6% 34.6% 8 26.7% 27.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 28 0 0 3 Rex Burkhead 17.2% 18.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2 6.9% 10.7% 7 1 0

Freeman led the backfield in carries for a second straight week, though Burkhead scored the lone TD despite barely playing. Burkhead doesn't have a carry since Dameon Pierce (leg) went down for the year. Freeman has put up 11-51-0 and now 16-32-0 in his two games as Houston's lead runner. His snap share did grow in this one, up to 56% after 38% the week before. Burkhead played 10 of 14 snaps on third down and just one snap otherwise.

, though Burkhead scored the lone TD despite barely playing. Burkhead played 10 of 14 snaps on third down and just one snap otherwise.

Freeman took 63% of early down snaps, with Ogunbowale at 35%.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Derrick Henry 73.8% 66.2% 23 74.2% 75.2% 2 10.0% 10.8% 126 1 0 2 Hassan Haskins 24.6% 10.8% 0 0.0% 2.6% 2 10.0% 1.9% 17 0 0

Henry had a 48-yard TD run midway through the first quarter but otherwise was held in check by a Texans defense that he's routinely beaten for 200-plus yards. He finished with 23-1266-1 and two catches for no gain, crucially losing a fumble early in the fourth quarter.

Haskins took eight of 12 snaps on third down (67%) and six of 47 on early downs (13%). The rookie has five touches for 32 yards in two games since Dontrell Hilliard (neck) went on IR.



Commanders (20) at 49ers (37) Commanders (20) at49ers (37)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Brian Robinson 44.4% 41.5% 22 66.7% 50.6% 1 2.9% 3.1% 58 0 3 2 Antonio Gibson 29.2% 46.6% 5 15.2% 32.4% 3 8.8% 12.0% 31 0 1 3 Jonathan Williams 26.4% 3.3% 3 9.1% 3.0% 3 8.8% 0.6% 41 0 0

Robinson finished with 22-58-0 and no catches, and went 0-for-3 on carries inside the 5-yard line.

Williams got five of his six opportunities in the fourth quarter after Washington trailed by 16-plus points. Williams played two of 60 snaps (4%) through three quarters, followed by 17 of 22 (77%) in the fourth quarter .

Robinson played 56% of snaps through three quarters, with Gibson getting 40%.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Christian McCaffrey 75.0% 67.8% 15 57.7% 47.8% 2 9.5% 19.3% 58 1 1 2 Tyrion Davis-Price 25.0% 5.9% 9 34.6% 5.7% 0 0.0% 0.4% 30 0 0

Jordan Mason (hamstring) was listed as questionable beforehand and only played special teams, while Davis-Price played offense for the first time since Week 7 after a couple of months as a healthy scratch (he also missed time with an ankle injury earlier in the year).

Jordan Mason (hamstring) was listed as questionable beforehand and only played special teams, while Davis-Price played offense for the first time since Week 7 after a couple of months as a healthy scratch (he also missed time with an ankle injury earlier in the year). McCaffrey took 79% of snaps through three quarters, with 11 carries to TDP's five (and a 2-0 lead in targets). The rookie and McCaffrey got four carries apiece in the fourth quarter, with McCaffrey punching in the clinching TD from one yard out.

, with 11 carries to TDP's five (and a 2-0 lead in targets).

Eagles (34) at Cowboys (40) Eagles (34) atCowboys (40)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Miles Sanders 53.5% 59.1% 21 72.4% 47.7% 1 2.9% 5.7% 71 0 0 2 Kenneth Gainwell 42.3% 28.2% 4 13.8% 9.7% 4 11.8% 5.9% 58 0 2 3 Boston Scott 4.2% 12.2% 0 0.0% 8.7% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0 0 0

Gainwell handled a season high for both raw snaps and snap share for a second straight week, this time putting up 4-17-0 and 4-41-0 (after five touches for 14 yards the week before). Sanders nonetheless got 21 carries, but he lost a fumble for the second straight week (late in the fourth quarter of a time game) and didn't score or have an efficient rushing game.

, this time putting up 4-17-0 and 4-41-0 (after five touches for 14 yards the week before).

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Tony Pollard 53.4% 53.2% 9 29.0% 39.4% 8 22.9% 11.5% 80 0 0 2 Ezekiel Elliott 46.6% 49.4% 16 51.6% 46.0% 1 2.9% 4.8% 61 1 2 3 Malik Davis 1.4% 4.6% 0 0.0% 4.9% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0 0 0

Pollard got seven fewer carries than Zeke after having three more than his teammate the week before, making up for it with a 6-61-0 receiving line. Elliott, meanwhile, got both goal-line carries and finished with 16-61-1... that's Zeke's seventh straight appearance with no fewer than 15 carries and no more than 17 .



Raiders (10) at Steelers (13) Raiders (10) atSteelers (13)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Najee Harris 72.1% 66.0% 16 59.3% 53.8% 9 25.0% 9.9% 95 0 0 2 Jaylen Warren 30.9% 27.9% 6 22.2% 14.0% 2 5.6% 5.3% 30 0 0

Harris had a 25-8 edge in opportunities and 72/31 snap share advantage, after a slightly smaller edge the week before (24-12, 66/34%).

