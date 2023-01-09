Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18

Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
January 9, 2023

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

I'm trying something new for the final week of the regular season, essentially combining large portions of Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown into one article — posted Monday — and then following up Tuesday with another article (or two) that has additional analysis, injury updates, key takeaways from the box scores, waiver picks, etc. (minus the waiver picks now that we're into the playoffs).

All feedback is welcomed! Let me know what you think in the comments below on or on twitter @JerryDonabedian.

Chiefs (31) at Raiders (13) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJerick McKinnon20 – 35.7%45.5%2–6–02–0–13 – 12.5%11.5%1 – 0.4%10 - 35.7%
RBIsiah Pacheco20 – 35.7%31.5%8–64–1 0 – 0.0%4.8% 9 - 32.1%
RBRonald Jones17 – 30.4%10.4%10–45–1 0 – 0.0%2.7% 4 - 14.3%
TETravis Kelce41 – 73.2%79.0% 6–38–07 – 29.2%24.8%31 – 13.9%25 - 89.3%
TENoah Gray32 – 57.1%52.7% 1–14–01 – 4.2%5.7%–3 – -1.5%13 - 46.4%
TEBlake Bell17 – 30.4%18.8% 1–3–01 – 4.2%3.1%0 – -0.1%5 - 17.9%
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster41 – 73.2%70.9% 2–35–02 – 8.3%17.1%22 – 10.1%22 - 78.6%
WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling32 – 57.1%67.3% 3–27–06 – 25.0%13.3%99 – 44.5%19 - 67.9%
WRJustin Watson30 – 53.6%43.4% 1–67–02 – 8.3%5.5%71 – 32.1%16 - 57.1%
WRKadarius Toney16 – 28.6%22.8%3–26–12–18–02 – 8.3%6.4%1 – 0.6%6 - 21.4%
  • RoJo got some playing time in the first half, including his first TD as a Chief, but six of his 10 carries came in the fourth quarter. Don't expect to see much of him, if any, during the playoffs.
  • Before the fourth quarter, Kelce took 85% of snaps, JuJu took 81% and MVS got 63%.
  • Toney scored on a carry and had a receiving TD on a trick play called 'snowglobe wiped out by a penalty. He played only 29% of snaps but was again a priority when on the field.
  • Watson had a 67-yard catch on a go route early in the game. He's been playing a lot of snaps the past two months but even Saturday remained lightly targeted (just one look besides the big play).

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJosh Jacobs49 – 73.1%74.7%17–45–02–5–03 – 8.8%11.6%–4 – -1.2%21 - 50.0%
RBAmeer Abdullah16 – 23.9%16.0% 1–10–02 – 5.9%7.5%5 – 1.5%13 - 31.0%
RBZamir White2 – 3.0%4.2%1–4–0 0 – 0.0%  1 - 2.4%
TEDarren Waller45 – 67.2%57.9% 2–35–06 – 17.6%15.7%102 – 31.1%33 - 78.6%
TEFoster Moreau27 – 40.3%77.9% 1–10–01 – 2.9%11.6%4 – 1.1%9 - 21.4%
WRMack Hollins64 – 95.5%93.3% 2–15–03 – 8.8%16.7%38 – 11.6%40 - 95.2%
WRDavante Adams60 – 89.6%94.5% 5–73–09 – 26.5%32.3%121 – 36.9%36 - 85.7%
WRHunter Renfrow38 – 56.7%60.1% 7–63–17 – 20.6%15.2%38 – 11.4%32 - 76.2%
WRKeelan Cole9 – 13.4%40.2% 1–5–02 – 5.9%6.9%25 – 7.6%7 - 16.7%
  • Waller was quiet but at least saw his snap and route shares tick up after a near-50/50 split with Morea the previous few weeks. He and Renfrow are bounce-back candidates for next year.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Hunter Renfrow + WR Kadarius Toney

Stock ⬇️: TE Foster Moreau

Injury 🚑: DE Frank Clark (groin)

         

Titans (16) at Jaguars (20) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBDerrick Henry53 – 73.6%66.8%30–109–01–19–01 – 3.7%11.0%–5 – -2.9%16 - 48.5%
RBHassan Haskins15 – 20.8%16.9%2–3–02–13–02 – 7.4%7.2%5 – 3.0%5 - 15.2%
RBJonathan Ward5 – 6.9%5.10%1––1–01–3–02 – 7.4%4.6%1 – 0.7%4 - 12.1%
TEGeoff Swaim39 – 54.2%56.1% 1–5–01 – 3.7%5.2%5 – 2.7%4 - 12.1%
TEAustin Hooper33 – 45.8%50.7% 4–38–04 – 14.8%13.8%29 – 17.2%18 - 54.5%
TEChigoziem Okonkwo30 – 41.7%36.4% 3–42–14 – 14.8%11.9%38 – 22.9%10 - 30.3%
WRRobert Woods62 – 86.1%78.0% 4–40–05 – 18.5%20.7%37 – 21.8%32 - 97.0%
WRTreylon Burks54 – 75.0%58.2% 4–19–07 – 25.9%17.9%54 – 32.3%31 - 93.9%
WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine43 – 59.7%75.2% 0–0–01 – 3.7%12.3%4 – 2.3%21 - 63.6%
WRRacey McMath12 – 16.7%19.4%1–4–0 0 – 0.0%7.8% 10 - 30.3%
  • Burks only caught four passes but handled 26% target share and 94% route share to close out his rookie season.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBTravis Etienne26 – 55.3%59.4%7–17–02–17–02 – 6.9%9.1%5 – 1.8%12 - 36.4%
RBJaMycal Hasty23 – 48.9%20.2%3–5–00–0–01 – 3.4%8.1%–7 – -2.8%10 - 30.3%
TEEvan Engram41 – 87.2%77.3% 4–27–04 – 13.8%17.0%7 – 2.6%27 - 81.8%
TEChris Manhertz17 – 36.2%38.0%  0 – 0.0%4.0% 5 - 15.2%
WRChristian Kirk45 – 95.7%88.2% 6–99–18 – 27.6%23.1%105 – 41.5%32 - 97.0%
WRZay Jones44 – 93.6%86.2% 4–21–06 – 20.7%22.2%50 – 20.0%33 - 100.0%
WRMarvin Jones27 – 57.4%66.5% 2–29–06 – 20.7%14.5%97 – 38.5%22 - 66.7%
WRJamal Agnew6 – 12.8%14.0% 1–8–01 – 3.4%6.4%–5 – -1.8%4 - 12.1%
  • Etienne took only one of nine snaps in the fourth quarter. That might be about blocking, but keep an eye out for any injury news.
    • Even before the final quarter, Etienne was at 67% snap share, whereas he'd topped 70 percent in four straight games Weeks 13-16 (before his workload was scaled back in the near-meaningless Week 17 matchup).

