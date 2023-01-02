Backfield Breakdown: Week 17 RB Usage and Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 17 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
|Sn% W17
|Sn% '22
|Sn Δ
|CS W17
|CS '22
|CS Δ
|TS W17
|TS '22
|TS Δ
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|85.1%
|44.3%
|40.8%
|70.4%
|31.9%
|38.5%
|26.5%
|12.8%
|13.7%
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|79.4%
|79.8%
|-0.4%
|32.4%
|59.1%
|-26.7%
|17.4%
|16.9%
|0.5%
|3
|Cam Akers
|77.6%
|38.0%
|39.6%
|73.1%
|43.6%
|29.5%
|11.1%
|3.0%
|8.1%
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|68.1%
|74.7%
|-6.6%
|53.1%
|80.1%
|-27.0%
|15.6%
|11.6%
|4.0%
|5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|66.3%
|48.0%
|18.3%
|59.4%
|44.2%
|15.2%
|0.0%
|4.1%
|-4.1%
|6
|Hassan Haskins
|66.2%
|14.5%
|51.7%
|50.0%
|5.1%
|44.9%
|7.9%
|2.4%
|5.5%
|7
|Jeff Wilson
|65.7%
|22.0%
|43.7%
|55.6%
|19.0%
|36.6%
|17.5%
|4.1%
|13.4%
|8
|Najee Harris
|64.3%
|65.9%
|-1.6%
|53.7%
|53.8%
|-0.1%
|11.1%
|10.0%
|1.1%
|9
|Latavius Murray
|60.0%
|35.6%
|24.4%
|50.0%
|35.5%
|14.5%
|16.7%
|6.4%
|10.3%
|10
|Chase Edmonds
|58.6%
|8.0%
|50.6%
|29.2%
|4.2%
|25.0%
|8.3%
|1.3%
|7.0%
|11
|Zack Moss
|58.6%
|12.5%
|46.1%
|55.6%
|14.3%
|41.3%
|0.0%
|0.4%
|-0.4%
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|58.6%
|74.5%
|-15.9%
|45.0%
|69.1%
|-24.1%
|8.6%
|9.0%
|-0.4%
|13
|Alvin
|58.0%
|60.3%
|-2.3%
|45.7%
|46.2%
|-0.5%
|4.3%
|16.0%
|-11.7%
|14
|Nick Chubb
|57.1%
|55.3%
|1.8%
|46.7%
|56.9%
|-10.2%
|6.3%
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|15
|Kenneth Walker
|56.9%
|50.1%
|6.8%
|60.5%
|51.2%
|9.3%
|3.6%
|6.5%
|-2.9%
|16
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|56.7%
|67.7%
|-11.0%
|38.1%
|50.7%
|-12.6%
|12.5%
|17.1%
|-4.6%
|17
|James Conner
|55.4%
|57.6%
|-2.2%
|59.3%
|44.2%
|15.1%
|7.9%
|9.5%
|-1.6%
|18
|Tyler Allgeier
|54.8%
|45.8%
|9.0%
|58.8%
|35.5%
|23.3%
|4.0%
|4.6%
|-0.6%
|19
|David Montgomery
|53.8%
|61.5%
|-7.7%
|27.3%
|36.2%
|-8.9%
|16.7%
|12.0%
|4.7%
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|52.3%
|24.6%
|27.7%
|13.6%
|16.7%
|-3.1%
|9.7%
|3.8%
|5.9%
|21
|Brian Robinson
|52.2%
|31.2%
|21.0%
|64.9%
|41.2%
|23.7%
|3.6%
|2.3%
|1.3%
|22
|Rachaad White
|50.6%
|39.5%
|11.1%
|44.0%
|34.2%
|9.8%
|11.9%
|8.4%
|3.5%
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|50.0%
|19.7%
|30.3%
|60.7%
|18.4%
|42.3%
|0.0%
|1.9%
|-1.9%
|24
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|50.0%
|36.9%
|13.1%
|26.5%
|26.5%
|0.0%
|32.0%
|7.5%
|24.5%
|25
|Damien Harris
|48.3%
|20.6%
|27.7%
|42.9%
|23.1%
|19.8%
|9.4%
|4.0%
|5.4%
|26
|Jerick McKinnon
|48.3%
|46.8%
|1.5%
|12.5%
|18.0%
|-5.5%
|14.6%
|11.5%
|3.1%
|27
|Leonard Fournette
|46.8%
|59.1%
|-12.3%
|40.0%
|51.6%
|-11.6%
|9.5%
|11.9%
|-2.4%
|28
|Jonathan Williams
|46.4%
|6.0%
|40.4%
|24.3%
|4.6%
|19.7%
|17.9%
|1.6%
|16.3%
|29
|A.J. Dillon
|46.0%
|48.7%
|-2.7%
|36.4%
|41.4%
|-5.0%
|3.8%
|7.8%
|-4.0%
|30
|Jamaal Williams
|45.7%
|39.7%
|6.0%
|56.4%
|54.1%
|2.3%
|3.4%
|3.0%
|0.4%
|31
|Ty Johnson
|45.6%
|14.4%
|31.2%
|47.1%
|6.5%
|40.6%
|11.1%
|3.8%
|7.3%
