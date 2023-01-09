Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
I'm trying something new for the final week of the regular season, essentially combining large portions of Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown into one article — posted Monday — and then following up Tuesday with another article (or two) that has additional analysis, injury updates, key takeaways from the box scores, waiver picks, etc. (minus the waiver picks now that we're into the playoffs).
All feedback is welcomed! Let me know what you think in the comments below on or on twitter @JerryDonabedian.
Chiefs (31) at Raiders (13)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|20 – 35.7%
|45.5%
|2–6–0
|2–0–1
|3 – 12.5%
|11.5%
|1 – 0.4%
|10 - 35.7%
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|20 – 35.7%
|31.5%
|8–64–1
|0 – 0.0%
|4.8%
|9 - 32.1%
|RB
|Ronald Jones
|17 – 30.4%
|10.4%
|10–45–1
|0 – 0.0%
|2.7%
|4 - 14.3%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|41 – 73.2%
|79.0%
|6–38–0
|7 – 29.2%
|24.8%
|31 – 13.9%
|25 - 89.3%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|32 – 57.1%
|52.7%
|1–14–0
|1 – 4.2%
|5.7%
|–3 – -1.5%
|13 - 46.4%
|TE
|Blake Bell
|17 – 30.4%
|18.8%
|1–3–0
|1 – 4.2%
|3.1%
|0 – -0.1%
|5 - 17.9%
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|41 – 73.2%
|70.9%
|2–35–0
|2 – 8.3%
|17.1%
|22 – 10.1%
|22 - 78.6%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|32 – 57.1%
|67.3%
|3–27–0
|6 – 25.0%
|13.3%
|99 – 44.5%
|19 - 67.9%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|30 – 53.6%
|43.4%
|1–67–0
|2 – 8.3%
|5.5%
|71 – 32.1%
|16 - 57.1%
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|16 – 28.6%
|22.8%
|3–26–1
|2–18–0
|2 – 8.3%
|6.4%
|1 – 0.6%
|6 - 21.4%
- RoJo got some playing time in the first half, including his first TD as a Chief, but six of his 10 carries came in the fourth quarter. Don't expect to see much of him, if any, during the playoffs.
- Before the fourth quarter, Kelce took 85% of snaps, JuJu took 81% and MVS got 63%.
- Toney scored on a carry and had a receiving TD on a trick play called 'snowglobe wiped out by a penalty. He played only 29% of snaps but was again a priority when on the field.
- Watson had a 67-yard catch on a go route early in the game. He's been playing a lot of snaps the past two months but even Saturday remained lightly targeted (just one look besides the big play).
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|49 – 73.1%
|74.7%
|17–45–0
|2–5–0
|3 – 8.8%
|11.6%
|–4 – -1.2%
|21 - 50.0%
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|16 – 23.9%
|16.0%
|1–10–0
|2 – 5.9%
|7.5%
|5 – 1.5%
|13 - 31.0%
|RB
|Zamir White
|2 – 3.0%
|4.2%
|1–4–0
|0 – 0.0%
|1 - 2.4%
|TE
|Darren Waller
|45 – 67.2%
|57.9%
|2–35–0
|6 – 17.6%
|15.7%
|102 – 31.1%
|33 - 78.6%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|27 – 40.3%
|77.9%
|1–10–0
|1 – 2.9%
|11.6%
|4 – 1.1%
|9 - 21.4%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|64 – 95.5%
|93.3%
|2–15–0
|3 – 8.8%
|16.7%
|38 – 11.6%
|40 - 95.2%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|60 – 89.6%
|94.5%
|5–73–0
|9 – 26.5%
|32.3%
|121 – 36.9%
|36 - 85.7%
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|38 – 56.7%
|60.1%
|7–63–1
|7 – 20.6%
|15.2%
|38 – 11.4%
|32 - 76.2%
|WR
|Keelan Cole
|9 – 13.4%
|40.2%
|1–5–0
|2 – 5.9%
|6.9%
|25 – 7.6%
|7 - 16.7%
- Waller was quiet but at least saw his snap and route shares tick up after a near-50/50 split with Morea the previous few weeks. He and Renfrow are bounce-back candidates for next year.
Stock ⬆️: WR Hunter Renfrow + WR Kadarius Toney
Stock ⬇️: TE Foster Moreau
Injury 🚑: DE Frank Clark (groin)
Titans (16) at Jaguars (20)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|53 – 73.6%
|66.8%
|30–109–0
|1–19–0
|1 – 3.7%
|11.0%
|–5 – -2.9%
|16 - 48.5%
|RB
|Hassan Haskins
|15 – 20.8%
|16.9%
|2–3–0
|2–13–0
|2 – 7.4%
|7.2%
|5 – 3.0%
|5 - 15.2%
|RB
|Jonathan Ward
|5 – 6.9%
|5.10%
|1––1–0
|1–3–0
|2 – 7.4%
|4.6%
|1 – 0.7%
|4 - 12.1%
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|39 – 54.2%
|56.1%
|1–5–0
|1 – 3.7%
|5.2%
|5 – 2.7%
|4 - 12.1%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|33 – 45.8%
|50.7%
|4–38–0
|4 – 14.8%
|13.8%
|29 – 17.2%
|18 - 54.5%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|30 – 41.7%
|36.4%
|3–42–1
|4 – 14.8%
|11.9%
|38 – 22.9%
|10 - 30.3%
|WR
|Robert Woods
|62 – 86.1%
|78.0%
|4–40–0
|5 – 18.5%
|20.7%
|37 – 21.8%
|32 - 97.0%
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|54 – 75.0%
|58.2%
|4–19–0
|7 – 25.9%
|17.9%
|54 – 32.3%
|31 - 93.9%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|43 – 59.7%
|75.2%
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.7%
|12.3%
|4 – 2.3%
|21 - 63.6%
|WR
|Racey McMath
|12 – 16.7%
|19.4%
|1–4–0
|0 – 0.0%
|7.8%
|10 - 30.3%
- Burks only caught four passes but handled 26% target share and 94% route share to close out his rookie season.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|26 – 55.3%
|59.4%
|7–17–0
|2–17–0
|2 – 6.9%
|9.1%
|5 – 1.8%
|12 - 36.4%
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|23 – 48.9%
|20.2%
|3–5–0
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.4%
|8.1%
|–7 – -2.8%
|10 - 30.3%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|41 – 87.2%
|77.3%
|4–27–0
|4 – 13.8%
|17.0%
|7 – 2.6%
|27 - 81.8%
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|17 – 36.2%
|38.0%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.0%
|5 - 15.2%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|45 – 95.7%
|88.2%
|6–99–1
|8 – 27.6%
|23.1%
|105 – 41.5%
|32 - 97.0%
|WR
|Zay Jones
|44 – 93.6%
|86.2%
|4–21–0
|6 – 20.7%
|22.2%
|50 – 20.0%
|33 - 100.0%
|WR
|Marvin Jones
|27 – 57.4%
|66.5%
|2–29–0
|6 – 20.7%
|14.5%
|97 – 38.5%
|22 - 66.7%
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|6 – 12.8%
|14.0%
|1–8–0
|1 – 3.4%
|6.4%
|–5 – -1.8%
|4 - 12.1%
- Etienne took only one of nine snaps in the fourth quarter. That might be about blocking, but keep an eye out for any injury news.
- Even before the final quarter, Etienne was at 67% snap share, whereas he'd topped 70 percent in four straight games Weeks 13-16 (before his workload was scaled back in the near-meaningless Week 17 matchup).