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Treylon Burks

Stock ⬇️: TE Austin Hooper

Injury 🚑: N/A

         

Browns (14) at Steelers (28) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBNick Chubb44 – 75.9%56.4%12–77–05–45–16 – 22.2%6.5%4 – 2.4%21 - 58.3%
RBKareem Hunt14 – 24.1%41.3%4–13–03–15–04 – 14.8%8.4%1 – 0.5%10 - 27.8%
TEDavid Njoku53 – 91.4%83.8% 4–42–15 – 18.5%18.8%41 – 22.3%34 - 94.4%
TEHarrison Bryant19 – 32.8%48.0% 2–20–02 – 7.4%10.0%16 – 8.7%10 - 27.8%
WRDonovan Peoples-Jones54 – 93.1%89.7% 2–42–04 – 14.8%19.4%47 – 25.1%33 - 91.7%
WRAmari Cooper52 – 89.7%83.0% 2–51–03 – 11.1%26.7%42 – 22.5%31 - 86.1%
WRMike Woods22 – 37.9%  1–15–01 – 3.7% 4 – 2.4%14 - 38.9%
WRDavid Bell21 – 36.2%46.7% 0–0–02 – 7.4%7.8%30 – 16.1%12 - 33.3%
  • Bell and Woods split the No. 3 receiver role, while Njoku, Cooper and DPJ were all above 85% route share, per usual.
  • Njoku finishes the season as PFF's No. 9 graded TE, which I agree with. His QB play and target volume were inconsistent, but he played well and held up in an every-down role for the most part.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBNajee Harris42 – 62.7%65.3%23–84–11–10–01 – 3.6%11.0%–2 – -0.6%9 - 30.0%
RBJaylen Warren28 – 41.8%31.7%6–36–03–7–04 – 14.3%6.2%–3 – -0.9%10 - 33.3%
TEPat Freiermuth43 – 64.2%67.6% 0–0–02 – 7.1%20.3%14 – 4.5%19 - 63.3%
TEZach Gentry39 – 58.2%49.6% 1–23–01 – 3.6%5.1%14 – 4.4%18 - 60.0%
TEConnor Heyward23 – 34.3%15.3%1–6–03–45–04 – 14.3%5.4%38 – 12.1%10 - 33.3%
WRDiontae Johnson54 – 80.6%89.4% 2–38–010 – 35.7%26.3%112 – 35.8%26 - 86.7%
WRGeorge Pickens41 – 61.2%75.7% 3–72–16 – 21.4%15.2%140 – 44.7%25 - 83.3%
WRSteven Sims31 – 46.3%34.3%1–16–0 0 – 0.0%8.4% 11 - 36.7%
WRGunner Olszewski12 – 17.9%20.4%2–4–0 0 – 0.0%6.0% 4 - 13.3%
  • FB Derek Watt poached a one-yard TD.
  • Harris got 20-plus carries in five of his final nine games, averaging 18.2 for 75.2 yards and 0.67 TDs (but while catching only 1.9 passes for 13.0 ypg).

    

Stock ⬆️: TE David Njoku

Stock ⬇️: WR David Bell

Injury 🚑: TE Pat Freiermuth (knee sprain) & WR Gunner Olszewski (knee)

         

Buccaneers (17) at Falcons (30) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBGiovani Bernard24 – 44.4%4.4%7–28–02––1–02 – 6.1%0.0%–10 – -5.2%11 - 32.4%
RBKe'Shawn Vaughn16 – 29.6%3.4%8–26–02–8–02 – 6.1%2.4%–9 – -4.7%6 - 17.6%
RBRachaad White10 – 18.5%39.1%4–15–0 0 – 0.0%9.2% 4 - 11.8%
RBLeonard Fournette3 – 5.6%59.8% 1–4–01 – 3.0%12.5%–2 – -1.2%2 - 5.9%
TECameron Brate27 – 50.0%47.0%  0 – 0.0%10.7% 18 - 52.9%
TECade Otton19 – 35.2%69.6% 1–5–01 – 3.0%11.1%5 – 2.7%7 - 20.6%
TEKyle Rudolph10 – 18.5%12.4% 1–8–11 – 3.0%2.2%13 – 6.8%2 - 5.9%
WRDeven Thompkins45 – 83.3%20.1%1–17–04–25–09 – 27.3%2.4%69 – 37.2%28 - 82.4%
WRBreshad Perriman31 – 57.4%30.3% 1–9–02 – 6.1%6.1%40 – 21.6%23 - 67.6%
WRRussell Gage29 – 53.7%57.5% 3–15–16 – 18.2%12.5%34 – 18.0%17 - 50.0%
WRChris Godwin26 – 48.1%80.7% 6–55–07 – 21.2%21.7%38 – 20.5%14 - 41.2%
WRScott Miller21 – 38.9%  1–8–02 – 6.1% 8 – 4.3%16 - 47.1%
  • Tampa played starters for most of the first half, though not Mike Evans (illness), Julio Jones (knee) and a few other guys who were nicked up.
    • Fournette barely played, with his typical work going to Vaughn and Bernard (rather than White, who also should have an important role in the playoffs).
  • Otton played 11 of 17 snaps (65%) in the first quarter but just eight the rest of the game.
  • Godwin played all 17 snaps in the first quarter and had 4-37-0 on five targets.

     

PosPlayerSnapsSn% SznRushingReceivingTargetsTS SznAir YdsRoutes
RBTyler Allgeier46 – 68.7%51.2%24–135–0 0 – 0.0%8.1% 12 - 37.5%
RBCordarrelle Patterson19 – 28.4%46.3%5–18–12–1–03 – 10.7%11.5%0 – -0.1%12 - 37.5%
RBAvery Williams5 – 7.5%0.0%4–12–0  0.0% 0 - 0.0%
TEParker Hesse44 – 65.7%61.2% 1–6–01 – 3.6%5.0%–1 – -0.4%9 - 28.1%
TEMyCole Pruitt30 – 44.8%39.7% 3–34–15 – 17.9%7.7%43 – 12.8%12 - 37.5%
TEAnthony Firkser16 – 23.9%21.3% 1–11–01 – 3.6%6.9%11 – 3.3%11 - 34.4%
WROlamide Zaccheaus41 – 61.2%70.2% 4–37–17 – 25.0%16.1%80 – 24.0%22 - 68.8%
WRDrake London39 – 58.2%78.3% 6–120–08 – 28.6%30.1%144 – 43.4%23 - 71.9%
WRFrank Darby27 – 40.3%17.2% 1–15–01 – 3.6%0.0%14 – 4.1%8 - 25.0%
WRDamiere Byrd20 – 29.9%36.8% 1–0–01 – 3.6%8.9%0 – 0.0%11 - 34.4%
WRKhaDarel Hodge20 – 29.9%18.8%  0 – 0.0%9.9% 11 - 34.4%
  • London got his first career 100-yard game in his fifth consecutive week with at least eight targets and five catches. The late uptick in usage put him at 72-866-4 for the year.
  • Allgeier reached 1,000 rushing yards for the year, and the workload split went even more in his favor, though Patterson did score a TD in the second half.
    • Patterson is a potential cap casualty, turning 32 in March and with one year remaining on his two-year contract.. I thought he looked better than ever in September, but then he needed knee surgery and hasn't done much since.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Drake London & RB Tyler Allgeier