|32
|Isiah Pacheco
|45.0%
|30.4%
|14.6%
|56.3%
|41.6%
|14.7%
|4.9%
|2.4%
|2.5%
|33
|Austin Ekeler
|43.8%
|62.3%
|-18.5%
|32.3%
|50.5%
|-18.2%
|12.9%
|19.1%
|-6.2%
|34
|Corey Clement
|43.2%
|3.2%
|40.0%
|25.9%
|1.7%
|24.2%
|2.6%
|0.5%
|2.1%
|35
|Royce Freeman
|42.9%
|9.1%
|33.8%
|33.3%
|9.1%
|24.2%
|11.9%
|1.3%
|10.6%
|36
|Raheem Mostert
|42.9%
|53.2%
|-10.3%
|33.3%
|47.5%
|-14.2%
|20.0%
|7.5%
|12.5%
|37
|Jaylen Warren
|40.0%
|28.7%
|11.3%
|29.3%
|15.3%
|14.0%
|11.1%
|5.6%
|5.5%
|38
|Miles Sanders
|40.0%
|58.2%
|-18.2%
|80.0%
|48.6%
|31.4%
|0.0%
|5.3%
|-5.3%
|39
|JaMycal Hasty
|39.7%
|18.4%
|21.3%
|34.5%
|9.9%
|24.6%
|21.4%
|4.6%
|16.8%
|40
|Alexander Mattison
|39.7%
|24.6%
|15.1%
|40.0%
|17.5%
|22.5%
|2.9%
|2.8%
|0.1%
|41
|Aaron Jones
|39.7%
|57.8%
|-18.1%
|42.4%
|47.0%
|-4.6%
|11.5%
|13.2%
|-1.7%
|42
|Khalil Herbert
|38.5%
|28.7%
|9.8%
|22.7%
|22.2%
|0.5%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|-3.0%
|43
|D'Onta Foreman
|38.5%
|35.3%
|3.2%
|59.1%
|43.2%
|15.9%
|0.0%
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|44
|Travis Etienne
|38.1%
|59.9%
|-21.8%
|31.0%
|49.1%
|-18.1%
|10.7%
|7.9%
|2.8%
|45
|DeeJay Dallas
|37.5%
|18.3%
|19.2%
|18.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|14.3%
|3.4%
|10.9%
|46
|Dare Ogunbowale
|37.1%
|14.1%
|23.0%
|33.3%
|8.3%
|25.0%
|7.1%
|3.8%
|3.3%
|47
|Joshua Kelley
|35.9%
|21.6%
|14.3%
|29.0%
|16.8%
|12.2%
|6.5%
|3.3%
|3.2%
|48
|D'Andre Swift
|35.7%
|34.2%
|1.5%
|28.2%
|20.4%
|7.8%
|13.8%
|11.9%
|1.9%
|49
|Boston Scott
|32.7%
|13.2%
|19.5%
|13.3%
|8.8%
|4.5%
|3.1%
|1.3%
|1.8%
|50
|Justice Hill
|32.7%
|24.4%
|8.3%
|0.0%
|8.4%
|-8.4%
|0.0%
|2.8%
|-2.8%
|51
|Kareem Hunt
|30.4%
|42.8%
|-12.4%
|6.7%
|23.3%
|-16.6%
|6.3%
|8.3%
|-2.0%
|52
|Michael Carter
|29.4%
|44.9%
|-15.5%
|5.9%
|28.8%
|-22.9%
|6.7%
|9.2%
|-2.5%
|53
|Kenneth Gainwell
|27.3%
|28.2%
|-0.9%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|-9.4%
|6.3%
|5.9%
|0.4%
|54
|Deon Jackson
|24.1%
|20.4%
|3.7%
|11.1%
|14.8%
|-3.7%
|0.0%
|4.8%
|-4.8%
|55
|Zonovan Knight
|22.1%
|17.1%
|5.0%
|47.1%
|19.0%
|28.1%
|6.7%
|2.5%
|4.2%
|56
|Julius Chestnut
|21.5%
|3.0%
|18.5%
|16.7%
|2.0%
|14.7%
|2.6%
|0.7%
|1.9%
|57
|Larry Rountree
|20.3%
|1.5%
|18.8%
|32.3%
|2.6%
|29.7%
|3.2%
|0.2%
|3.0%
|58
|Brandon Bolden
|20.3%
|7.9%
|12.4%
|25.0%
|4.2%
|20.8%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|-1.7%
|59
|Craig Reynolds
|18.6%
|10.8%
|7.8%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|-5.1%
|0.0%
|1.9%
|-1.9%
|60
|Rex Burkhead
|18.6%
|25.2%
|-6.6%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|-6.9%
|11.9%
|9.4%
|2.5%
|61
|Gus Edwards
|17.3%
|15.2%
|2.1%
|10.7%
|16.6%
|-5.9%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|-0.5%
|62
|Kyren Williams
|6.1%
|14.7%
|-8.6%
|7.7%
|9.1%
|-1.4%
|0.0%
|2.4%
|-2.4%
|63
|Keaontay Ingram
|1.4%
|7.3%
|-5.9%
|0.0%
|5.8%
|-5.8%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|-0.3%
|64
|James Cook
|23.1%
|19.8%
|5.8%
|65
|Samaje Perine
|40.2%
|23.5%
|9.0%
|66
|Tony Pollard
|49.3%
|36.9%
|10.6%
|67
|Joe Mixon
|56.4%
|52.5%
|12.6%
|68
|Derrick Henry
|61.7%
|71.2%
|9.8%
|69
|Devin Singletary
|66.7%
|42.0%
|9.8%
Doesn't include MNF.