Stock ⬆️: WR Treylon Burks
Stock ⬇️: TE Austin Hooper
Injury 🚑: N/A
Browns (14) at Steelers (28)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|44 – 75.9%
|56.4%
|12–77–0
|5–45–1
|6 – 22.2%
|6.5%
|4 – 2.4%
|21 - 58.3%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|14 – 24.1%
|41.3%
|4–13–0
|3–15–0
|4 – 14.8%
|8.4%
|1 – 0.5%
|10 - 27.8%
|TE
|David Njoku
|53 – 91.4%
|83.8%
|4–42–1
|5 – 18.5%
|18.8%
|41 – 22.3%
|34 - 94.4%
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|19 – 32.8%
|48.0%
|2–20–0
|2 – 7.4%
|10.0%
|16 – 8.7%
|10 - 27.8%
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|54 – 93.1%
|89.7%
|2–42–0
|4 – 14.8%
|19.4%
|47 – 25.1%
|33 - 91.7%
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|52 – 89.7%
|83.0%
|2–51–0
|3 – 11.1%
|26.7%
|42 – 22.5%
|31 - 86.1%
|WR
|Mike Woods
|22 – 37.9%
|1–15–0
|1 – 3.7%
|4 – 2.4%
|14 - 38.9%
|WR
|David Bell
|21 – 36.2%
|46.7%
|0–0–0
|2 – 7.4%
|7.8%
|30 – 16.1%
|12 - 33.3%
- Bell and Woods split the No. 3 receiver role, while Njoku, Cooper and DPJ were all above 85% route share, per usual.
- Njoku finishes the season as PFF's No. 9 graded TE, which I agree with. His QB play and target volume were inconsistent, but he played well and held up in an every-down role for the most part.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Najee Harris
|42 – 62.7%
|65.3%
|23–84–1
|1–10–0
|1 – 3.6%
|11.0%
|–2 – -0.6%
|9 - 30.0%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|28 – 41.8%
|31.7%
|6–36–0
|3–7–0
|4 – 14.3%
|6.2%
|–3 – -0.9%
|10 - 33.3%
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|43 – 64.2%
|67.6%
|0–0–0
|2 – 7.1%
|20.3%
|14 – 4.5%
|19 - 63.3%
|TE
|Zach Gentry
|39 – 58.2%
|49.6%
|1–23–0
|1 – 3.6%
|5.1%
|14 – 4.4%
|18 - 60.0%
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|23 – 34.3%
|15.3%
|1–6–0
|3–45–0
|4 – 14.3%
|5.4%
|38 – 12.1%
|10 - 33.3%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|54 – 80.6%
|89.4%
|2–38–0
|10 – 35.7%
|26.3%
|112 – 35.8%
|26 - 86.7%
|WR
|George Pickens
|41 – 61.2%
|75.7%
|3–72–1
|6 – 21.4%
|15.2%
|140 – 44.7%
|25 - 83.3%
|WR
|Steven Sims
|31 – 46.3%
|34.3%
|1–16–0
|0 – 0.0%
|8.4%
|11 - 36.7%
|WR
|Gunner Olszewski
|12 – 17.9%
|20.4%
|2–4–0
|0 – 0.0%
|6.0%
|4 - 13.3%
- FB Derek Watt poached a one-yard TD.
- Harris got 20-plus carries in five of his final nine games, averaging 18.2 for 75.2 yards and 0.67 TDs (but while catching only 1.9 passes for 13.0 ypg).
Stock ⬆️: TE David Njoku
Stock ⬇️: WR David Bell
Injury 🚑: TE Pat Freiermuth (knee sprain) & WR Gunner Olszewski (knee)
Buccaneers (17) at Falcons (30)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Giovani Bernard
|24 – 44.4%
|4.4%
|7–28–0
|2––1–0
|2 – 6.1%
|0.0%
|–10 – -5.2%
|11 - 32.4%
|RB
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|16 – 29.6%
|3.4%
|8–26–0
|2–8–0
|2 – 6.1%
|2.4%
|–9 – -4.7%
|6 - 17.6%
|RB
|Rachaad White
|10 – 18.5%
|39.1%
|4–15–0
|0 – 0.0%
|9.2%
|4 - 11.8%
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|3 – 5.6%
|59.8%
|1–4–0
|1 – 3.0%
|12.5%
|–2 – -1.2%
|2 - 5.9%
|TE
|Cameron Brate
|27 – 50.0%
|47.0%
|0 – 0.0%
|10.7%
|18 - 52.9%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|19 – 35.2%
|69.6%
|1–5–0
|1 – 3.0%
|11.1%
|5 – 2.7%
|7 - 20.6%
|TE
|Kyle Rudolph
|10 – 18.5%
|12.4%
|1–8–1
|1 – 3.0%
|2.2%
|13 – 6.8%
|2 - 5.9%
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|45 – 83.3%
|20.1%
|1–17–0
|4–25–0
|9 – 27.3%
|2.4%
|69 – 37.2%
|28 - 82.4%
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|31 – 57.4%
|30.3%
|1–9–0
|2 – 6.1%
|6.1%
|40 – 21.6%
|23 - 67.6%
|WR
|Russell Gage
|29 – 53.7%
|57.5%
|3–15–1
|6 – 18.2%
|12.5%
|34 – 18.0%
|17 - 50.0%
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|26 – 48.1%
|80.7%
|6–55–0
|7 – 21.2%
|21.7%
|38 – 20.5%
|14 - 41.2%
|WR
|Scott Miller
|21 – 38.9%
|1–8–0
|2 – 6.1%
|8 – 4.3%
|16 - 47.1%
- Tampa played starters for most of the first half, though not Mike Evans (illness), Julio Jones (knee) and a few other guys who were nicked up.
- Fournette barely played, with his typical work going to Vaughn and Bernard (rather than White, who also should have an important role in the playoffs).
- Otton played 11 of 17 snaps (65%) in the first quarter but just eight the rest of the game.
- Godwin played all 17 snaps in the first quarter and had 4-37-0 on five targets.
|Pos
|Player
|Snaps
|Sn% Szn
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS Szn
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|46 – 68.7%
|51.2%
|24–135–0
|0 – 0.0%
|8.1%
|12 - 37.5%
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|19 – 28.4%
|46.3%
|5–18–1
|2–1–0
|3 – 10.7%
|11.5%
|0 – -0.1%
|12 - 37.5%
|RB
|Avery Williams
|5 – 7.5%
|0.0%
|4–12–0
|0.0%
|0 - 0.0%
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|44 – 65.7%
|61.2%
|1–6–0
|1 – 3.6%
|5.0%
|–1 – -0.4%
|9 - 28.1%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|30 – 44.8%
|39.7%
|3–34–1
|5 – 17.9%
|7.7%
|43 – 12.8%
|12 - 37.5%
|TE
|Anthony Firkser
|16 – 23.9%
|21.3%
|1–11–0
|1 – 3.6%
|6.9%
|11 – 3.3%
|11 - 34.4%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|41 – 61.2%
|70.2%
|4–37–1
|7 – 25.0%
|16.1%
|80 – 24.0%
|22 - 68.8%
|WR
|Drake London
|39 – 58.2%
|78.3%
|6–120–0
|8 – 28.6%
|30.1%
|144 – 43.4%
|23 - 71.9%
|WR
|Frank Darby
|27 – 40.3%
|17.2%
|1–15–0
|1 – 3.6%
|0.0%
|14 – 4.1%
|8 - 25.0%
|WR
|Damiere Byrd
|20 – 29.9%
|36.8%
|1–0–0
|1 – 3.6%
|8.9%
|0 – 0.0%
|11 - 34.4%
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|20 – 29.9%
|18.8%
|0 – 0.0%
|9.9%
|11 - 34.4%
- London got his first career 100-yard game in his fifth consecutive week with at least eight targets and five catches. The late uptick in usage put him at 72-866-4 for the year.