Stock ⬇️: RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Injury 🚑: TE Kyle Rudolph (knee)

         

Jets (6) at Dolphins (11) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBTy Johnson18 – 34.0%15.3%5–12–02–13–03 – 9.4%8.4%–3 – -1.0%11 - 33.3%
RBMichael Carter18 – 34.0%48.6%3–4–02–1–03 – 9.4%10.1%–3 – -1.0%12 - 36.4%
RBZonovan Knight17 – 32.1%42.1%12–22–0 0 – 0.0%6.9% 3 - 9.1%
TETyler Conklin51 – 96.2%76.8% 2–13–04 – 12.5%15.2%46 – 17.7%28 - 84.8%
TEJeremy Ruckert18 – 34.0%7.5% 1–8–01 – 3.1%2.3%5 – 2.1%7 - 21.2%
TEKenny Yeboah11 – 20.8%4.0%  0 – 0.0%  4 - 12.1%
WRGarrett Wilson46 – 86.8%79.7% 9–89–017 – 53.1%23.4%187 – 72.3%31 - 93.9%
WRCorey Davis40 – 75.5%70.0% 1–17–03 – 9.4%13.6%11 – 4.4%28 - 84.8%
WRElijah Moore38 – 71.7%69.1% 1–11–01 – 3.1%12.7%14 – 5.5%24 - 72.7%
  • Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios combined for only three routes, while Moore had 73% route share but only one target.
  • Wilson saw over half the team's targets.
  • Conklin played all but two snaps with C.J. Uzomah (ankle) inactive.
  • Knight got shut down again and finished with 1.8 YPC on 39 over his final four games.

     

 SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
Jeff Wilson41 – 64.1%53.4%16–72–02–2–02 – 7.4%11.2%–8 – -4.6%18 - 56.3%
Raheem Mostert24 – 37.5%56.4%11–71–02––10–02 – 7.4%8.7%–6 – -3.5%11 - 34.4%
Alec Ingold14 – 21.9%   0 – 0.0%5.7% 1 - 3.1%
Salvon Ahmed4 – 6.3%4.5%1–7–0 0 – 0.0%2.5% 2 - 6.3%
Durham Smythe45 – 70.3%57.2% 3–39–05 – 18.5%4.6%28 – 15.9%11 - 34.4%
Mike Gesicki24 – 37.5%44.7% 4–46–06 – 22.2%8.6%58 – 33.3%22 - 68.8%
Hunter Long11 – 17.2%16.5%  0 – 0.0%  1 - 3.1%
Jaylen Waddle48 – 75.0%73.8%1–9–05–44–05 – 18.5%20.8%30 – 16.9%30 - 93.8%
Tyreek Hill42 – 65.6%75.1% 2–23–05 – 18.5%30.9%73 – 41.6%25 - 78.1%
Trent Sherfield42 – 65.6%58.1%  0 – 0.0%9.7% 23 - 71.9%
River Cracraft15 – 23.4%22.9% 1–5–01 – 3.7%5.1%5 – 2.9%3 - 9.4%
Erik Ezukanma10 – 15.6%15.6% 1–3–01 – 3.7%0.0%–4 – -2.5%3 - 9.4%
  • Mostert played 51% of snaps through three quarters and had the same number of carries (11) as Wilson, before a broken thumb held Mostert out at the end of the game.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Garrett Wilson

Stock ⬇️: RB Zonovan Knight

Injury 🚑: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)

         

Panthers (10) at Saints (7) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
1RBChuba Hubbard41 – 70.7%30.8%21–69–00–0–01 – 9.1%11.2%3 – 1.9%10 - 58.8%
2RBD'Onta Foreman14 – 24.1%34.6%12–68–0 0 – 0.0%5.8% 2 - 11.8%
3TEIan Thomas33 – 56.9%54.7%  0 – 0.0%8.5% 4 - 23.5%
4TETommy Tremble28 – 48.3%50.0% 1–2–01 – 9.1%9.2%–2 – -1.4%7 - 41.2%
5WRTerrace Marshall54 – 93.1%76.2% 2–23–03 – 27.3%14.5%21 – 14.9%16 - 94.1%
6WRDJ Moore53 – 91.4%96.3% 1–10–04 – 36.4%27.4%115 – 82.4%16 - 94.1%
7WRShi Smith30 – 51.7%47.2% 0–0–01 – 9.1%10.6%3 – 2.4%14 - 82.4%
8WRLaviska Shenault17 – 29.3%26.5%1–1–01–8–01 – 9.1%11.7%0 – -0.2%3 - 17.6%
9WRPreston Williams2 – 3.4%3.5%  0 – 0.0%  1 - 5.9%
  • Foreman and DE Marcus Davenport were ejected after scrapping.
    • Foreman is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.
  • QB Sam Darnold finished 5-of-15 passing with 43 yards and two INTs.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBAlvin Kamara43 – 74.1%69.6%23–107–01–3–02 – 8.0%19.0%–4 – -1.9%12 - 46.2%
RBDavid Johnson7 – 12.1%20.1% 2–28–02 – 8.0%4.9%–1 – -0.3%5 - 19.2%
RBEno Benjamin6 – 10.3%6.20%2–3–0 0 – 0.0%4.3% 4 - 15.4%
TEJuwan Johnson40 – 69.0%65.4% 1–21–01 – 4.0%14.7%15 – 6.4%16 - 61.5%
TEAdam Trautman30 – 51.7%57.1% 1–18–01 – 4.0%6.9%4 – 1.8%7 - 26.9%
TETaysom Hill16 – 27.6%33.0%5–24–01–1–01 – 4.0%4.9%–3 – -1.1%8 - 30.8%
WRRashid Shaheed49 – 84.5%41.9%1–7–03–34–04 – 16.0%10.8%40 – 17.0%25 - 96.2%
WRChris Olave35 – 60.3%65.6% 5–60–112 – 48.0%25.3%151 – 64.7%22 - 84.6%
WRKeith Kirkwood28 – 48.3%46.1%  0 – 0.0%5.7% 13 - 50.0%
WRTre'Quan Smith18 – 31.0%43.4% 1–6–01 – 4.0%10.1%5 – 2.3%3 - 11.5%
  • Olave was targeted on 12 of 22 routes but didn't have a ton of successs (nor did anyone else on the Saints) after the opening-drive TD.
    • Olave again fell around 60-70% snap share. Shaheed, the other rookie, led the team in routes and was second in targets (albeit a distant second).