Week 17 Injury Report
Inactives
Derrick Henry (hip)
Antonio Gibson (knee)
Tony Pollard (thigh)
Travis Homer (ankle)
Justin Jackson (hip)
Zamir White (ankle)
New Injuries
James Conner injured his shin in the third quarter and missed the fourth quarter.
Marlon Mack suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return.
Avery Williams left with a foot injury and didn't return.
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Add' Em
- Corey Clement - 0%
- Keaontay Ingram - 1%
- Alexander Mattison - 30%
- Zack Moss - 46%
- Matt Breida - 4%
- Jaylen Warren - 12%
- Chuba Hubbard - 39%
- Gary Brightwell - 0%
- Damien Harris - 48%
- Khalil Herbert - 36%
- Ty Johnson - 3%
- Brandon Bolden - 0%
- Chase Edmonds - 21%
- Joshua Kelley - 7%
- Dare Ogunbowale - 2%
Week 17 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Cowboys (27) at Titans (13)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|53
|66.3%
|48.0%
|19-37-1
|59.4%
|44.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|4.1%
|2
|2
|Malik Davis
|26
|32.5%
|6.7%
|10-39-0
|31.3%
|6.5%
|2-23-0
|4.9%
|1.4%
|0
- With Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive, Elliott logged a season-high 53 snaps.
- Zeke's snap share and carry totals were his second most/largest of the season, though he was held to 37 rushing yards and not targeted.
- Elliott and Davis both played at least four snaps in each quarter, and Elliott got 72% of snaps in Q4.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Hassan Haskins
|43
|66.2%
|14.5%
|12-40-0
|50.0%
|5.1%
|2-13-0
|7.9%
|2.4%
|0
|2
|Julius Chestnut
|14
|21.5%
|3.0%
|4--1-0
|16.7%
|2.0%
|1-33-0
|2.6%
|0.7%
|0
|3
|Jonathan Ward
|5
|7.7%
|0.5%
|4-26-0
|16.7%
|0.9%
|1-4-0
|2.6%
|0.2%
|0
- With Derrick Henry (hip) held out, Haskins got the start and played at least half the offensive snaps in each quarter, taking 14 of the 24 RB touches overall.
- Haskins had 14 of the 20 RB touches until Ward got four carries in a row on the final four snaps to end the game.
- Ward had only one snap and one touch before that final drive; Chestnut was Haskins' backup.
- Haskins took 59% of snaps on first down, 65% on second down and 75% on third down.
Bears (10) at Lions (41)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|David Montgomery
|28
|53.8%
|61.5%
|6-24-0
|27.3%
|36.2%
|2-12-0
|16.7%
|12.0%
|0
|2
|Khalil Herbert
|20
|38.5%
|28.7%
|5-31-0
|22.7%
|22.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0
|3
|Trestan Ebner
|5
|9.6%
|7.9%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|0
- Justin Fields led the team with 10 carries for 32 yards in a game where the Lions dominated possession and the Bears had only 22 rush attempts and 21 pass attempts (plus seven sacks).
- Nearly all of Fields' rushing production (and the Bears' offensive production) came on the first two drives. They scored 10 points and rolled up 145 yards, then had seven punts, two turnovers and one turnover on downs the rest of the game.
- Fields appeared bothered by his hamstring.
- Montgomery played 61% of snaps through three quarters, with Herbert getting 39%.
- Ebner played only one snap before the fourth quarter.
- Montgomery has 22 carries and seven targets in two games since Herbert returned from IR.
- Herbert has 11 carries and three targets in that time, playing 41% and 39% of snaps.
- Montgomery played 61% of snaps through three quarters, with Herbert getting 39%.
- Ebner played only one snap before the fourth quarter.
- Montgomery has 22 carries and seven targets in two games since Herbert returned from IR.
- Herbert has 11 carries and three targets in that time, playing 41% and 39% of snaps.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|32
|45.7%
|39.7%
|22-144-1
|56.4%
|54.1%
|1-13-0
|3.4%
|3.0%
|2
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|25
|35.7%
|34.2%
|11-78-1
|28.2%
|20.4%
|4-39-1
|13.8%
|11.9%
|0
|3
|Craig Reynolds
|13
|18.6%
|10.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|5.1%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.9%
|0
- Williams had his most rushing yards and second most carries of the year, while Swift scored a a rushing TD (17 yards) and receiving TD (21 yards) on 15 touches.