- Allgeier reached 1,000 rushing yards for the year, and the workload split went even more in his favor, though Patterson did score a TD in the second half.
- Patterson is a potential cap casualty, turning 32 in March and with one year remaining on his two-year contract.. I thought he looked better than ever in September, but then he needed knee surgery and hasn't done much since.
- C-Patt's $4.25 million bas e salary is non-guaranteed, which means the Falcons can save $4.25 million against the 2023 cap if they designate him as a post-June 1 release or wait until June to cut him.
- Patterson is a potential cap casualty, turning 32 in March and with one year remaining on his two-year contract.. I thought he looked better than ever in September, but then he needed knee surgery and hasn't done much since.
Stock ⬆️: WR Drake London & RB Tyler Allgeier
Stock ⬇️: RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Injury 🚑: TE Kyle Rudolph (knee)
Jets (6) at Dolphins (11)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|18 – 34.0%
|15.3%
|5–12–0
|2–13–0
|3 – 9.4%
|8.4%
|–3 – -1.0%
|11 - 33.3%
|RB
|Michael Carter
|18 – 34.0%
|48.6%
|3–4–0
|2–1–0
|3 – 9.4%
|10.1%
|–3 – -1.0%
|12 - 36.4%
|RB
|Zonovan Knight
|17 – 32.1%
|42.1%
|12–22–0
|0 – 0.0%
|6.9%
|3 - 9.1%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|51 – 96.2%
|76.8%
|2–13–0
|4 – 12.5%
|15.2%
|46 – 17.7%
|28 - 84.8%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|18 – 34.0%
|7.5%
|1–8–0
|1 – 3.1%
|2.3%
|5 – 2.1%
|7 - 21.2%
|TE
|Kenny Yeboah
|11 – 20.8%
|4.0%
|0 – 0.0%
|4 - 12.1%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|46 – 86.8%
|79.7%
|9–89–0
|17 – 53.1%
|23.4%
|187 – 72.3%
|31 - 93.9%
|WR
|Corey Davis
|40 – 75.5%
|70.0%
|1–17–0
|3 – 9.4%
|13.6%
|11 – 4.4%
|28 - 84.8%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|38 – 71.7%
|69.1%
|1–11–0
|1 – 3.1%
|12.7%
|14 – 5.5%
|24 - 72.7%
- Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios combined for only three routes, while Moore had 73% route share but only one target.
- Wilson saw over half the team's targets.
- Conklin played all but two snaps with C.J. Uzomah (ankle) inactive.
- Knight got shut down again and finished with 1.8 YPC on 39 over his final four games.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|Jeff Wilson
|41 – 64.1%
|53.4%
|16–72–0
|2–2–0
|2 – 7.4%
|11.2%
|–8 – -4.6%
|18 - 56.3%
|Raheem Mostert
|24 – 37.5%
|56.4%
|11–71–0
|2––10–0
|2 – 7.4%
|8.7%
|–6 – -3.5%
|11 - 34.4%
|Alec Ingold
|14 – 21.9%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.7%
|1 - 3.1%
|Salvon Ahmed
|4 – 6.3%
|4.5%
|1–7–0
|0 – 0.0%
|2.5%
|2 - 6.3%
|Durham Smythe
|45 – 70.3%
|57.2%
|3–39–0
|5 – 18.5%
|4.6%
|28 – 15.9%
|11 - 34.4%
|Mike Gesicki
|24 – 37.5%
|44.7%
|4–46–0
|6 – 22.2%
|8.6%
|58 – 33.3%
|22 - 68.8%
|Hunter Long
|11 – 17.2%
|16.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|1 - 3.1%
|Jaylen Waddle
|48 – 75.0%
|73.8%
|1–9–0
|5–44–0
|5 – 18.5%
|20.8%
|30 – 16.9%
|30 - 93.8%
|Tyreek Hill
|42 – 65.6%
|75.1%
|2–23–0
|5 – 18.5%
|30.9%
|73 – 41.6%
|25 - 78.1%
|Trent Sherfield
|42 – 65.6%
|58.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|9.7%
|23 - 71.9%
|River Cracraft
|15 – 23.4%
|22.9%
|1–5–0
|1 – 3.7%
|5.1%
|5 – 2.9%
|3 - 9.4%
|Erik Ezukanma
|10 – 15.6%
|15.6%
|1–3–0
|1 – 3.7%
|0.0%
|–4 – -2.5%
|3 - 9.4%
- Mostert played 51% of snaps through three quarters and had the same number of carries (11) as Wilson, before a broken thumb held Mostert out at the end of the game.
Stock ⬆️: WR Garrett Wilson
Stock ⬇️: RB Zonovan Knight
Injury 🚑: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)
Panthers (10) at Saints (7)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|41 – 70.7%
|30.8%
|21–69–0
|0–0–0
|1 – 9.1%
|11.2%
|3 – 1.9%
|10 - 58.8%
|2
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|14 – 24.1%
|34.6%
|12–68–0
|0 – 0.0%
|5.8%
|2 - 11.8%
|3
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|33 – 56.9%
|54.7%
|0 – 0.0%
|8.5%
|4 - 23.5%
|4
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|28 – 48.3%
|50.0%
|1–2–0
|1 – 9.1%
|9.2%
|–2 – -1.4%
|7 - 41.2%
|5
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|54 – 93.1%
|76.2%
|2–23–0
|3 – 27.3%
|14.5%
|21 – 14.9%
|16 - 94.1%
|6
|WR
|DJ Moore
|53 – 91.4%
|96.3%
|1–10–0
|4 – 36.4%
|27.4%
|115 – 82.4%
|16 - 94.1%
|7
|WR
|Shi Smith
|30 – 51.7%
|47.2%
|0–0–0
|1 – 9.1%
|10.6%
|3 – 2.4%
|14 - 82.4%
|8
|WR
|Laviska Shenault
|17 – 29.3%
|26.5%
|1–1–0
|1–8–0
|1 – 9.1%
|11.7%
|0 – -0.2%
|3 - 17.6%
|9
|WR
|Preston Williams
|2 – 3.4%
|3.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|1 - 5.9%
- Foreman and DE Marcus Davenport were ejected after scrapping.
- Foreman is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.
- QB Sam Darnold finished 5-of-15 passing with 43 yards and two INTs.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|43 – 74.1%
|69.6%
|23–107–0
|1–3–0
|2 – 8.0%
|19.0%
|–4 – -1.9%
|12 - 46.2%
|RB
|David Johnson
|7 – 12.1%
|20.1%
|2–28–0
|2 – 8.0%
|4.9%
|–1 – -0.3%
|5 - 19.2%
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|6 – 10.3%
|6.20%
|2–3–0
|0 – 0.0%
|4.3%
|4 - 15.4%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|40 – 69.0%
|65.4%
|1–21–0
|1 – 4.0%
|14.7%
|15 – 6.4%
|16 - 61.5%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|30 – 51.7%
|57.1%
|1–18–0
|1 – 4.0%
|6.9%
|4 – 1.8%
|7 - 26.9%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|16 – 27.6%
|33.0%
|5–24–0
|1–1–0
|1 – 4.0%
|4.9%
|–3 – -1.1%
|8 - 30.8%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|49 – 84.5%
|41.9%
|1–7–0
|3–34–0
|4 – 16.0%
|10.8%
|40 – 17.0%
|25 - 96.2%
|WR
|Chris Olave
|35 – 60.3%
|65.6%
|5–60–1
|12 – 48.0%
|25.3%
|151 – 64.7%
|22 - 84.6%
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|28 – 48.3%
|46.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.7%
|13 - 50.0%
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|18 – 31.0%
|43.4%
|1–6–0
|1 – 4.0%
|10.1%
|5 – 2.3%
|3 - 11.5%
- Olave was targeted on 12 of 22 routes but didn't have a ton of successs (nor did anyone else on the Saints) after the opening-drive TD.