    

Stock ⬆️: WRs Chris Olave & Rashid Shaheed

Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman

         

Patriots (23) at Bills (35) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBDamien Harris35 – 54.7%35.4%13–48–01–4–04 – 10.3%7.4%11 – 3.8%13 - 31.7%
RBRhamondre Stevenson29 – 45.3%66.0%6–54–05–28–06 – 15.4%17.3%4 – 1.5%14 - 34.1%
RBPierre Strong1 – 1.6%5.5%  0 – 0.0%7.4% 1 - 2.4%
TEHunter Henry64 – 100.0%75.8% 6–42–07 – 17.9%11.6%49 – 16.5%35 - 85.4%
WRJakobi Meyers57 – 89.1%78.9% 3–32–17 – 17.9%22.3%56 – 19.0%36 - 87.8%
WRDeVante Parker53 – 82.8%67.1% 6–79–27 – 17.9%11.9%124 – 41.7%35 - 85.4%
WRKendrick Bourne35 – 54.7%44.3% 4–45–05 – 12.8%9.5%26 – 8.8%24 - 58.5%
WRTyquan Thornton35 – 54.7%65.6% 1–13–02 – 5.1%13.1%11 – 3.5%23 - 56.1%
WRNelson Agholor4 – 6.3%48.4% 0–0–01 – 2.6%13.4%16 – 5.3%1 - 2.4%
  • Harris got more snaps and carries than Stevenson, who was targeted six times on 14 routes (only one more than Harris ran).
  • Parker returned from a concussion and put up 6-79-2 on a team-high-tying seven targets. 
  • Meyers, playing through a shoulder injury, took 79% of snaps. The shoulder has bothered him for a while, so don't be shocked if offseason surgery is ahead.
  • Henry played every single snap with Jonnu Smith (concussion) inactive again.

     

 PlayerSnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJames Cook32 – 55.2%24.7%9–45–02–6–02 – 6.5%8.3%–5 – -1.1%16 - 48.5%
RBDevin Singletary24 – 41.4%65.4%7–29–01–3–01 – 3.2%9.9%3 – 0.6%10 - 30.3%
TEDawson Knox47 – 81.0%80.2% 2–13–12 – 6.5%13.1%10 – 2.1%24 - 72.7%
TEQuintin Morris24 – 41.4%29.5%  0 – 0.0%4.6% 9 - 27.3%
WRGabe Davis46 – 79.3%90.5% 3–39–010 – 32.3%17.0%180 – 40.5%27 - 81.8%
WRStefon Diggs45 – 77.6%76.4% 7–104–110 – 32.3%27.3%157 – 35.3%29 - 87.9%
WRIsaiah McKenzie32 – 55.2%53.8% 2–19–03 – 9.7%12.9%21 – 4.8%24 - 72.7%
WRKhalil Shakir15 – 25.9%29.3% 1–28–02 – 6.5%6.1%40 – 9.0%9 - 27.3%
WRJohn Brown6 – 10.3%11.4% 1–42–11 – 3.2%3.7%39 – 8.7%5 - 15.2%
  • Cook played a season-high 55% of snaps, his first time above 43%.
    • Cook had more carries than Singletary in a competitive game for the first time.
  • Nyheim Hines played only three snaps on offense. Must've been a quiet day for him, right?

    

Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook

Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary

       

Ravens (16) at Bengals (27) 

PosPlayerSnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBKenyan Drake49 – 65.3%42.9%16–60–12–19–05 – 11.9%7.7%–2 – -0.5%29 - 60.4%
RBJustice Hill17 – 22.7%27.6%7–34–0 0 – 0.0%6.3% 2 - 4.2%
RBGus Edwards5 – 6.7%30.8%4–16–0 0 – 0.0%4.4% 1 - 2.1%
FBPatrick Ricard38 – 50.7%63.7%  0 – 0.0%6.0% 8 - 16.7%
TEIsaiah Likely66 – 88.0%35.5% 8–103–013 – 31.0%13.6%119 – 32.9%39 - 81.3%
TECharlie Kolar33 – 44.0%4.0% 4–49–06 – 14.3%0.0%48 – 13.4%24 - 50.0%
TEJosh Oliver32 – 42.7%47.7% 0–0–01 – 2.4%8.2%5 – 1.4%10 - 20.8%
WRDemarcus Robinson47 – 62.7%58.1% 2–24–09 – 21.4%16.3%67 – 18.5%31 - 64.6%
WRSammy Watkins37 – 49.3%36.60% 2–79–04 – 9.5%6.7%66 – 18.3%27 - 56.3%
WRJames Proche32 – 42.7%17.1% 0–0–03 – 7.1%7.9%50 – 13.8%24 - 50.0%
WRTylan Wallace19 – 25.3%11.0% 1–12–01 – 2.4%5.1%7 – 2.1%13 - 27.1%
  • RB J.K. Dobbins and TE Mark Andrews were held out to rest.
  • Watkins had long gains on both of his catches but lost a fumble on the second.
  • Robinson had three drops and two catches on nine targets.
  • Likely was the only Raven above 65% route share, also leading the team in targets, catches and yards by wide margins.
    • Any hope Baltimore has for the playoffs depends on Lamar Jackson (ankle) coming back healthy and Likely being the second option in the passing game (which is probably beyond Greg Roman's level of ability/creativity).

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJoe Mixon36 – 56.3%65.9%11–27–15–41–05 – 12.5%14.5%–3 – -0.9%20 - 45.5%
RBSamaje Perine28 – 43.8%39.6%6–18–01–4–01 – 2.5%9.1%1 – 0.2%20 - 45.5%
TEHayden Hurst46 – 71.9%59.6% 4–14–05 – 12.5%14.4%0 – 0.0%31 - 70.5%
TEMitchell Wilcox27 – 42.2%45.3%  0 – 0.0%5.5% 7 - 15.9%
WRJa'Marr Chase60 – 93.8%93.6% 8–86–113 – 32.5%29.0%145 – 41.2%42 - 95.5%
WRTee Higgins55 – 85.9%67.6% 1–7–07 – 17.5%21.0%116 – 33.0%42 - 95.5%
WRTyler Boyd47 – 73.4%72.0% 5–51–07 – 17.5%13.4%71 – 20.2%37 - 84.1%
WRTrenton Irwin12 – 18.8%50.0% 1–12–02 – 5.0%7.3%22 – 6.2%10 - 22.7%
  • Hurst handled his fourth-largest snap share of the season in his first official appearance since Week 13. (He missed Weeks 14-16 with a calf injury.)
  • Week 8 was the last time Mixon played more than two-thirds of snaps, and Week 9 was the last time he got more than 16 carries.
    • He's made up for it with receiving production, finishing with career highs for targets, catches and yards despite losing third-down work to Perine throughout the year.
    • On the other hand, Mixon averaged only 3.9 YPC and got his least carries per game (15.0) since his rookie year.