- Dan Campbell let his guys pad their stats; Williams had a 58-yard run late in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal that stretched the lead from 28 to 31.
- Reynolds replaced Justin Jackson (inactive - hip) as the No. 3 back and got a bunch of snaps but no touches.
Broncos (24) at Chiefs (27)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Latavius Murray
|42
|60.0%
|35.6%
|12-56-0
|50.0%
|35.5%
|4-16-0
|16.7%
|6.4%
|0
|2
|Chase Edmonds
|41
|58.6%
|8.0%
|7-34-0
|29.2%
|4.2%
|3-39-0
|8.3%
|1.3%
|0
- Marlon Mack, the No. 3 back, left with a hamstring injury after one snap on special teams ( a kick return for 20 yards).
- Murray took 65% of snaps on first down, 68% on second down and 57% on third down.
- The Broncos used both backs on the field together a bunch, as you can see from the snap shares (both well above 50%).
- They ran 13 snaps (18.6% of their plays) out of 21 personnel with two halfbacks instead of a HB and a RB.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|29
|48.3%
|46.8%
|2-4-0
|12.5%
|18.0%
|5-52-2
|14.6%
|11.5%
|1
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|27
|45.0%
|30.4%
|9-31-1
|56.3%
|41.6%
|2-18-0
|4.9%
|2.4%
|1
|3
|Ronald Jones
|4
|6.7%
|1.9%
|1-3-0
|6.3%
|1.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0
- Pacheco scored a five-yard rushing TD on the first drive, and McKinnon scored two receiving TDs later, giving the 30-year-old eight TDs total (seven receiving) over the past five games.
- McKinnon has averaged 6.2 carries for 27.2 yards and 5.0 catches for 54.8 yards in that time.
- Pacheco's snap share/count was normal, yet he got fewer than 13 carries for the first time since Week 9.
Jaguars (31) at Texans (3)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|JaMycal Hasty
|25
|39.7%
|18.4%
|10-33-1
|34.5%
|9.9%
|6-23-0
|21.4%
|4.6%
|1
|2
|Travis Etienne
|24
|38.1%
|59.9%
|9-108-1
|31.0%
|49.1%
|3-32-0
|10.7%
|7.9%
|1
|3
|Snoop Conner
|11
|17.5%
|3.4%
|5-17-1
|17.2%
|2.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
- Etienne played 77% of snaps in the first half and was held out for the second half.
- Etienne took 12 touches for 140 yards and a TD (from 62 yards out) before halftime, then was rested in preparation for the huge Week 18 matchup with Tennessee.
- Hasty scored in the first half while ETN was still playing, but from five yards out on a third down (sneaky!).
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Royce Freeman
|30
|42.9%
|9.1%
|7-19-0
|33.3%
|9.1%
|3-20-0
|11.9%
|1.3%
|0
|2
|Dare Ogunbowale
|26
|37.1%
|14.1%
|7-21-0
|33.3%
|8.3%
|2-4-0
|7.1%
|3.8%
|0
|3
|Rex Burkhead
|13
|18.6%
|25.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|6.9%
|3-10-0
|11.9%
|9.4%
|0
- Freeman led the backfield in snaps again, but Ogunbowale got more playing time and touches before the fourth quarter of this blowout.
- Pre-Q4, Ogunbowale played 49% of snaps to Freeman's 30% and had seven carries to his four (with neither catching any passes until the fourth quarter).
- Freeman took 63% of snaps in the fourth quarter and got six touches for 32 yards (after four touches for seven yards through three quarters).
Browns (24) at Commanders (10)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Nick Chubb
|32
|57.1%
|55.3%
|14-104-0
|46.7%
|56.9%
|1-12-0
|6.3%
|6.5%
|0
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|17
|30.4%
|42.8%
|2-0-0
|6.7%
|23.3%
|1--1-0
|6.3%
|8.3%
|0
|3
|Jerome Ford
|7
|12.5%
|1.3%
|5-9-0
|16.7%
|1.6%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Chubb played 61% of snaps through three quarters and got 12 of the 16 RB opportunities.
- Six of Ford's seven snaps were in the fourth quarter.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Brian Robinson
|36
|52.2%
|31.2%
|24-87-0
|64.9%
|41.2%
|0-0-0
|3.6%
|2.3%
|2
|2
|Jonathan Williams
|32
|46.4%
|6.0%
|9-30-0
|24.3%
|4.6%
|3-3-0
|17.9%
|1.6%
|0
- Robinson's role did change some with Antonio Gibson (knee) inactive, though Williams ultimately played a season-high 46% of snaps.
- The fourth quarter boosted Williams. He played 70% in the final frame.
- Robinson took 79% of first/second-down snaps before the fourth quarter.
