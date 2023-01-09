Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

I'm trying something new for the final week of the regular season, essentially combining large portions of Backfield Breakdown and Target Breakdown into one article — posted Monday — and then following up Tuesday with another article (or two) that has additional analysis, injury updates, key takeaways from the box scores, waiver picks, etc. (minus the waiver picks now that we're into the playoffs).

All feedback is welcomed! Let me know what you think in the comments below on or on twitter @JerryDonabedian.

Chiefs (31) at Raiders (13) Chiefs (31) atRaiders (13)

RoJo got some playing time in the first half, including his first TD as a Chief, but six of his 10 carries came in the fourth quarter. Don't expect to see much of him, if any, during the playoffs.

Before the fourth quarter, Kelce took 85% of snaps, JuJu took 81% and MVS got 63%.

Toney scored on a carry and had a receiving TD on a trick play called 'snowglobe wiped out by a penalty. He played only 29% of snaps but was again a priority when on the field.

Watson had a 67-yard catch on a go route early in the game. He's been playing a lot of snaps the past two months but even Saturday remained lightly targeted (just one look besides the big play).

Waller was quiet but at least saw his snap and route shares tick up after a near-50/50 split with Morea the previous few weeks. He and Renfrow are bounce-back candidates for next year.

Stock ⬆️: WR Hunter Renfrow + WR Kadarius Toney

Stock ⬇️: TE Foster Moreau

Injury 🚑: DE Frank Clark (groin)

Titans (16) at Jaguars (20) Titans (16) atJaguars (20)

Burks only caught four passes but handled 26% target share and 94% route share to close out his rookie season.

Etienne took only one of nine snaps in the fourth quarter. That might be about blocking, but keep an eye out for any injury news. Even before the final quarter, Etienne was at 67% snap share, whereas he'd topped 70 percent in four straight games Weeks 13-16 (before his workload was scaled back in the near-meaningless Week 17 matchup).



Stock ⬆️: WR Treylon Burks

Stock ⬇️: TE Austin Hooper

Injury 🚑: N/A

Browns (14) at Steelers (28) Browns (14) atSteelers (28)

Snaps Sn% '22 Rushing Receiving Targets TS '22 Air Yds Routes RB Nick Chubb 44 – 75.9% 56.4% 12–77–0 5–45–1 6 – 22.2% 6.5% 4 – 2.4% 21 - 58.3% RB Kareem Hunt 14 – 24.1% 41.3% 4–13–0 3–15–0 4 – 14.8% 8.4% 1 – 0.5% 10 - 27.8% TE David Njoku 53 – 91.4% 83.8% 4–42–1 5 – 18.5% 18.8% 41 – 22.3% 34 - 94.4% TE Harrison Bryant 19 – 32.8% 48.0% 2–20–0 2 – 7.4% 10.0% 16 – 8.7% 10 - 27.8% WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 – 93.1% 89.7% 2–42–0 4 – 14.8% 19.4% 47 – 25.1% 33 - 91.7% WR Amari Cooper 52 – 89.7% 83.0% 2–51–0 3 – 11.1% 26.7% 42 – 22.5% 31 - 86.1% WR Mike Woods 22 – 37.9% 1–15–0 1 – 3.7% 4 – 2.4% 14 - 38.9% WR David Bell 21 – 36.2% 46.7% 0–0–0 2 – 7.4% 7.8% 30 – 16.1% 12 - 33.3%

Bell and Woods split the No. 3 receiver role, while Njoku, Cooper and DPJ were all above 85% route share, per usual.

Njoku finishes the season as PFF's No. 9 graded TE, which I agree with. His QB play and target volume were inconsistent, but he played well and held up in an every-down role for the most part.

FB Derek Watt poached a one-yard TD.

Harris got 20-plus carries in five of his final nine games, averaging 18.2 for 75.2 yards and 0.67 TDs (but while catching only 1.9 passes for 13.0 ypg).