    

Stock ⬆️: TE Hayden Hurst + TE Isaiah Likely

Stock ⬇️: WR Demarcus Robinson

Injury 🚑: RB Gus Edwards (concussion)

         

Texans (32) at Colts (31) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBDare Ogunbowale39 – 60.9%16.9%11–33–05–5–06 – 15.8%6.8%–18 – -5.3%21 - 51.2%
RBRoyce Freeman15 – 23.4%40.1%7–15–01–2–01 – 2.6%7.2%–5 – -1.5%4 - 9.8%
RBRex Burkhead10 – 15.6%26.0% 1–1–02 – 5.3%10.9%8 – 2.3%6 - 14.6%
TETeagan Quitoriano42 – 65.6%28.2% 3–83–04 – 10.5%5.4%46 – 13.9%16 - 39.0%
TEJordan Akins34 – 53.1%43.6% 4–70–28 – 21.1%10.6%83 – 25.0%29 - 70.7%
WRBrandin Cooks58 – 90.6%81.1% 5–106–16 – 15.8%21.0%101 – 30.5%37 - 90.2%
WRChris Moore58 – 90.6%67.9%1––2–02–22–06 – 15.8%14.8%99 – 30.0%39 - 95.1%
WRAmari Rodgers40 – 62.5%43.50% 3–22–04 – 10.5%9.8%18 – 5.4%29 - 70.7%
WRJohnny Johnson9 – 14.1%14.1%  0 – 0.0%  5 - 12.2%
  • Akins scored a TD on 4th-and-20 with just under a minute remaining, then had the two-point conversion to put Houston ahead by a point.
    • Quitoriano, the rookie who shares playing time with Akins (and others, some weeks), finished out his season with 83 yards.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBZack Moss40 – 57.1%33.50%18–114–13–7–03 – 8.8%3.3%–2 – -0.7%11 - 29.7%
RBDeon Jackson30 – 42.9%23.2%8–35–06–75–08 – 23.5%10.6%15 – 6.6%17 - 45.9%
TEMo Alie-Cox43 – 61.4%51.1% 1–4–11 – 2.9%6.7%12 – 5.1%11 - 29.7%
TEJelani Woods36 – 51.4%32.4% 1–9–04 – 11.8%9.1%31 – 13.3%23 - 62.2%
WRMichael Pittman69 – 98.6%96.7%1–0–03–30–15 – 14.7%26.4%49 – 20.9%37 - 100.0%
WRParris Campbell64 – 91.4%85.0%1–26–06–42–09 – 26.5%15.2%72 – 31.0%33 - 89.2%
WRAlec Pierce45 – 64.3%65.9% 3–42–04 – 11.8%14.1%56 – 23.9%27 - 73.0%
WRAshton Dulin13 – 18.6%27.4%  0 – 0.0%8.7% 8 - 21.6%
WRMike Strachan2 – 2.9%15.1%  0 – 0.0%4.6% 1 - 2.7%
  •  

    

Stock ⬆️:  C.J. Stroud

Stock ⬇️: Texans fans

Injury 🚑: TE Brevin Jordan (knee)

         

Vikings (29) at Bears (13) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBAlexander Mattison25 – 35.2%25.1%10–54–21–6–01 – 3.1%5.0%–3 – -1.2%8 - 24.2%
RBDalvin Cook24 – 33.8%72.4%11–37–01–0–01 – 3.1%9.6%1 – 0.5%5 - 15.2%
RBTy Chandler12 – 16.9%5.7%6–20–0 0 – 0.0%  3 - 9.1%
RBKene Nwangwu10 – 14.1%1.6%5–13–01–16–01 – 3.1%3.6%–3 – -1.3%4 - 12.1%
TET.J. Hockenson33 – 46.5%83.9% 1–16–01 – 3.1%23.4%5 – 1.8%14 - 42.4%
TEIrv Smith32 – 45.1%52.3% 3–14–03 – 9.4%13.5%8 – 3.3%8 - 24.2%
TEJohnny Mundt26 – 36.6%38.6%  0 – 0.0%4.3% 6 - 18.2%
WRK.J. Osborn55 – 77.5%74.6% 5–117–06 – 18.8%13.8%100 – 39.4%26 - 78.8%
WRAdam Thielen37 – 52.1%89.1%1–4–02–8–13 – 9.4%17.5%33 – 13.1%20 - 60.6%
WRJustin Jefferson36 – 50.7%92.2% 4–38–05 – 15.6%28.8%33 – 13.0%20 - 60.6%
WRJalen Nailor33 – 46.5%5.8% 4–62–05 – 15.6%5.3%46 – 18.1%13 - 39.4%
WRJalen Reagor16 – 22.5%7.3%1–5–02–17–02 – 6.3%3.2%17 – 6.7%8 - 24.2%
  • The Vikings pulled most starters at halftime. Osborn played some in the second half, but 112 of his 117 yards came before halftime with Kirk Cousins in.
  • Smith came back from IR and ran eight routes (three targets) on 32 snaps.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBDavid Montgomery23 – 46.0%64.3%7–21–0 0 – 0.0%14.4% 10 - 35.7%
RBKhalil Herbert19 – 38.0%38.1%10–50–01––1–02 – 7.4%9.0%–10 – -3.9%6 - 21.4%
RBTrestan Ebner8 – 16.0%8.5% 0–0–02 – 7.4%7.9%–3 – -1.2%6 - 21.4%
TECole Kmet47 – 94.0%94.1% 4–57–15 – 18.5%19.5%13 – 5.0%25 - 89.3%
TETrevon Wesco12 – 24.0%21.5%  0 – 0.0%6.5% 1 - 3.6%
WRChase Claypool36 – 72.0%48.0% 2–29–06 – 22.2%17.6%120 – 46.6%21 - 75.0%
WRDante Pettis32 – 64.0%50.6% 2–19–06 – 22.2%12.2%48 – 18.6%21 - 75.0%
WRByron Pringle28 – 56.0%45.5% 1–5–01 – 3.7%11.4%5 – 2.0%14 - 50.0%
WRN'Keal Harry17 – 34.0%39.3% 1–7–02 – 7.4%6.1%40 – 15.5%11 - 39.3%
WRVelus Jones10 – 20.0%22.1%1–42–11–28–02 – 7.4%8.8%41 – 15.9%5 - 17.9%
WREquanimeous St. Brown4 – 8.0%57.3% 1–3–01 – 3.7%14.1%4 – 1.6%4 - 14.3%
  • Claypool finally played a majority of snaps (and tied for the team lead in targets) but caught only two passes for 29 yards.
  • Herbert got more carries than Montgomery in what might've been the latter's last game as a Bear.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR K.J. Osborn + RB Khalil Herbert