- Olave again fell around 60-70% snap share. Shaheed, the other rookie, led the team in routes and was second in targets (albeit a distant second).
Stock ⬆️: WRs Chris Olave & Rashid Shaheed
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman
Patriots (23) at Bills (35)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Damien Harris
|35 – 54.7%
|35.4%
|13–48–0
|1–4–0
|4 – 10.3%
|7.4%
|11 – 3.8%
|13 - 31.7%
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|29 – 45.3%
|66.0%
|6–54–0
|5–28–0
|6 – 15.4%
|17.3%
|4 – 1.5%
|14 - 34.1%
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|1 – 1.6%
|5.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|7.4%
|1 - 2.4%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|64 – 100.0%
|75.8%
|6–42–0
|7 – 17.9%
|11.6%
|49 – 16.5%
|35 - 85.4%
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|57 – 89.1%
|78.9%
|3–32–1
|7 – 17.9%
|22.3%
|56 – 19.0%
|36 - 87.8%
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|53 – 82.8%
|67.1%
|6–79–2
|7 – 17.9%
|11.9%
|124 – 41.7%
|35 - 85.4%
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|35 – 54.7%
|44.3%
|4–45–0
|5 – 12.8%
|9.5%
|26 – 8.8%
|24 - 58.5%
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|35 – 54.7%
|65.6%
|1–13–0
|2 – 5.1%
|13.1%
|11 – 3.5%
|23 - 56.1%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|4 – 6.3%
|48.4%
|0–0–0
|1 – 2.6%
|13.4%
|16 – 5.3%
|1 - 2.4%
- Harris got more snaps and carries than Stevenson, who was targeted six times on 14 routes (only one more than Harris ran).
- Parker returned from a concussion and put up 6-79-2 on a team-high-tying seven targets.
- Meyers, playing through a shoulder injury, took 79% of snaps. The shoulder has bothered him for a while, so don't be shocked if offseason surgery is ahead.
- Henry played every single snap with Jonnu Smith (concussion) inactive again.
|Player
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|James Cook
|32 – 55.2%
|24.7%
|9–45–0
|2–6–0
|2 – 6.5%
|8.3%
|–5 – -1.1%
|16 - 48.5%
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|24 – 41.4%
|65.4%
|7–29–0
|1–3–0
|1 – 3.2%
|9.9%
|3 – 0.6%
|10 - 30.3%
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|47 – 81.0%
|80.2%
|2–13–1
|2 – 6.5%
|13.1%
|10 – 2.1%
|24 - 72.7%
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|24 – 41.4%
|29.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.6%
|9 - 27.3%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|46 – 79.3%
|90.5%
|3–39–0
|10 – 32.3%
|17.0%
|180 – 40.5%
|27 - 81.8%
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|45 – 77.6%
|76.4%
|7–104–1
|10 – 32.3%
|27.3%
|157 – 35.3%
|29 - 87.9%
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|32 – 55.2%
|53.8%
|2–19–0
|3 – 9.7%
|12.9%
|21 – 4.8%
|24 - 72.7%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|15 – 25.9%
|29.3%
|1–28–0
|2 – 6.5%
|6.1%
|40 – 9.0%
|9 - 27.3%
|WR
|John Brown
|6 – 10.3%
|11.4%
|1–42–1
|1 – 3.2%
|3.7%
|39 – 8.7%
|5 - 15.2%
- Cook played a season-high 55% of snaps, his first time above 43%.
- Cook had more carries than Singletary in a competitive game for the first time.
- Nyheim Hines played only three snaps on offense. Must've been a quiet day for him, right?
Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook
Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary
Ravens (16) at Bengals (27)
|Pos
|Player
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Kenyan Drake
|49 – 65.3%
|42.9%
|16–60–1
|2–19–0
|5 – 11.9%
|7.7%
|–2 – -0.5%
|29 - 60.4%
|RB
|Justice Hill
|17 – 22.7%
|27.6%
|7–34–0
|0 – 0.0%
|6.3%
|2 - 4.2%
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|5 – 6.7%
|30.8%
|4–16–0
|0 – 0.0%
|4.4%
|1 - 2.1%
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|38 – 50.7%
|63.7%
|0 – 0.0%
|6.0%
|8 - 16.7%
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|66 – 88.0%
|35.5%
|8–103–0
|13 – 31.0%
|13.6%
|119 – 32.9%
|39 - 81.3%
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|33 – 44.0%
|4.0%
|4–49–0
|6 – 14.3%
|0.0%
|48 – 13.4%
|24 - 50.0%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|32 – 42.7%
|47.7%
|0–0–0
|1 – 2.4%
|8.2%
|5 – 1.4%
|10 - 20.8%
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|47 – 62.7%
|58.1%
|2–24–0
|9 – 21.4%
|16.3%
|67 – 18.5%
|31 - 64.6%
|WR
|Sammy Watkins
|37 – 49.3%
|36.60%
|2–79–0
|4 – 9.5%
|6.7%
|66 – 18.3%
|27 - 56.3%
|WR
|James Proche
|32 – 42.7%
|17.1%
|0–0–0
|3 – 7.1%
|7.9%
|50 – 13.8%
|24 - 50.0%
|WR
|Tylan Wallace
|19 – 25.3%
|11.0%
|1–12–0
|1 – 2.4%
|5.1%
|7 – 2.1%
|13 - 27.1%
- RB J.K. Dobbins and TE Mark Andrews were held out to rest.
- Watkins had long gains on both of his catches but lost a fumble on the second.
- Robinson had three drops and two catches on nine targets.
- Likely was the only Raven above 65% route share, also leading the team in targets, catches and yards by wide margins.
- Any hope Baltimore has for the playoffs depends on Lamar Jackson (ankle) coming back healthy and Likely being the second option in the passing game (which is probably beyond Greg Roman's level of ability/creativity).
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|36 – 56.3%
|65.9%
|11–27–1
|5–41–0
|5 – 12.5%
|14.5%
|–3 – -0.9%
|20 - 45.5%
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|28 – 43.8%
|39.6%
|6–18–0
|1–4–0
|1 – 2.5%
|9.1%
|1 – 0.2%
|20 - 45.5%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|46 – 71.9%
|59.6%
|4–14–0
|5 – 12.5%
|14.4%
|0 – 0.0%
|31 - 70.5%
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|27 – 42.2%
|45.3%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.5%
|7 - 15.9%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|60 – 93.8%
|93.6%
|8–86–1
|13 – 32.5%
|29.0%
|145 – 41.2%
|42 - 95.5%
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|55 – 85.9%
|67.6%
|1–7–0
|7 – 17.5%
|21.0%
|116 – 33.0%
|42 - 95.5%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|47 – 73.4%
|72.0%
|5–51–0
|7 – 17.5%
|13.4%
|71 – 20.2%
|37 - 84.1%
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|12 – 18.8%
|50.0%
|1–12–0
|2 – 5.0%
|7.3%
|22 – 6.2%
|10 - 22.7%
- Hurst handled his fourth-largest snap share of the season in his first official appearance since Week 13. (He missed Weeks 14-16 with a calf injury.)