Stock ⬆️: TE David Njoku

Stock ⬇️: WR David Bell

Injury 🚑: TE Pat Freiermuth (knee sprain) & WR Gunner Olszewski (knee)

Buccaneers (17) at Falcons (30) Buccaneers (17) atFalcons (30)

Tampa played starters for most of the first half, though not Mike Evans (illness), Julio Jones (knee) and a few other guys who were nicked up. Fournette barely played, with his typical work going to Vaughn and Bernard (rather than White, who also should have an important role in the playoffs).

Otton played 11 of 17 snaps (65%) in the first quarter but just eight the rest of the game.

Godwin played all 17 snaps in the first quarter and had 4-37-0 on five targets.

London got his first career 100-yard game in his fifth consecutive week with at least eight targets and five catches. The late uptick in usage put him at 72-866-4 for the year.

Allgeier reached 1,000 rushing yards for the year, and the workload split went even more in his favor, though Patterson did score a TD in the second half. Patterson is a potential cap casualty, turning 32 in March and with one year remaining on his two-year contract.. I thought he looked better than ever in September, but then he needed knee surgery and hasn't done much since. C-Patt's $4.25 million bas e salary is non-guaranteed, which means the Falcons can save $4.25 million against the 2023 cap if they designate him as a post-June 1 release or wait until June to cut him.



Stock ⬆️: WR Drake London & RB Tyler Allgeier

Stock ⬇️: RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Injury 🚑: TE Kyle Rudolph (knee)

Jets (6) at Dolphins (11) Jets (6) atDolphins (11)

Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios combined for only three routes, while Moore had 73% route share but only one target.

Wilson saw over half the team's targets.

Conklin played all but two snaps with C.J. Uzomah (ankle) inactive.

Knight got shut down again and finished with 1.8 YPC on 39 over his final four games.

Breece Hall joked earlier that he would've won Offensive Rookie of the Year if he stayed healthy. Does Garrett Wilson agree? "That's facts, he's damn right - that boy Breece cold" pic.twitter.com/IEgiRtUITy — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

Garrett Wilson on the #Jets offense's struggles lately: "Shit, it seemed like they had an idea of what we were trying to do … once (opponents) got the film together at end of the year it got real hard for us on offense. That's just what it was." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 9, 2023

Mostert played 51% of snaps through three quarters and had the same number of carries (11) as Wilson, before a broken thumb held Mostert out at the end of the game.

Stock ⬆️: WR Garrett Wilson

Stock ⬇️: RB Zonovan Knight

Injury 🚑: RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)

Panthers (10) at Saints (7) Panthers (10) atSaints (7)

Foreman and DE Marcus Davenport were ejected after scrapping. Foreman is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

QB Sam Darnold finished 5-of-15 passing with 43 yards and two INTs.

Olave was targeted on 12 of 22 routes but didn't have a ton of successs (nor did anyone else on the Saints) after the opening-drive TD. Olave again fell around 60-70% snap share. Shaheed, the other rookie, led the team in routes and was second in targets (albeit a distant second).



Stock ⬆️: WRs Chris Olave & Rashid Shaheed

Stock ⬇️: RB D'Onta Foreman

Patriots (23) at Bills (35) Patriots (23) atBills (35)

Harris got more snaps and carries than Stevenson , who was targeted six times on 14 routes (only one more than Harris ran).

, who was targeted six times on 14 routes (only one more than Harris ran). Parker returned from a concussion and put up 6-79-2 on a team-high-tying seven targets.

Meyers, playing through a shoulder injury, took 79% of snaps. The shoulder has bothered him for a while, so don't be shocked if offseason surgery is ahead.

Henry played every single snap with Jonnu Smith (concussion) inactive again.

Cook played a season-high 55% of snaps, his first time above 43% . Cook had more carries than Singletary in a competitive game for the first time.

. Nyheim Hines played only three snaps on offense. Must've been a quiet day for him, right?

Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook

Stock ⬇️: RB Devin Singletary

Ravens (16) at Bengals (27) Ravens (16) atBengals (27)

RB J.K. Dobbins and TE Mark Andrews were held out to rest.

Watkins had long gains on both of his catches but lost a fumble on the second.

Robinson had three drops and two catches on nine targets.

Likely was the only Raven above 65% route share, also leading the team in targets, catches and yards by wide margins. Any hope Baltimore has for the playoffs depends on Lamar Jackson (ankle) coming back healthy and Likely being the second option in the passing game (which is probably beyond Greg Roman's level of ability/creativity).