- Robinson took 61% of snaps through three quarters with a 22-8 carry advantage over Williams and 1-2 target deficit.
- Williams took 81% of third-down snaps.
Cardinals (19) at Falcons (20)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|James Conner
|41
|55.4%
|57.6%
|16-79-0
|59.3%
|44.2%
|3-31-0
|7.9%
|9.5%
|0
|2
|Corey Clement
|32
|43.2%
|3.2%
|7-32-0
|25.9%
|1.7%
|0-0-0
|2.6%
|0.5%
|0
|3
|Keaontay Ingram
|1
|1.4%
|7.3%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|5.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0
- Conner took 78% of snaps in the first half, down a bit after topping 90% in three straight games.
- Conner then hurt his shin in the third quarter and missed the fourth.
- Clement played 94% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with five carries for 25 yards while Ingram played just one snap and didn't get any touches.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|34
|54.8%
|45.8%
|20-83-1
|58.8%
|35.5%
|1-12-0
|4.0%
|4.6%
|2
|2
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|31
|50.0%
|36.9%
|9-42-1
|26.5%
|26.5%
|6-42-0
|32.0%
|7.5%
|1
|3
|Avery Williams
|10
|16.1%
|13.9%
|1--2-0
|2.9%
|3.4%
|1-2-0
|4.0%
|3.8%
|0
- Allgeier comfortably led the team in carries for a second straight week, with 20 being a career high.
- The past two games represents Allgeier's two largest snap shares in games Patterson was active for, as well as his two largest carry counts (18 and 20) in any game, including when C-Patt was sidelined.
- Patterson had a nice day as well, scoring a rushing TD and seeing three more targets (eight) than in any other game this year.
- Allgeier took 40% of snaps on first down, 60% on second down and 82% on third down, i.e., Patterson got all those targets despite playing only 46% of third-down snaps (six of his eight targets came on early downs).
Colts (10) at Giants (38)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Zack Moss
|34
|58.6%
|12.5%
|15-74-0
|55.6%
|14.3%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|2
|Deon Jackson
|14
|24.1%
|20.4%
|3-10-0
|11.1%
|14.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0
|3
|Jordan Wilkins
|10
|17.2%
|3.7%
|6-23-0
|22.2%
|3.2%
|2-14-0
|7.4%
|1.5%
|0
- Moss took 56% of snaps on first down, 56% on second down and 62% on third down en route to seeing 16 of the team's 26 RB opportunities.
- Moss has played at least 59% of snaps in each of the past three games, averaging 17 carries for 73.3 yards but seeing only two targets total and not scoring a TD all year.
- Moss got most of the garbage-time work; eight of 10 snaps in the fourth quarter, including four carries for 25 yards.
- Moss played 54% of snaps and got 11 of 21 RB opportunities before the final quarter.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|50
|79.4%
|79.8%
|12-58-0
|32.4%
|59.1%
|2--5-0
|17.4%
|16.9%
|0
|2
|Matt Breida
|12
|19.0%
|20.3%
|9-59-0
|24.3%
|10.0%
|1-8-0
|4.3%
|3.8%
|0
|3
|Gary Brightwell
|5
|7.9%
|5.6%
|5-9-0
|13.5%
|4.0%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|0
Dolphins (21) at Patriots (23)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Jeff Wilson
|46
|65.7%
|22.0%
|15-45-0
|55.6%
|19.0%
|3-31-0
|17.5%
|4.1%
|0
|2
|Raheem Mostert
|30
|42.9%
|53.2%
|9-29-0
|33.3%
|47.5%
|8-62-1
|20.0%
|7.5%
|2
|3
|Salvon Ahmed
|2
|2.9%
|3.1%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|3.1%
|1-8-0
|2.5%
|0.2%
|0
- Mostert had a rare big day through the air despite getting only half the third-down snaps (Wilson played 57%).
- Wilson has played more snaps than Mostert and taken more carries in back-to-back games since missing the Week 15 loss to Buffalo in which Mostert ran for a season-high 130 yards.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|34
|56.7%
|67.7%
|8-42-0
|38.1%
|50.7%
|2-9-0
|12.5%
|17.1%
|0
|2
|Damien Harris
|29
|48.3%
|20.6%
|9-32-0
|42.9%
|23.1%
|3-18-0
|9.4%
|4.0%
|1
|3
|Pierre Strong
|2
|3.3%
|5.1%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|0
- Harris got one more carry than Stevenson in his return to the lineup and surprisingly saw just one fewer target as well while playing nearly half the snaps.
- Stevenson got nine of 12 snaps in the first quarter. After that, both backs played more than 40% of snaps in each quarter.
Panthers (24) at Buccaneers (30)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Chuba Hubbard
|34
|52.3%
|24.6%
|3-12-0
|13.6%
|16.7%
|3-53-0
|9.7%
|3.8%
|0
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|25
|38.5%
|35.3%
|13-35-0
|59.1%
|43.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.2%
|0
|3
|Raheem Blackshear
|3
|4.6%
|8.0%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|1--1-0
|3.2%
|2.9%
|0
- Before the fourth quarter, Foreman got 45% of snaps to Hubbard's 41%, with a 10-3 advantage in carries and neither seeing a target (Blackshear had one).