- Week 8 was the last time Mixon played more than two-thirds of snaps, and Week 9 was the last time he got more than 16 carries.
- He's made up for it with receiving production, finishing with career highs for targets, catches and yards despite losing third-down work to Perine throughout the year.
- On the other hand, Mixon averaged only 3.9 YPC and got his least carries per game (15.0) since his rookie year.
Stock ⬆️: TE Hayden Hurst + TE Isaiah Likely
Stock ⬇️: WR Demarcus Robinson
Injury 🚑: RB Gus Edwards (concussion)
Texans (32) at Colts (31)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|39 – 60.9%
|16.9%
|11–33–0
|5–5–0
|6 – 15.8%
|6.8%
|–18 – -5.3%
|21 - 51.2%
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|15 – 23.4%
|40.1%
|7–15–0
|1–2–0
|1 – 2.6%
|7.2%
|–5 – -1.5%
|4 - 9.8%
|RB
|Rex Burkhead
|10 – 15.6%
|26.0%
|1–1–0
|2 – 5.3%
|10.9%
|8 – 2.3%
|6 - 14.6%
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|42 – 65.6%
|28.2%
|3–83–0
|4 – 10.5%
|5.4%
|46 – 13.9%
|16 - 39.0%
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|34 – 53.1%
|43.6%
|4–70–2
|8 – 21.1%
|10.6%
|83 – 25.0%
|29 - 70.7%
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|58 – 90.6%
|81.1%
|5–106–1
|6 – 15.8%
|21.0%
|101 – 30.5%
|37 - 90.2%
|WR
|Chris Moore
|58 – 90.6%
|67.9%
|1––2–0
|2–22–0
|6 – 15.8%
|14.8%
|99 – 30.0%
|39 - 95.1%
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|40 – 62.5%
|43.50%
|3–22–0
|4 – 10.5%
|9.8%
|18 – 5.4%
|29 - 70.7%
|WR
|Johnny Johnson
|9 – 14.1%
|14.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|5 - 12.2%
- Akins scored a TD on 4th-and-20 with just under a minute remaining, then had the two-point conversion to put Houston ahead by a point.
- Quitoriano, the rookie who shares playing time with Akins (and others, some weeks), finished out his season with 83 yards.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Zack Moss
|40 – 57.1%
|33.50%
|18–114–1
|3–7–0
|3 – 8.8%
|3.3%
|–2 – -0.7%
|11 - 29.7%
|RB
|Deon Jackson
|30 – 42.9%
|23.2%
|8–35–0
|6–75–0
|8 – 23.5%
|10.6%
|15 – 6.6%
|17 - 45.9%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|43 – 61.4%
|51.1%
|1–4–1
|1 – 2.9%
|6.7%
|12 – 5.1%
|11 - 29.7%
|TE
|Jelani Woods
|36 – 51.4%
|32.4%
|1–9–0
|4 – 11.8%
|9.1%
|31 – 13.3%
|23 - 62.2%
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|69 – 98.6%
|96.7%
|1–0–0
|3–30–1
|5 – 14.7%
|26.4%
|49 – 20.9%
|37 - 100.0%
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|64 – 91.4%
|85.0%
|1–26–0
|6–42–0
|9 – 26.5%
|15.2%
|72 – 31.0%
|33 - 89.2%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|45 – 64.3%
|65.9%
|3–42–0
|4 – 11.8%
|14.1%
|56 – 23.9%
|27 - 73.0%
|WR
|Ashton Dulin
|13 – 18.6%
|27.4%
|0 – 0.0%
|8.7%
|8 - 21.6%
|WR
|Mike Strachan
|2 – 2.9%
|15.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.6%
|1 - 2.7%
Stock ⬆️: C.J. Stroud
Stock ⬇️: Texans fans
Injury 🚑: TE Brevin Jordan (knee)
Vikings (29) at Bears (13)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|25 – 35.2%
|25.1%
|10–54–2
|1–6–0
|1 – 3.1%
|5.0%
|–3 – -1.2%
|8 - 24.2%
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|24 – 33.8%
|72.4%
|11–37–0
|1–0–0
|1 – 3.1%
|9.6%
|1 – 0.5%
|5 - 15.2%
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|12 – 16.9%
|5.7%
|6–20–0
|0 – 0.0%
|3 - 9.1%
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|10 – 14.1%
|1.6%
|5–13–0
|1–16–0
|1 – 3.1%
|3.6%
|–3 – -1.3%
|4 - 12.1%
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|33 – 46.5%
|83.9%
|1–16–0
|1 – 3.1%
|23.4%
|5 – 1.8%
|14 - 42.4%
|TE
|Irv Smith
|32 – 45.1%
|52.3%
|3–14–0
|3 – 9.4%
|13.5%
|8 – 3.3%
|8 - 24.2%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|26 – 36.6%
|38.6%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.3%
|6 - 18.2%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|55 – 77.5%
|74.6%
|5–117–0
|6 – 18.8%
|13.8%
|100 – 39.4%
|26 - 78.8%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|37 – 52.1%
|89.1%
|1–4–0
|2–8–1
|3 – 9.4%
|17.5%
|33 – 13.1%
|20 - 60.6%
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|36 – 50.7%
|92.2%
|4–38–0
|5 – 15.6%
|28.8%
|33 – 13.0%
|20 - 60.6%
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|33 – 46.5%
|5.8%
|4–62–0
|5 – 15.6%
|5.3%
|46 – 18.1%
|13 - 39.4%
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|16 – 22.5%
|7.3%
|1–5–0
|2–17–0
|2 – 6.3%
|3.2%
|17 – 6.7%
|8 - 24.2%
- The Vikings pulled most starters at halftime. Osborn played some in the second half, but 112 of his 117 yards came before halftime with Kirk Cousins in.
- Smith came back from IR and ran eight routes (three targets) on 32 snaps.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|David Montgomery
|23 – 46.0%
|64.3%
|7–21–0
|0 – 0.0%
|14.4%
|10 - 35.7%
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|19 – 38.0%
|38.1%
|10–50–0
|1––1–0
|2 – 7.4%
|9.0%
|–10 – -3.9%
|6 - 21.4%
|RB
|Trestan Ebner
|8 – 16.0%
|8.5%
|0–0–0
|2 – 7.4%
|7.9%
|–3 – -1.2%
|6 - 21.4%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|47 – 94.0%
|94.1%
|4–57–1
|5 – 18.5%
|19.5%
|13 – 5.0%
|25 - 89.3%
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|12 – 24.0%
|21.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|6.5%
|1 - 3.6%
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|36 – 72.0%
|48.0%
|2–29–0
|6 – 22.2%
|17.6%
|120 – 46.6%
|21 - 75.0%
|WR
|Dante Pettis
|32 – 64.0%
|50.6%
|2–19–0
|6 – 22.2%
|12.2%
|48 – 18.6%
|21 - 75.0%
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|28 – 56.0%
|45.5%
|1–5–0
|1 – 3.7%
|11.4%
|5 – 2.0%
|14 - 50.0%
|WR
|N'Keal Harry
|17 – 34.0%
|39.3%
|1–7–0
|2 – 7.4%
|6.1%
|40 – 15.5%
|11 - 39.3%
|WR
|Velus Jones
|10 – 20.0%
|22.1%
|1–42–1
|1–28–0
|2 – 7.4%
|8.8%
|41 – 15.9%
|5 - 17.9%
|WR
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|4 – 8.0%
|57.3%
|1–3–0
|1 – 3.7%
|14.1%
|4 – 1.6%
|4 - 14.3%
- Claypool finally played a majority of snaps (and tied for the team lead in targets) but caught only two passes for 29 yards.