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Josh Jacobs 81.1% 75.2% 15 78.9% 82.5% 1 3.3% 11.4% 50 0 0 2 Ameer Abdullah 18.9% 15.6% 0 0.0% 1.1% 2 6.7% 6.1% 27 0 0 3 Brandon Bolden 3.8% 7.0% 1 5.3% 2.4% 0 0.0% 1.8% 0 0 0

The Steelers held Jacobs to 15-44-0, his first game under 90 rushing yards since Week 10 and his first under 67 since Week 8.

Zamir White (ankle) was inactive.

Henry is 110 yards behind Jacobs for the rushing crown.

Packers (26) at Dolphins (20) Packers (26) atDolphins (20)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 AJ Dillon 56.7% 48.9% 11 44.0% 41.8% 3 7.9% 8.0% 48 1 1 2 Aaron Jones 37.3% 58.9% 6 24.0% 47.3% 2 5.3% 13.3% 34 0 0 3 Patrick Taylor 9.0% 2.3% 0 0.0% 1.3% 1 2.6% 0.2% 17 0 0

Jones rolled his ankle early in the game and took a backseat to Dillon, but Jones did manage to log at least four snaps in every quarter.

, but Jones did manage to log at least four snaps in every quarter. Dillon finished with only 11-36-1 and 2-12-0 against a Miami defense that's been easier to beat through the air.

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Jeff Wilson 60.0% 49.3% 9 50.0% 41.7% 2 8.3% 8.2% 40 1 1 2 Raheem Mostert 52.0% 54.0% 8 44.4% 48.6% 3 12.5% 6.5% 49 0 0

Wilson returned from his one-game absence due to a hip injury and played 61% of snaps in the first half, with he and Mostert getting five touches apiece. Wilson had the much better half, however, scoring a goal-line TD shortly before Mostert lost a fumble.

, with he and Mostert getting five touches apiece. Mostert wasn't benched or anything for the fumble; he played 50% of snaps after halftime and added five touches to his total.

This was pretty darn close to a 50/50 split, with the Dolphins even using both RBs on a bunch of plays.

Broncos (14) at Rams (51) Broncos (14) atRams (51)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Latavius Murray 46.9% 51.3% 8 40.0% 52.8% 3 8.8% 8.5% 40 0 0 2 Chase Edmonds 40.6% 21.2% 6 30.0% 13.7% 2 5.9% 4.0% 53 0 0 3 Marlon Mack 15.6% 20.1% 4 20.0% 13.3% 1 2.9% 6.4% 22 0 0

Edmonds came back from IR (ankle) and played half of the first-half snaps but with only one touch (while Murray took six carries for 29 yards). Murray got 47% of snaps after halftime, more than Edmonds (34%) or Mack (24%), but the other guys got the garbage-time carries in this blowout.

but with only one touch (while Murray took six carries for 29 yards).

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Cam Akers 75.4% 35.9% 23 63.9% 41.5% 2 7.1% 2.7% 147 3 3 2 Kyren Williams 12.3% 15.2% 6 16.7% 9.2% 1 3.6% 2.5% 21 0 0 3 Malcolm Brown 10.8% 9.5% 2 5.6% 4.8% 1 3.6% 1.3% 21 0 0 4 Ronnie Rivers 1.5% 2.7% 0 0.0% 2.5% 0 0.0% 1.1% 0 0 0

Akers played about three-fourths of the snaps for a second straight week (and third time in the last four weeks). Akers finished with 23-118-3 and 2-29-0, giving him six TDs and 350 total yards over the past four games. Akers played 87% of snaps in the first half and 84% through three quarters.

(and third time in the last four weeks). Akers played 87% of snaps in the first half and 84% through three quarters.

and 84% through three quarters. Williams played four of 10 snaps in the final quarter, with Akers getting three (including his third TD, Brown two and Rivers one.

.

Buccaneers (19) at Cardinals (16) Buccaneers (19) atCardinals (16)

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 Leonard Fournette 60.5% 60.0% 20 66.7% 52.5% 10 20.8% 12.0% 162 0 0 2 Rachaad White 35.8% 38.7% 7 23.3% 33.4% 4 8.3% 8.2% 53 1 1 3 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2.5% 1.8% 1 3.3% 2.6% 0 0.0% 0.3% 6 0 0

Fournette came off the bench again but finished with 20-72-0 and 9-90-0.

White had a receiving TD in the fourth quarter from three yards out, but Fournette had a 30-11 edge over the rookie in opportunities (and a 61/36 advantage in snap share).

Sn% W16 Sn% '22 Carr. CS W16 CS '22 Tgt TS W16 TS '22 Yds TD GLL 1 James Conner 96.1% 71.9% 15 55.6% 54.2% 8 19.0% 11.9% 120 1 0 2 Keaontay Ingram 9.1% 7.7% 1 3.7% 6.2% 0 0.0% 0.4% 1 0 0

Conner scored from 22 yards out, giving him six straight games with a TD and four in a row with at least 90 total yards. Conner saw a season-high eight targets with QB Trace McSorley repeatedly looking to him and Greg Dortch.

. Conner topped 90% snap share for a fourth straight game and fifth time in the pst six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 100.8 total yards and 4.0 catches per game, with seven TDs, i.e., more than 20 PPR points per contest.