- Hubbard then took 74% of snaps in the fourth quarter and turned three targets into 53 yards.
- Foreman played 56% of early down snaps before the final quarter... not awful, nor ideal.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Rachaad White
|39
|50.6%
|39.5%
|11-22-0
|44.0%
|34.2%
|5-26-0
|11.9%
|8.4%
|0
|2
|Leonard Fournette
|36
|46.8%
|59.1%
|10-28-0
|40.0%
|51.6%
|4-19-0
|9.5%
|11.9%
|0
|3
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|2
|2.6%
|1.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0
- White took 51% of snaps on first down, 52% on second down and 60% on third down, finishing with one more carry and one more target than Fournette for a near-50/50 split.
- Both RBs played four or more snaps in each quarter. White took 77% in the first quarter and 43% thereafter (to Fournette's 53%).
- Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed, which could mean more work for White and/or Vaughn (and less for Fournette) in Week 18 against Atlanta.
Saints (20) at Eagles (10)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|40
|58.0%
|60.3%
|16-74-0
|45.7%
|46.2%
|1-7-0
|4.3%
|16.0%
|1
|2
|David Johnson
|8
|11.6%
|5.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|3
|Eno Benjamin
|6
|8.7%
|0.6%
|2-10-0
|5.7%
|0.5%
|1-9-0
|4.3%
|0.2%
|0
- Taysom Hill had a season high-14 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
- Kamara saw a season-low one target, his fourth straight game with less than five targets after averaging 6.5 over his first 10 games.
- Tampa Bay's win eliminated the Saints from playoff contention. They might give Benjamin a look Week 18.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Miles Sanders
|22
|40.0%
|58.2%
|12-61-0
|80.0%
|48.6%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|5.3%
|0
|2
|Boston Scott
|18
|32.7%
|13.2%
|2-6-0
|13.3%
|8.8%
|0-0-0
|3.1%
|1.3%
|0
|3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|15
|27.3%
|28.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|2-17-0
|6.3%
|5.9%
|0
- Sanders took only 43% of snaps even before the fourth quarter. New Orleans dominated possession, and the Eagles ended up running only 53 plays, including six sacks.
49ers (37) at Raiders (34)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|57
|85.1%
|44.3%
|19-121-1
|70.4%
|31.9%
|6-72-0
|26.5%
|12.8%
|1
|2
|Kyle Juszczyk
|31
|46.3%
|47.7%
|1-9-0
|3.7%
|1.3%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0
|3
|Jordan Mason
|5
|7.5%
|6.6%
|2-13-1
|7.4%
|7.5%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|4
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|5
|7.5%
|6.0%
|1-5-0
|3.7%
|5.6%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
- Mason scored a go-ahead, 14-yard TD shortly before the two-minute warning of the second half, spelling an exhausted McCaffrey after a 48-yard catch-and-run.
- McCaffrey dominated the RB workload otherwise, taking 25 touches for 193 yards on 85% of snaps.
- Davis-Price got a few snaps even with Mason no longer hampered by the hammy.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|47
|68.1%
|74.7%
|17-69-1
|53.1%
|80.1%
|4-26-0
|15.6%
|11.6%
|2
|2
|Brandon Bolden
|14
|20.3%
|7.9%
|8-32-0
|25.0%
|4.2%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.7%
|2
|3
|Ameer Abdullah
|9
|13.0%
|15.4%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.0%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|5.7%
|0
- Jacobs scored a TD and had 21 touches, but Bolden getting eight carries is perhaps another sign of the Raiders preparing for next year (along with the Derek Carr situation).
- Jacobs is 160 yards ahead of Nick Chubb and 179 ahead of Derrick Henry for the rushing title. If I were him, in a contract year, I wouldn't want to play Week 18. The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention, and Jacobs has done everything he can to prove himself.
- I don't think he'll sit out entirely; I'd just worry that he cedes even more work to Bolden (or rookie Zamir White if he's back from an ankle injury this week)
- I don't think he'll sit out entirely; I'd just worry that he cedes even more work to Bolden (or rookie Zamir White if he's back from an ankle injury this week)
Jets (6) at Seahawks (23)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Ty Johnson
|31
|45.6%
|14.4%
|8-46-0
|47.1%
|6.5%
|1-11-0
|11.1%
|3.8%
|0
|2
|Michael Carter
|20
|29.4%
|44.9%
|1-2-0
|5.9%
|28.8%
|2-3-0
|6.7%
|9.2%
|0
|3
|Zonovan Knight
|15
|22.1%
|17.1%
|8-27-0
|47.1%
|19.0%
|2-17-0
|6.7%
|2.5%
|0
- Johnson got a surprise start and played 57% of snaps in the first quarter, 48% in the second, 42% in the third and 37% in the fourth.