Hurst handled his fourth-largest snap share of the season in his first official appearance since Week 13. (He missed Weeks 14-16 with a calf injury.)

in his first official appearance since Week 13. (He missed Weeks 14-16 with a calf injury.) Week 8 was the last time Mixon played more than two-thirds of snaps, and Week 9 was the last time he got more than 16 carries. He's made up for it with receiving production, finishing with career highs for targets, catches and yards despite losing third-down work to Perine throughout the year. On the other hand, Mixon averaged only 3.9 YPC and got his least carries per game (15.0) since his rookie year.



Stock ⬆️: TE Hayden Hurst + TE Isaiah Likely

Stock ⬇️: WR Demarcus Robinson

Injury 🚑: RB Gus Edwards (concussion)

Texans (32) at Colts (31) Texans (32) atColts (31)

Akins scored a TD on 4th-and-20 with just under a minute remaining, then had the two-point conversion to put Houston ahead by a point. Quitoriano, the rookie who shares playing time with Akins (and others, some weeks), finished out his season with 83 yards.



Stock ⬆️: C.J. Stroud

Stock ⬇️: Texans fans

Injury 🚑: TE Brevin Jordan (knee)

Vikings (29) at Bears (13) Vikings (29) atBears (13)

The Vikings pulled most starters at halftime. Osborn played some in the second half, but 112 of his 117 yards came before halftime with Kirk Cousins in .

. Smith came back from IR and ran eight routes (three targets) on 32 snaps.

Claypool finally played a majority of snaps (and tied for the team lead in targets) but caught only two passes for 29 yards.

Herbert got more carries than Montgomery in what might've been the latter's last game as a Bear.

Stock ⬆️: WR K.J. Osborn + RB Khalil Herbert

Stock ⬇️: WR Chase Claypool

Injury 🚑: WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Cardinals (13) at 49ers (38) Cardinals (13) at49ers (38)

Clement and Ingram essentially had a 2/1 split with James Conner (knee) inactive.

McBride, a rookie second-round pick, started off slow when Zach Ertz went on IR midseason, but McBride finished out strong with an average of 50.3 receiving yards over the final four weeks.

Mitchell returned from a lengthy absence and put up 5-55-2 rushing on 10 snaps.

and put up 5-55-2 rushing on 10 snaps. McCaffrey played 77% of snaps pre-halftime , with eight of the 11 RB carries and all three of the RB targets.

, with eight of the 11 RB carries and all three of the RB targets. Samuel played 87% of snaps in the first half in his first week back from a knee sprain.

in his first week back from a knee sprain. Jennings was the clear No. 3 receiver when the game was competitive. Danny Gray played only three snaps in the first half, and Ray-Ray McCloud didn't get at any at all until after halftime.

Stock ⬆️: TE Trey McBride

Stock ⬇️: RB Keaontay Ingram

Chargers (28) at Broncos (31) Chargers (28) atBroncos (31)

Williams suffered a back injury and missed the second half. Workloads were otherwise normal until the fourth quarter, more or less, despite the game meaning nothing to the standings. Everett, Ekeler and QB Justin Herbert didn't play in the fourth quarter, but Allen and Palmer did. Many logics, much sense.

and missed the second half.

I can't believe someone who went to my Quaker high school scored a touchdown in the NFL. That'd be Tyler Badie, whose first TD might be described as pacifist given that it did no harm to the sixth-seeded Chargers (unlike their own head coach).

Jeudy almost got to 200 yards. Injuries messed up his season, but I saw enough to know I was wrong putting Sutton ahead of Jeudy last year. JJ looked friggin' awesome this past month. Jeudy played only 20 snaps Week 13 his first game back from an injury, and put up 4-65-0 on four targets against Baltimore. After that, Jeudy averaged 91.6 receiving yards and 8.2 targets over the final five games , also adding the 3-39-0 rushing line in this one.