Stock ⬇️: WR Chase Claypool

Injury 🚑: WR Equanimeous St. Brown 

         

Cardinals (13) at 49ers (38) 

PosPlayerSnapsSn% SznRushingReceivingTargetsTS SznAir YdsRoutes
RBCorey Clement34 – 68.0%11.3%8–23–13–25–04 – 14.8%2.9%–10 – -6.3%18 - 60.0%
RBKeaontay Ingram19 – 38.0%12.7%3–5–02––2–03 – 11.1%6.9%–7 – -4.6%8 - 26.7%
TETrey McBride41 – 82.0%52.7% 3–41–03 – 11.1%12.4%12 – 7.5%24 - 80.0%
TEMaxx Williams11 – 22.0%21.8%  0 – 0.0%3.8% 3 - 10.0%
TEStephen Anderson8 – 16.0%11.7%  0 – 0.0%3.4% 3 - 10.0%
WRMarquise Brown42 – 84.0%91.0% 1–7–04 – 14.8%24.3%90 – 55.5%26 - 86.7%
WRGreg Dortch34 – 68.0%45.1%2–15–04–30–04 – 14.8%15.4%3 – 1.8%21 - 70.0%
WRA.J. Green31 – 62.0%52.1% 3–91–15 – 18.5%8.9%79 – 48.8%21 - 70.0%
WRPharoh Cooper17 – 34.0%7.7%2–7–02–6–02 – 7.4%0.0%–7 – -4.5%9 - 30.0%
WRAndre Baccellia11 – 22.0%20.6% 1–6–01 – 3.7%5.4%5 – 3.1%5 - 16.7%
  • Clement and Ingram essentially had a 2/1 split with James Conner (knee) inactive.
  • McBride, a rookie second-round pick, started off slow when Zach Ertz went on IR midseason, but McBride finished out strong with an average of 50.3 receiving yards over the final four weeks.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBChristian McCaffrey29 – 47.5%67.30%10–45–03–34–13 – 15.0%20.2%–2 – -1.7%16 - 66.7%
RBJordan Mason14 – 23.0%8.2%8–28–0 0 – 0.0%  1 - 4.2%
RBElijah Mitchell10 – 16.4%24.8%5–55–2 0 – 0.0%6.2% 4 - 16.7%
FBKyle Juszczyk26 – 42.6% 1–3–01–26–01 – 5.0%6.9%5 – 4.4%9 - 37.5%
RBTyrion Davis-Price8 – 13.1%18.2%8–27–0  2.2%  
TEGeorge Kittle43 – 70.5%89.6% 4–29–26 – 30.0%18.5%45 – 36.6%23 - 95.8%
TETyler Kroft23 – 37.7%33.2%  0 – 0.0%5.0% 1 - 4.2%
WRBrandon Aiyuk44 – 72.1%90.7% 4–59–05 – 25.0%22.4%69 – 56.2%22 - 91.7%
WRDeebo Samuel41 – 67.2%76.0%1–4–02–20–03 – 15.0%24.4%–10 – -8.0%20 - 83.3%
WRJauan Jennings26 – 42.6%46.8% 1–10–02 – 10.0%11.8%15 – 12.5%15 - 62.5%
  • Mitchell returned from a lengthy absence and put up 5-55-2 rushing on 10 snaps.
  • McCaffrey played 77% of snaps pre-halftime, with eight of the 11 RB carries and all three of the RB targets.
  • Samuel played 87% of snaps in the first half in his first week back from a knee sprain.
  • Jennings was the clear No. 3 receiver when the game was competitive. Danny Gray played only three snaps in the first half, and Ray-Ray McCloud didn't get at any at all until after halftime.

    

Stock ⬆️: TE Trey McBride

Stock ⬇️: RB Keaontay Ingram

         

Chargers (28) at Broncos (31) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBAustin Ekeler33 – 49.3%61.5%11–34–04–36–04 – 9.1%19.2%–2 – -0.8%19 - 42.2%
RBJoshua Kelley27 – 40.3%29.0%5–18–01–6–04 – 9.1%4.9%13 – 4.6%16 - 35.6%
RBLarry Rountree8 – 11.9%9.5%3–4–01–1–01 – 2.3%3.2%–6 – -2.2%3 - 6.7%
TEDonald Parham34 – 50.7%32.7% 2–31–02 – 4.5%5.3%24 – 8.3%16 - 35.6%
TEGerald Everett30 – 44.8%59.5% 3–8–15 – 11.4%13.9%10 – 3.5%19 - 42.2%
TETre' McKitty23 – 34.3%44.9% 0–0–01 – 2.3%6.5%14 – 4.8%10 - 22.2%
TEStone Smartt11 – 16.4%15.6%  0 – 0.0%4.1% 7 - 15.6%
WRJoshua Palmer53 – 79.1%80.1% 4–39–06 – 13.6%17.3%32 – 11.1%38 - 84.4%
WRKeenan Allen51 – 76.1%74.2% 8–102–211 – 25.0%22.2%92 – 32.2%38 - 84.4%
WRDeAndre Carter40 – 59.7%58.4% 3–43–05 – 11.4%9.8%61 – 21.3%27 - 60.0%
WRMike Williams25 – 37.3%76.0% 4–32–05 – 11.4%18.4%49 – 17.2%17 - 37.8%
  • Williams suffered a back injury and missed the second half.
    • Workloads were otherwise normal until the fourth quarter, more or less, despite the game meaning nothing to the standings.
      • Everett, Ekeler and QB Justin Herbert didn't play in the fourth quarter, but Allen and Palmer did. Many logics, much sense.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBLatavius Murray37 – 59.7%52.90%15–103–11–15–01 – 4.5%9.7%–5 – -1.6%12 - 46.2%
RBChase Edmonds23 – 37.1%32.1%9–45–0 0 – 0.0%6.5% 8 - 30.8%
RBTyler Badie8 – 12.9%12.9%1–0–01–24–11 – 4.5%0.0%–7 – -2.0%4 - 15.4%
TEAlbert Okwuegbunam27 – 43.5%34.6% 0–0–01 – 4.5%9.7%24 – 7.4%17 - 65.4%
TEEric Tomlinson25 – 40.3%36.2% 1–3–11 – 4.5%4.8%4 – 1.3%4 - 15.4%
TEAndrew Beck23 – 37.1%23.2% 0–0–02 – 9.1%4.3%0 – 0.0%5 - 19.2%
TEEric Saubert20 – 32.3%34.5%  0 – 0.0%6.5% 6 - 23.1%
WRJerry Jeudy60 – 96.8%71.0%3–39–05–154–06 – 27.3%20.8%146 – 44.6%26 - 100.0%
WRCourtland Sutton58 – 93.5%88.5% 3–33–17 – 31.8%23.0%114 – 34.7%26 - 100.0%
WRFreddie Swain20 – 32.3%54.2% 2–54–03 – 13.6%5.4%51 – 15.6%13 - 50.0%
  • I can't believe someone who went to my Quaker high school scored a touchdown in the NFL. That'd be Tyler Badie, whose first TD might be described as pacifist given that it did no harm to the sixth-seeded Chargers (unlike their own head coach).
  • Jeudy almost got to 200 yards. Injuries messed up his season, but I saw enough to know I was wrong putting Sutton ahead of Jeudy last year. JJ looked friggin' awesome this past month.
    • Jeudy played only 20 snaps Week 13 his first game back from an injury, and put up 4-65-0 on four targets against Baltimore. After that, Jeudy averaged 91.6 receiving yards and 8.2 targets over the final five games, also adding the 3-39-0 rushing line in this one.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Jerry Jeudy +  WR Joshua Palmer