- Carter played 53% of snaps in the fourth quarter, after only 20% through three quarters.
- Knight played 27% of snaps through three quarters and finished tied with Johnson for the team lead in carries.
- Knight has 27 carries for 48 yards (1.8 YPC) the past three games, after taking 26 for 230 yards (5.0 YPC) in his first three games. All in all, he's at 3.8 YPC.
- The 22% snap share was by far his lowest yet. He'd handled 41-to-55% in each of his previous five NFL appearances.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|41
|56.9%
|50.1%
|23-133-0
|60.5%
|51.2%
|1-9-0
|3.6%
|6.5%
|1
|2
|DeeJay Dallas
|27
|37.5%
|18.3%
|7-43-0
|18.4%
|8.5%
|3-55-0
|14.3%
|3.4%
|0
|3
|Godwin Igwebuike
|4
|5.6%
|0.4%
|3-4-0
|7.9%
|0.8%
|1-3-0
|3.6%
|0.2%
|0
- Walker played 63% of snaps through three quarters and handled 18 of the 21 RB carries (plus one of the three targets).
- In the fourth quarter, Walker got five carries, Dallas took four and Igwebuike added three.
- Dallas also got two of his four targets in the final quarter.
- Igwebuike didn't play at all until Q4.
Vikings (17) at Packers (41)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Dalvin Cook
|34
|58.6%
|74.5%
|9-27-0
|45.0%
|69.1%
|2-17-0
|8.6%
|9.0%
|2
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|23
|39.7%
|24.6%
|8-38-0
|40.0%
|17.5%
|1-7-0
|2.9%
|2.8%
|0
|3
|Kene Nwangwu
|1
|1.7%
|0.7%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.1%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0
- Cook played 71% of snaps through three quarters, then only two snaps (15%) in the fourth quarter of this blowout.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|AJ Dillon
|29
|46.0%
|48.7%
|12-41-1
|36.4%
|41.4%
|0-0-0
|3.8%
|7.8%
|2
|2
|Aaron Jones
|25
|39.7%
|57.8%
|14-111-0
|42.4%
|47.0%
|2-2-0
|11.5%
|13.2%
|0
|3
|Patrick Taylor
|12
|19.0%
|3.3%
|5-10-0
|15.2%
|2.3%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0
- Taylor got all his snaps in the fourth quarter. Before that, Dillon and Jones handled 53% apiece, with Jones taking 16 touches for 113 yards and Dillon taking eight eight for 28.
- Dillon scored a two-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to make it a 32-point game.
Rams (10) at Chargers (31)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Cam Akers
|38
|77.6%
|38.0%
|19-123-0
|73.1%
|43.6%
|1-10-0
|11.1%
|3.0%
|1
|2
|Malcolm Brown
|8
|16.3%
|9.8%
|1-23-1
|3.8%
|4.7%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|3
|Kyren Williams
|3
|6.1%
|14.7%
|2-6-0
|7.7%
|9.1%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.4%
|0
- Akers played at least three-fourths of the Rams' snaps for a third straight week, taking 20 touches for 133 yards after his 147-yard, three-TD outing the week before.
- Brown scored the lone TD, however, running it in from 23 yards out on a 3rd-and-3 in the second quarter.
- Williams didn't play until the fourth quarter. Akers took 83% of snaps through three quarters, including 30 of 31 on early downs (97%).
- Brown got seven of his eight snaps on third down.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Austin Ekeler
|28
|43.8%
|62.3%
|10-122-2
|32.3%
|50.5%
|4-39-0
|12.9%
|19.1%
|0
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|23
|35.9%
|21.6%
|9-45-0
|29.0%
|16.8%
|1-1-0
|6.5%
|3.3%
|0
|3
|Larry Rountree
|13
|20.3%
|1.5%
|10-15-0
|32.3%
|2.6%
|1-13-0
|3.2%
|0.2%
|0
- Ekeler played less than 56% of snaps for the first time since Week 1, mostly because he barely played in the fourth quarter.
- Ek took 57% of snaps in the first half and had six carries for 102 yards and two TDs (one from 72 yards out and the other from 10 yards out).
- Rountree got all his snaps in the second half, while Kelley got 32% of first-half snaps and four of the 11 RB touches before halftime.
- Nine of Rountree's 11 touches came in the fourth quarter (the Chargers led by 21 for most of the period).
Steelers (16) at Ravens (13)
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|Najee Harris
|45
|64.3%
|65.9%
|22-111-0
|53.7%
|53.8%
|2-12-1
|11.1%
|10.0%
|0
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|28
|40.0%
|28.7%
|12-76-0
|29.3%
|15.3%
|3-22-0
|11.1%
|5.6%
|0
- Harris and Warren both ran well against Baltimore, with Harris reaching 20 carries for a fourth time in the past eight games (and adding a game-winning receiving TD).
- Harris took 63% of snaps on first down, 79% on second down and 44% on third down.