- Herbert got more carries than Montgomery in what might've been the latter's last game as a Bear.
Stock ⬆️: WR K.J. Osborn + RB Khalil Herbert
Stock ⬇️: WR Chase Claypool
Injury 🚑: WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Cardinals (13) at 49ers (38)
|Pos
|Player
|Snaps
|Sn% Szn
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS Szn
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Corey Clement
|34 – 68.0%
|11.3%
|8–23–1
|3–25–0
|4 – 14.8%
|2.9%
|–10 – -6.3%
|18 - 60.0%
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|19 – 38.0%
|12.7%
|3–5–0
|2––2–0
|3 – 11.1%
|6.9%
|–7 – -4.6%
|8 - 26.7%
|TE
|Trey McBride
|41 – 82.0%
|52.7%
|3–41–0
|3 – 11.1%
|12.4%
|12 – 7.5%
|24 - 80.0%
|TE
|Maxx Williams
|11 – 22.0%
|21.8%
|0 – 0.0%
|3.8%
|3 - 10.0%
|TE
|Stephen Anderson
|8 – 16.0%
|11.7%
|0 – 0.0%
|3.4%
|3 - 10.0%
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|42 – 84.0%
|91.0%
|1–7–0
|4 – 14.8%
|24.3%
|90 – 55.5%
|26 - 86.7%
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|34 – 68.0%
|45.1%
|2–15–0
|4–30–0
|4 – 14.8%
|15.4%
|3 – 1.8%
|21 - 70.0%
|WR
|A.J. Green
|31 – 62.0%
|52.1%
|3–91–1
|5 – 18.5%
|8.9%
|79 – 48.8%
|21 - 70.0%
|WR
|Pharoh Cooper
|17 – 34.0%
|7.7%
|2–7–0
|2–6–0
|2 – 7.4%
|0.0%
|–7 – -4.5%
|9 - 30.0%
|WR
|Andre Baccellia
|11 – 22.0%
|20.6%
|1–6–0
|1 – 3.7%
|5.4%
|5 – 3.1%
|5 - 16.7%
- Clement and Ingram essentially had a 2/1 split with James Conner (knee) inactive.
- McBride, a rookie second-round pick, started off slow when Zach Ertz went on IR midseason, but McBride finished out strong with an average of 50.3 receiving yards over the final four weeks.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|29 – 47.5%
|67.30%
|10–45–0
|3–34–1
|3 – 15.0%
|20.2%
|–2 – -1.7%
|16 - 66.7%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|14 – 23.0%
|8.2%
|8–28–0
|0 – 0.0%
|1 - 4.2%
|RB
|Elijah Mitchell
|10 – 16.4%
|24.8%
|5–55–2
|0 – 0.0%
|6.2%
|4 - 16.7%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|26 – 42.6%
|1–3–0
|1–26–0
|1 – 5.0%
|6.9%
|5 – 4.4%
|9 - 37.5%
|RB
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|8 – 13.1%
|18.2%
|8–27–0
|2.2%
|TE
|George Kittle
|43 – 70.5%
|89.6%
|4–29–2
|6 – 30.0%
|18.5%
|45 – 36.6%
|23 - 95.8%
|TE
|Tyler Kroft
|23 – 37.7%
|33.2%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.0%
|1 - 4.2%
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|44 – 72.1%
|90.7%
|4–59–0
|5 – 25.0%
|22.4%
|69 – 56.2%
|22 - 91.7%
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|41 – 67.2%
|76.0%
|1–4–0
|2–20–0
|3 – 15.0%
|24.4%
|–10 – -8.0%
|20 - 83.3%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|26 – 42.6%
|46.8%
|1–10–0
|2 – 10.0%
|11.8%
|15 – 12.5%
|15 - 62.5%
- Mitchell returned from a lengthy absence and put up 5-55-2 rushing on 10 snaps.
- McCaffrey played 77% of snaps pre-halftime, with eight of the 11 RB carries and all three of the RB targets.
- Samuel played 87% of snaps in the first half in his first week back from a knee sprain.
- Jennings was the clear No. 3 receiver when the game was competitive. Danny Gray played only three snaps in the first half, and Ray-Ray McCloud didn't get at any at all until after halftime.
Stock ⬆️: TE Trey McBride
Stock ⬇️: RB Keaontay Ingram
Chargers (28) at Broncos (31)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|33 – 49.3%
|61.5%
|11–34–0
|4–36–0
|4 – 9.1%
|19.2%
|–2 – -0.8%
|19 - 42.2%
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|27 – 40.3%
|29.0%
|5–18–0
|1–6–0
|4 – 9.1%
|4.9%
|13 – 4.6%
|16 - 35.6%
|RB
|Larry Rountree
|8 – 11.9%
|9.5%
|3–4–0
|1–1–0
|1 – 2.3%
|3.2%
|–6 – -2.2%
|3 - 6.7%
|TE
|Donald Parham
|34 – 50.7%
|32.7%
|2–31–0
|2 – 4.5%
|5.3%
|24 – 8.3%
|16 - 35.6%
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|30 – 44.8%
|59.5%
|3–8–1
|5 – 11.4%
|13.9%
|10 – 3.5%
|19 - 42.2%
|TE
|Tre' McKitty
|23 – 34.3%
|44.9%
|0–0–0
|1 – 2.3%
|6.5%
|14 – 4.8%
|10 - 22.2%
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|11 – 16.4%
|15.6%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.1%
|7 - 15.6%
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|53 – 79.1%
|80.1%
|4–39–0
|6 – 13.6%
|17.3%
|32 – 11.1%
|38 - 84.4%
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|51 – 76.1%
|74.2%
|8–102–2
|11 – 25.0%
|22.2%
|92 – 32.2%
|38 - 84.4%
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|40 – 59.7%
|58.4%
|3–43–0
|5 – 11.4%
|9.8%
|61 – 21.3%
|27 - 60.0%
|WR
|Mike Williams
|25 – 37.3%
|76.0%
|4–32–0
|5 – 11.4%
|18.4%
|49 – 17.2%
|17 - 37.8%
- Williams suffered a back injury and missed the second half.
- Workloads were otherwise normal until the fourth quarter, more or less, despite the game meaning nothing to the standings.
- Everett, Ekeler and QB Justin Herbert didn't play in the fourth quarter, but Allen and Palmer did. Many logics, much sense.
- Workloads were otherwise normal until the fourth quarter, more or less, despite the game meaning nothing to the standings.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|37 – 59.7%
|52.90%
|15–103–1
|1–15–0
|1 – 4.5%
|9.7%
|–5 – -1.6%
|12 - 46.2%
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|23 – 37.1%
|32.1%
|9–45–0
|0 – 0.0%
|6.5%
|8 - 30.8%
|RB
|Tyler Badie
|8 – 12.9%
|12.9%
|1–0–0
|1–24–1
|1 – 4.5%
|0.0%
|–7 – -2.0%
|4 - 15.4%
|TE
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|27 – 43.5%
|34.6%
|0–0–0
|1 – 4.5%
|9.7%
|24 – 7.4%
|17 - 65.4%
|TE
|Eric Tomlinson
|25 – 40.3%
|36.2%
|1–3–1
|1 – 4.5%
|4.8%
|4 – 1.3%
|4 - 15.4%
|TE
|Andrew Beck
|23 – 37.1%
|23.2%
|0–0–0
|2 – 9.1%
|4.3%
|0 – 0.0%
|5 - 19.2%
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|20 – 32.3%
|34.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|6.5%
|6 - 23.1%
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|60 – 96.8%
|71.0%
|3–39–0
|5–154–0
|6 – 27.3%
|20.8%
|146 – 44.6%
|26 - 100.0%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|58 – 93.5%
|88.5%
|3–33–1
|7 – 31.8%
|23.0%
|114 – 34.7%
|26 - 100.0%
|WR
|Freddie Swain
|20 – 32.3%
|54.2%
|2–54–0
|3 – 13.6%
|5.4%
|51 – 15.6%
|13 - 50.0%
- I can't believe someone who went to my Quaker high school scored a touchdown in the NFL. That'd be Tyler Badie, whose first TD might be described as pacifist given that it did no harm to the sixth-seeded Chargers (unlike their own head coach).