Stock ⬇️: Brandon Staley

Injury 🚑: WR Mike Williams (back)

         

Cowboys (6) at Commanders (26) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBEzekiel Elliott30 – 46.2%54.5%8–10–00–0–02 – 5.6%5.9%5 – 1.3%18 - 46.2%
RBTony Pollard29 – 44.6%52.1%7–19–00–0–01 – 2.8%12.0%3 – 0.8%17 - 43.6%
RBMalik Davis6 – 9.2%9.4%5–19–0 0 – 0.0%7.2% 1 - 2.6%
TEDalton Schultz56 – 86.2%78.9% 4–33–09 – 25.0%18.2%88 – 21.9%35 - 89.7%
TEJake Ferguson13 – 20.0%39.4% 1–4–01 – 2.8%6.8%4 – 0.9%3 - 7.7%
WRMichael Gallup59 – 90.8%76.2% 1–10–06 – 16.7%16.7%72 – 18.0%35 - 89.7%
WRCeeDee Lamb57 – 87.7%87.1% 5–52–17 – 19.4%29.2%74 – 18.4%37 - 94.9%
WRNoah Brown44 – 67.7%74.2% 1–10–06 – 16.7%14.6%87 – 21.6%28 - 71.8%
WRT.Y. Hilton24 – 36.9%26.1% 2–19–04 – 11.1%7.9%69 – 17.0%15 - 38.5%
  • Hilton remained the No. 4 receiver in terms of routes/snaps.
  • Pollard got 45% of snaps after missing the previous game with an injury.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJaret Patterson31 – 49.2%14.6%17–78–00–0–01 – 5.6%0.0%4 – 2.5%7 - 31.8%
RBJonathan Williams30 – 47.6%11.0%14–32–02–9–02 – 11.1%13.1%2 – 1.4%13 - 59.1%
RBReggie Bonnafon3 – 4.8%4.8%3–8–0     
TELogan Thomas44 – 69.8%68.6% 2–16–03 – 16.7%14.9%12 – 7.5%17 - 77.3%
TEJohn Bates38 – 60.3%45.0%  0 – 0.0%7.3% 7 - 31.8%
WRTerry McLaurin47 – 74.6%89.1% 3–74–16 – 33.3%22.2%76 – 47.0%19 - 86.4%
WRJahan Dotson46 – 73.0%74.3% 3–72–04 – 22.2%15.2%57 – 35.4%19 - 86.4%
WRCurtis Samuel33 – 52.4%71.0%1––4–01–-2–01 – 5.6%18.4%–3 – -2.1%14 - 63.6%
WRCam Sims12 – 19.0%27.8% 0–0–01 – 5.6%4.9%13 – 8.3%3 - 13.6%
  • Patterson and Williams shared the backfield with Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson (knee) both inactive.
  • Samuel's final two weeks resulted in three touches for a net of zero yards. He has one year left on his contract and a non-guaranteed salary of more than $10 million.
  • McLaurin scored an early TD, and he and Dotson each had a long gain. Washington didn't do much on offense otherwise.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Jahan Dotson

Stock ⬇️: WR Curtis Samuel

Injury 🚑: CB DaRon Bland (chest)

         

Giants (16) at Eagles (22) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBMatt Breida43 – 69.4%22.9%4–28–07–12–08 – 21.1%5.2%–3 – -1.2%28 - 68.3%
RBGary Brightwell29 – 46.8%7.8%11–60–01–3–03 – 7.9%8.2%4 – 1.8%14 - 34.1%
TELawrence Cager60 – 96.8%50.50% 8–69–010 – 26.3%6.8%42 – 18.2%40 - 97.6%
TENick Vannett54 – 87.1%31.80% 2–18–04 – 10.5%2.90%14 – 5.9%34 - 82.9%
WRKenny Golladay62 – 100.0%32.3% 2–30–17 – 18.4%8.0%75 – 32.4%41 - 100.0%
WRMarcus Johnson59 – 95.2%33.5% 3–36–06 – 15.8%14.4%99 – 42.9%38 - 92.7%
WRDarius Slayton3 – 4.8%65.1%  0 – 0.0%19.4% 3 - 7.3%
  • The Giants rested starters as much as possible, giving huge workloads to backups like Cager and Golladay (who had a gorgeous TD catch late in the game but still can't get open).

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBMiles Sanders29 – 40.3%57.1%11–33–00–0–01 – 3.2%6.5%1 – 0.3%9 - 23.7%
RBBoston Scott24 – 33.3%16.8%9–54–1 0 – 0.0%3.9% 9 - 23.7%
RBKenneth Gainwell19 – 26.4%27.5%5–35–01–7–01 – 3.2%7.8%4 – 1.7%11 - 28.9%
TEDallas Goedert72 – 100.0%89.5% 6–46–07 – 22.6%19.1%30 – 12.6%31 - 81.6%
TEJack Stoll26 – 36.1%48.4%  0 – 0.0%5.3% 3 - 7.9%
TEGrant Calcaterra11 – 15.3%22.2%  0 – 0.0%5.5% 1 - 2.6%
WRDeVonta Smith72 – 100.0%91.5% 7–67–08 – 25.8%27.0%28 – 11.9%38 - 100.0%
WRA.J. Brown57 – 79.2%84.8% 4–95–010 – 32.3%28.7%151 – 63.6%34 - 89.5%
WRQuez Watkins31 – 43.1%57.7% 2–14–04 – 12.9%10.3%23 – 9.9%24 - 63.2%
WRZach Pascal19 – 26.4%28.7%  0 – 0.0%5.3% 12 - 31.6%
  • Giant slayer Boston Scott got more work than usual. Maybe because of his history against the Giants? The Eagles otherwise doled out full workloads to starters in QB Jalen Hurts' return from a shoulder injury.
  • Watkins has 10 targets and three catches in three agmes since Goedert returned. And he still loses some of the WR3 snaps to Pascal.