Stock ⬆️: WR Jerry Jeudy + WR Joshua Palmer

Stock ⬇️: Brandon Staley

Injury 🚑: WR Mike Williams (back)

Cowboys (6) at Commanders (26) Cowboys (6) atCommanders (26)

Hilton remained the No. 4 receiver in terms of routes/snaps.

Pollard got 45% of snaps after missing the previous game with an injury.

Patterson and Williams shared the backfield with Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson (knee) both inactive.

Samuel's final two weeks resulted in three touches for a net of zero yards. He has one year left on his contract and a non-guaranteed salary of more than $10 million.

McLaurin scored an early TD, and he and Dotson each had a long gain. Washington didn't do much on offense otherwise.

Stock ⬆️: WR Jahan Dotson

Stock ⬇️: WR Curtis Samuel

Injury 🚑: CB DaRon Bland (chest)

Giants (16) at Eagles (22) Giants (16) atEagles (22)

The Giants rested starters as much as possible, giving huge workloads to backups like Cager and Golladay (who had a gorgeous TD catch late in the game but still can't get open).

Giant slayer Boston Scott got more work than usual. Maybe because of his history against the Giants? The Eagles otherwise doled out full workloads to starters in QB Jalen Hurts' return from a shoulder injury.

Watkins has 10 targets and three catches in three agmes since Goedert returned. And he still loses some of the WR3 snaps to Pascal.

Boston Scott Giants killer 10 of his 17 career TDs

are vs the Giants 10-0 Eagles pic.twitter.com/MxW6DL0IAX — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 8, 2023

Stock ⬆️: TE Dallas Goedert

Stock ⬇️: WR Quez Watkins

Rams (16) at Seahawks (19) Rams (16) atSeahawks (19)

Snaps Sn% '22 Rushing Receiving Targets TS '22 Air Yds Routes RB Cam Akers 59 – 100.0% 47.6% 21–104–0 3–24–0 3 – 12.5% 4.9% –4 – -1.7% 25 - 80.6% TE Tyler Higbee 52 – 88.1% 87.0% 4–33–0 7 – 29.2% 21.3% 3 – 1.3% 21 - 67.7% TE Brycen Hopkins 14 – 23.7% 20.6% 0–0–0 1 – 4.2% 6.1% 14 – 6.1% 6 - 19.4% WR Van Jefferson 57 – 96.6% 77.8% 3–61–0 7 – 29.2% 15.6% 133 – 60.2% 30 - 96.8% WR Tutu Atwell 55 – 93.2% 39.8% 1–11–1 2–27–0 3 – 12.5% 11.3% 58 – 26.3% 28 - 90.3% WR Brandon Powell 48 – 81.4% 28.5% 1–15–0 1–2–0 3 – 12.5% 7.9% 17 – 7.7% 23 - 74.2%

Sean McVay rode his top guys hard in the effort to play spoiler, with Akers, Higbee, Jefferson, Atwell and Powell all topping 80% snap share.

Walker played 87% of snaps , including some of the two-minute-drill work.

, including some of the two-minute-drill work. Still no role expansion for Fant with Will Dissly (knee) on IR. Just Parkinson getting more work.

Lockett put up 4-54-1 on 78% of snaps and 82% route share, after playing less than half the snaps the week before due to a shin injury (on top of the finger surgery from a couple weeks prior).

Stock ⬆️: RB Kenneth Walker + WR Tyler Lockett

Stock ⬇️: QB Geno Smith + QB Baker Mayfield

Lions (20) at Packers (16) Lions (20) atPackers (16)

Williams had a long TD brought back on a holding penalty. He was still only fifth among the team's WRs in routes, and saw only one target otherwise. He's fast. Very fast.

Chark had only 14 yards, but two of his three catches went for first downs at crucial moments of the game. His performance late this year has at least been good enough to earn another one-year contract with decent guarantees

Watson and Lazard were full-time players and tied for the team lead in targets while posting 5-104-0 and 4-41-1 respectively. Doubs and Cobb essentially were co-No. 3s

Things shifted a bit more toward Jones with the season on the line, after Dillon seeing a little more work in recent weeks.

Stock ⬆️: WR Christian Watson

Stock ⬇️: WR Randall Cobb

Injury 🚑: WR Kalif Raymond (ribs)