- Jeudy almost got to 200 yards. Injuries messed up his season, but I saw enough to know I was wrong putting Sutton ahead of Jeudy last year. JJ looked friggin' awesome this past month.
- Jeudy played only 20 snaps Week 13 his first game back from an injury, and put up 4-65-0 on four targets against Baltimore. After that, Jeudy averaged 91.6 receiving yards and 8.2 targets over the final five games, also adding the 3-39-0 rushing line in this one.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jerry Jeudy + WR Joshua Palmer
Stock ⬇️: Brandon Staley
Injury 🚑: WR Mike Williams (back)
Cowboys (6) at Commanders (26)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|30 – 46.2%
|54.5%
|8–10–0
|0–0–0
|2 – 5.6%
|5.9%
|5 – 1.3%
|18 - 46.2%
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|29 – 44.6%
|52.1%
|7–19–0
|0–0–0
|1 – 2.8%
|12.0%
|3 – 0.8%
|17 - 43.6%
|RB
|Malik Davis
|6 – 9.2%
|9.4%
|5–19–0
|0 – 0.0%
|7.2%
|1 - 2.6%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|56 – 86.2%
|78.9%
|4–33–0
|9 – 25.0%
|18.2%
|88 – 21.9%
|35 - 89.7%
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|13 – 20.0%
|39.4%
|1–4–0
|1 – 2.8%
|6.8%
|4 – 0.9%
|3 - 7.7%
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|59 – 90.8%
|76.2%
|1–10–0
|6 – 16.7%
|16.7%
|72 – 18.0%
|35 - 89.7%
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|57 – 87.7%
|87.1%
|5–52–1
|7 – 19.4%
|29.2%
|74 – 18.4%
|37 - 94.9%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|44 – 67.7%
|74.2%
|1–10–0
|6 – 16.7%
|14.6%
|87 – 21.6%
|28 - 71.8%
|WR
|T.Y. Hilton
|24 – 36.9%
|26.1%
|2–19–0
|4 – 11.1%
|7.9%
|69 – 17.0%
|15 - 38.5%
- Hilton remained the No. 4 receiver in terms of routes/snaps.
- Pollard got 45% of snaps after missing the previous game with an injury.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Jaret Patterson
|31 – 49.2%
|14.6%
|17–78–0
|0–0–0
|1 – 5.6%
|0.0%
|4 – 2.5%
|7 - 31.8%
|RB
|Jonathan Williams
|30 – 47.6%
|11.0%
|14–32–0
|2–9–0
|2 – 11.1%
|13.1%
|2 – 1.4%
|13 - 59.1%
|RB
|Reggie Bonnafon
|3 – 4.8%
|4.8%
|3–8–0
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|44 – 69.8%
|68.6%
|2–16–0
|3 – 16.7%
|14.9%
|12 – 7.5%
|17 - 77.3%
|TE
|John Bates
|38 – 60.3%
|45.0%
|0 – 0.0%
|7.3%
|7 - 31.8%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|47 – 74.6%
|89.1%
|3–74–1
|6 – 33.3%
|22.2%
|76 – 47.0%
|19 - 86.4%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|46 – 73.0%
|74.3%
|3–72–0
|4 – 22.2%
|15.2%
|57 – 35.4%
|19 - 86.4%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|33 – 52.4%
|71.0%
|1––4–0
|1–-2–0
|1 – 5.6%
|18.4%
|–3 – -2.1%
|14 - 63.6%
|WR
|Cam Sims
|12 – 19.0%
|27.8%
|0–0–0
|1 – 5.6%
|4.9%
|13 – 8.3%
|3 - 13.6%
- Patterson and Williams shared the backfield with Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson (knee) both inactive.
- Samuel's final two weeks resulted in three touches for a net of zero yards. He has one year left on his contract and a non-guaranteed salary of more than $10 million.
- McLaurin scored an early TD, and he and Dotson each had a long gain. Washington didn't do much on offense otherwise.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jahan Dotson
Stock ⬇️: WR Curtis Samuel
Injury 🚑: CB DaRon Bland (chest)
Giants (16) at Eagles (22)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Matt Breida
|43 – 69.4%
|22.9%
|4–28–0
|7–12–0
|8 – 21.1%
|5.2%
|–3 – -1.2%
|28 - 68.3%
|RB
|Gary Brightwell
|29 – 46.8%
|7.8%
|11–60–0
|1–3–0
|3 – 7.9%
|8.2%
|4 – 1.8%
|14 - 34.1%
|TE
|Lawrence Cager
|60 – 96.8%
|50.50%
|8–69–0
|10 – 26.3%
|6.8%
|42 – 18.2%
|40 - 97.6%
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|54 – 87.1%
|31.80%
|2–18–0
|4 – 10.5%
|2.90%
|14 – 5.9%
|34 - 82.9%
|WR
|Kenny Golladay
|62 – 100.0%
|32.3%
|2–30–1
|7 – 18.4%
|8.0%
|75 – 32.4%
|41 - 100.0%
|WR
|Marcus Johnson
|59 – 95.2%
|33.5%
|3–36–0
|6 – 15.8%
|14.4%
|99 – 42.9%
|38 - 92.7%
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|3 – 4.8%
|65.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|19.4%
|3 - 7.3%
- The Giants rested starters as much as possible, giving huge workloads to backups like Cager and Golladay (who had a gorgeous TD catch late in the game but still can't get open).
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|29 – 40.3%
|57.1%
|11–33–0
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.2%
|6.5%
|1 – 0.3%
|9 - 23.7%
|RB
|Boston Scott
|24 – 33.3%
|16.8%
|9–54–1
|0 – 0.0%
|3.9%
|9 - 23.7%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|19 – 26.4%
|27.5%
|5–35–0
|1–7–0
|1 – 3.2%
|7.8%
|4 – 1.7%
|11 - 28.9%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|72 – 100.0%
|89.5%
|6–46–0
|7 – 22.6%
|19.1%
|30 – 12.6%
|31 - 81.6%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|26 – 36.1%
|48.4%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.3%
|3 - 7.9%
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|11 – 15.3%
|22.2%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.5%
|1 - 2.6%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|72 – 100.0%
|91.5%
|7–67–0
|8 – 25.8%
|27.0%
|28 – 11.9%
|38 - 100.0%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|57 – 79.2%
|84.8%
|4–95–0
|10 – 32.3%
|28.7%
|151 – 63.6%
|34 - 89.5%
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|31 – 43.1%
|57.7%
|2–14–0
|4 – 12.9%
|10.3%
|23 – 9.9%
|24 - 63.2%
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|19 – 26.4%
|28.7%
|0 – 0.0%
|5.3%
|12 - 31.6%
- Giant slayer Boston Scott got more work than usual. Maybe because of his history against the Giants? The Eagles otherwise doled out full workloads to starters in QB Jalen Hurts' return from a shoulder injury.