    

Stock ⬆️:  TE Dallas Goedert

Stock ⬇️: WR Quez Watkins

         

Rams (16) at Seahawks (19) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBCam Akers59 – 100.0%47.6%21–104–03–24–03 – 12.5%4.9%–4 – -1.7%25 - 80.6%
TETyler Higbee52 – 88.1%87.0% 4–33–07 – 29.2%21.3%3 – 1.3%21 - 67.7%
TEBrycen Hopkins14 – 23.7%20.6% 0–0–01 – 4.2%6.1%14 – 6.1%6 - 19.4%
WRVan Jefferson57 – 96.6%77.8% 3–61–07 – 29.2%15.6%133 – 60.2%30 - 96.8%
WRTutu Atwell55 – 93.2%39.8%1–11–12–27–03 – 12.5%11.3%58 – 26.3%28 - 90.3%
WRBrandon Powell48 – 81.4%28.5%1–15–01–2–03 – 12.5%7.9%17 – 7.7%23 - 74.2%
  • Sean McVay rode his top guys hard in the effort to play spoiler, with Akers, Higbee, Jefferson, Atwell and Powell all topping 80% snap share.

     

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBKenneth Walker61 – 87.1%58.5%29–114–01–10–01 – 3.6%8.3%–1 – -0.4%22 - 64.7%
RBDeeJay Dallas11 – 15.7%20.3%2–29–01––3–01 – 3.6%7.3%–5 – -2.1%7 - 20.6%
TEColby Parkinson55 – 78.6%41.1% 2–47–03 – 10.7%7.4%38 – 15.0%21 - 61.8%
TENoah Fant45 – 64.3%60.0% 4–20–04 – 14.3%11.3%17 – 6.5%22 - 64.7%
WRDK Metcalf58 – 82.9%81.6% 3–40–08 – 28.6%25.4%101 – 39.1%29 - 85.3%
WRTyler Lockett55 – 78.6%78.3% 4–54–17 – 25.0%22.6%94 – 36.7%28 - 82.4%
WRCade Johnson29 – 41.4%27.1% 2–21–02 – 7.1%6.9%12 – 4.9%16 - 47.1%
WRDareke Young17 – 24.3%12.9% 2–24–02 – 7.1%0.0%1 – 0.3%7 - 20.6%
WRLaquon Treadwell5 – 7.1%34.2%  0 – 0.0%9.7% 4 - 11.8%
  • Walker played 87% of snaps, including some of the two-minute-drill work.
  • Still no role expansion for Fant with Will Dissly (knee) on IR. Just Parkinson getting more work.
  • Lockett put up 4-54-1 on 78% of snaps and 82% route share, after playing less than half the snaps the week before due to a shin injury (on top of the finger surgery from a couple weeks prior).

    

Stock ⬆️: RB Kenneth Walker + WR Tyler Lockett

Stock ⬇️: QB Geno Smith + QB Baker Mayfield

         

Lions (20) at Packers (16) 

  SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
RBJamaal Williams28 – 46.7%40.7%16–72–2 0 – 0.0%5.1% 4 - 11.4%
RBD'Andre Swift24 – 40.0%41.4%6–25–07–61–07 – 21.2%14.6%–19 – -10.2%16 - 45.7%
RBJustin Jackson6 – 10.0%17.7%1–2–01–11–01 – 3.0%5.9%–4 – -2.4%3 - 8.6%
TEBrock Wright34 – 56.7%51.5% 0–0–01 – 3.0%6.0%11 – 5.7%11 - 31.4%
TEShane Zylstra22 – 36.7%24.9% 0–0–01 – 3.0%6.1%3 – 1.7%13 - 37.1%
TEJames Mitchell10 – 16.7%20.1% 1–7–01 – 3.0%4.4%7 – 3.8%2 - 5.7%
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown52 – 86.7%77.3% 6–49–09 – 27.3%27.7%59 – 31.4%34 - 97.1%
WRDJ Chark39 – 65.0%71.3% 3–14–04 – 12.1%13.8%25 – 13.2%27 - 77.1%
WRJosh Reynolds25 – 41.7%67.2% 1–16–02 – 6.1%14.6%29 – 15.3%18 - 51.4%
WRKalif Raymond23 – 38.3%48.7% 4–66–06 – 18.2%11.6%64 – 34.3%15 - 42.9%
WRJameson Williams14 – 23.3%17.7% 0–0–01 – 3.0%4.4%13 – 7.1%6 - 17.1%
  • Williams had a long TD brought back on a holding penalty. He was still only fifth among the team's WRs in routes, and saw only one target otherwise. He's fast. Very fast.
  • Chark had only 14 yards, but two of his three catches went for first downs at crucial moments of the game. His performance late this year has at least been good enough to earn another one-year contract with decent guarantees

      

 SnapsSn% '22RushingReceivingTargetsTS '22Air YdsRoutes
Aaron Jones31 – 54.4%57.9%12–48–03–20–04 – 15.4%13.5%19 – 7.8%14 - 48.3%
AJ Dillon30 – 52.6%48.7%9–33–00–0–03 – 11.5%9.0%8 – 3.4%17 - 58.6%
Robert Tonyan35 – 61.4%53.7% 3–29–03 – 11.5%12.5%23 – 9.4%19 - 65.5%
Marcedes Lewis24 – 42.1%41.1%  0 – 0.0%3.6% 5 - 17.2%
Josiah Deguara13 – 22.8%23.5%  0 – 0.0%4.8% 5 - 17.2%
Allen Lazard52 – 91.2%89.5%2–0–04–41–16 – 23.1%21.0%71 – 28.5%25 - 86.2%
Christian Watson49 – 86.0%54.0%2–12–05–104–06 – 23.1%14.7%99 – 39.6%26 - 89.7%
Romeo Doubs22 – 38.6%63.8% 0–0–02 – 7.7%16.0%21 – 8.2%12 - 41.4%
Randall Cobb19 – 33.3%45.0% 2–11–02 – 7.7%12.3%8 – 3.0%11 - 37.9%
  • Watson and Lazard were full-time players and tied for the team lead in targets while posting 5-104-0 and 4-41-1 respectively.
    • Doubs and Cobb essentially were co-No. 3s
  • Things shifted a bit more toward Jones with the season on the line, after Dillon seeing a little more work in recent weeks.

    

Stock ⬆️: WR Christian Watson

Stock ⬇️: WR Randall Cobb

Injury 🚑: WR Kalif Raymond (ribs)

         

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position
NFL Reactions: Week 18
NFL Reactions: Week 18
Sunday Night Football Picks: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18
Sunday Night Football Picks: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Green Bay vs. Detroit
Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Green Bay vs. Detroit
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18