- Watkins has 10 targets and three catches in three agmes since Goedert returned. And he still loses some of the WR3 snaps to Pascal.
Stock ⬆️: TE Dallas Goedert
Stock ⬇️: WR Quez Watkins
Rams (16) at Seahawks (19)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Cam Akers
|59 – 100.0%
|47.6%
|21–104–0
|3–24–0
|3 – 12.5%
|4.9%
|–4 – -1.7%
|25 - 80.6%
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|52 – 88.1%
|87.0%
|4–33–0
|7 – 29.2%
|21.3%
|3 – 1.3%
|21 - 67.7%
|TE
|Brycen Hopkins
|14 – 23.7%
|20.6%
|0–0–0
|1 – 4.2%
|6.1%
|14 – 6.1%
|6 - 19.4%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|57 – 96.6%
|77.8%
|3–61–0
|7 – 29.2%
|15.6%
|133 – 60.2%
|30 - 96.8%
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|55 – 93.2%
|39.8%
|1–11–1
|2–27–0
|3 – 12.5%
|11.3%
|58 – 26.3%
|28 - 90.3%
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|48 – 81.4%
|28.5%
|1–15–0
|1–2–0
|3 – 12.5%
|7.9%
|17 – 7.7%
|23 - 74.2%
- Sean McVay rode his top guys hard in the effort to play spoiler, with Akers, Higbee, Jefferson, Atwell and Powell all topping 80% snap share.
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|61 – 87.1%
|58.5%
|29–114–0
|1–10–0
|1 – 3.6%
|8.3%
|–1 – -0.4%
|22 - 64.7%
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|11 – 15.7%
|20.3%
|2–29–0
|1––3–0
|1 – 3.6%
|7.3%
|–5 – -2.1%
|7 - 20.6%
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|55 – 78.6%
|41.1%
|2–47–0
|3 – 10.7%
|7.4%
|38 – 15.0%
|21 - 61.8%
|TE
|Noah Fant
|45 – 64.3%
|60.0%
|4–20–0
|4 – 14.3%
|11.3%
|17 – 6.5%
|22 - 64.7%
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|58 – 82.9%
|81.6%
|3–40–0
|8 – 28.6%
|25.4%
|101 – 39.1%
|29 - 85.3%
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|55 – 78.6%
|78.3%
|4–54–1
|7 – 25.0%
|22.6%
|94 – 36.7%
|28 - 82.4%
|WR
|Cade Johnson
|29 – 41.4%
|27.1%
|2–21–0
|2 – 7.1%
|6.9%
|12 – 4.9%
|16 - 47.1%
|WR
|Dareke Young
|17 – 24.3%
|12.9%
|2–24–0
|2 – 7.1%
|0.0%
|1 – 0.3%
|7 - 20.6%
|WR
|Laquon Treadwell
|5 – 7.1%
|34.2%
|0 – 0.0%
|9.7%
|4 - 11.8%
- Walker played 87% of snaps, including some of the two-minute-drill work.
- Still no role expansion for Fant with Will Dissly (knee) on IR. Just Parkinson getting more work.
- Lockett put up 4-54-1 on 78% of snaps and 82% route share, after playing less than half the snaps the week before due to a shin injury (on top of the finger surgery from a couple weeks prior).
Stock ⬆️: RB Kenneth Walker + WR Tyler Lockett
Stock ⬇️: QB Geno Smith + QB Baker Mayfield
Lions (20) at Packers (16)
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|28 – 46.7%
|40.7%
|16–72–2
|0 – 0.0%
|5.1%
|4 - 11.4%
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|24 – 40.0%
|41.4%
|6–25–0
|7–61–0
|7 – 21.2%
|14.6%
|–19 – -10.2%
|16 - 45.7%
|RB
|Justin Jackson
|6 – 10.0%
|17.7%
|1–2–0
|1–11–0
|1 – 3.0%
|5.9%
|–4 – -2.4%
|3 - 8.6%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|34 – 56.7%
|51.5%
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.0%
|6.0%
|11 – 5.7%
|11 - 31.4%
|TE
|Shane Zylstra
|22 – 36.7%
|24.9%
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.0%
|6.1%
|3 – 1.7%
|13 - 37.1%
|TE
|James Mitchell
|10 – 16.7%
|20.1%
|1–7–0
|1 – 3.0%
|4.4%
|7 – 3.8%
|2 - 5.7%
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|52 – 86.7%
|77.3%
|6–49–0
|9 – 27.3%
|27.7%
|59 – 31.4%
|34 - 97.1%
|WR
|DJ Chark
|39 – 65.0%
|71.3%
|3–14–0
|4 – 12.1%
|13.8%
|25 – 13.2%
|27 - 77.1%
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|25 – 41.7%
|67.2%
|1–16–0
|2 – 6.1%
|14.6%
|29 – 15.3%
|18 - 51.4%
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|23 – 38.3%
|48.7%
|4–66–0
|6 – 18.2%
|11.6%
|64 – 34.3%
|15 - 42.9%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|14 – 23.3%
|17.7%
|0–0–0
|1 – 3.0%
|4.4%
|13 – 7.1%
|6 - 17.1%
- Williams had a long TD brought back on a holding penalty. He was still only fifth among the team's WRs in routes, and saw only one target otherwise. He's fast. Very fast.
- Chark had only 14 yards, but two of his three catches went for first downs at crucial moments of the game. His performance late this year has at least been good enough to earn another one-year contract with decent guarantees
|Snaps
|Sn% '22
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Targets
|TS '22
|Air Yds
|Routes
|Aaron Jones
|31 – 54.4%
|57.9%
|12–48–0
|3–20–0
|4 – 15.4%
|13.5%
|19 – 7.8%
|14 - 48.3%
|AJ Dillon
|30 – 52.6%
|48.7%
|9–33–0
|0–0–0
|3 – 11.5%
|9.0%
|8 – 3.4%
|17 - 58.6%
|Robert Tonyan
|35 – 61.4%
|53.7%
|3–29–0
|3 – 11.5%
|12.5%
|23 – 9.4%
|19 - 65.5%
|Marcedes Lewis
|24 – 42.1%
|41.1%
|0 – 0.0%
|3.6%
|5 - 17.2%
|Josiah Deguara
|13 – 22.8%
|23.5%
|0 – 0.0%
|4.8%
|5 - 17.2%
|Allen Lazard
|52 – 91.2%
|89.5%
|2–0–0
|4–41–1
|6 – 23.1%
|21.0%
|71 – 28.5%
|25 - 86.2%
|Christian Watson
|49 – 86.0%
|54.0%
|2–12–0
|5–104–0
|6 – 23.1%
|14.7%
|99 – 39.6%
|26 - 89.7%
|Romeo Doubs
|22 – 38.6%
|63.8%
|0–0–0
|2 – 7.7%
|16.0%
|21 – 8.2%
|12 - 41.4%
|Randall Cobb
|19 – 33.3%
|45.0%
|2–11–0
|2 – 7.7%
|12.3%
|8 – 3.0%
|11 - 37.9%
- Watson and Lazard were full-time players and tied for the team lead in targets while posting 5-104-0 and 4-41-1 respectively.
- Doubs and Cobb essentially were co-No. 3s
- Things shifted a bit more toward Jones with the season on the line, after Dillon seeing a little more work in recent weeks.
Stock ⬆️: WR Christian Watson
Stock ⬇️: WR Randall Cobb
Injury 🚑: WR Kalif Raymond (ribs)