- Warren missed Week 12 and played only 20% of snaps Week 13. In four games since, he's played at least 31% of snaps in each contest while averaging 8.0 carries for 37.0 yards and 1.8 catches for 14.0 yards on 2.3 targets.
- The undrafted rookie is averaging 4.8 YPC on 71 carries and has caught 25 of his 29 targets for 207 yards (86.2% catch rate, 7.1 YPT).
- That said, Warren has averaged only 3.2 YPC on 40 carries on 1st/2nd-and-10, while Harris has averaged 4.2 YPC on 152 of those carries.
- That said, Warren has averaged only 3.2 YPC on 40 carries on 1st/2nd-and-10, while Harris has averaged 4.2 YPC on 152 of those carries.
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Sn% '22
|Rush
|Carr. Sh.
|CS '22
|Rec.
|Tgt Sh
|TS '22
|GLL
|1
|J.K. Dobbins
|26
|50.0%
|19.7%
|17-93-0
|60.7%
|18.4%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|1.9%
|0
|2
|Justice Hill
|17
|32.7%
|24.4%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|8.4%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0
|3
|Gus Edwards
|9
|17.3%
|15.2%
|3-2-0
|10.7%
|16.6%
|0-0-0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0
- Dobbins took a season-high 17 carries and matched his season high of 50% snap share (from back in Week 4).
- Edwards, meanwhile, played only one snap in the second half and thus matched a season low with 17% snap share. He got just three carries, half of his previous season low.
Bills () at Bengals ()
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 17 (IT5)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott
|100.00%
|2
|100.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|100.00%
|3
|100.00%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|3
|Kenneth Walker
|100.00%
|1
|100.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|4
|Cam Akers
|50.00%
|1
|100.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|5
|Jamaal Williams
|66.70%
|2
|100.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|6
|Isiah Pacheco
|50.00%
|1
|100.00%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|7
|Damien Harris
|100.00%
|3
|100.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|8
|AJ Dillon
|50.00%
|2
|66.70%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|9
|Brandon Bolden
|50.00%
|3
|50.00%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|50.00%
|3
|50.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|11
|Brian Robinson
|100.00%
|4
|50.00%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|12
|Raheem Mostert
|50.00%
|2
|50.00%
|1
|0
|50.00%
|1
|1
|13
|Tyler Allgeier
|75.00%
|3
|50.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|14
|Snoop Conner
|33.30%
|1
|33.30%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|15
|Travis Etienne
|33.30%
|1
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|16
|JaMycal Hasty
|33.30%
|1
|33.30%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|17
|Christian McCaffrey
|60.00%
|3
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|18
|Jordan Mason
|40.00%
|2
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|19
|Alvin Kamara
|33.30%
|1
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|20
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|25.00%
|1
|25.00%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|21
|Jeff Wilson
|75.00%
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|22
|Aaron Jones
|25.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|33.30%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|24
|David Montgomery
|50.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|25
|Chase Edmonds
|100.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|26
|James Conner
|100.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|27
|Jerick McKinnon
|50.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|100.00%
|1
|1
|28
|Kareem Hunt
|100.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|29
|Najee Harris
|100.00%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|30
|Malcolm Brown
|50.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|31
|Austin Ekeler
|100.00%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|32
|Leonard Fournette
|100.00%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
2022 (IT5)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr Sh.
|Carr.
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|75.00%
|12
|100.00%
|6
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|80.60%
|25
|84.60%
|11
|5
|0.00%
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|66.20%
|43
|82.90%
|29
|12
|0.00%
|0
|0
|4
|Derrick Henry
|92.60%
|25
|75.00%
|15
|10
|28.60%
|2
|0
|5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|68.30%
|28
|70.40%
|19
|9
|0.00%
|0
|0
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|75.60%
|34
|68.80%
|11
|3
|13.60%
|3
|2
|7
|Dalvin Cook
|86.50%
|45
|66.70%
|16
|6
|4.80%
|1
|0
|8
|AJ Dillon
|60.00%
|21
|60.00%
|9
|4
|0.00%
|0
|0
|9
|Nick Chubb
|73.70%
|28
|60.00%
|12
|6
|0.00%
|0
|0
|10
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|71.40%
|25
|60.00%
|12
|2
|7.70%
|1
|1
|11
|Joe Mixon
|81.80%
|45
|59.30%
|16
|5
|13.00%
|3
|0
|12
|D'Onta Foreman
|53.30%
|16
|58.80%
|10
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|13
|Jonathan Taylor
|72.70%
|24
|56.30%
|9
|3
|8.30%
|1
|0
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|76.90%
|30
|55.60%
|15
|7
|0.00%
|0
|0
|15
|Cam Akers
|29.40%
|10
|53.30%
|8
|5
|5.90%
|1
|0
|16
|Dameon Pierce
|67.90%
|19
|52.90%
|9
|3
|12.50%
|1
|1
|17
|Austin Ekeler
|78.00%
|32
|52.60%
|10
|6
|20.00%
|4
|3
|18
|Melvin Gordon
|32.30%
|10
|47.10%
|8
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|19
|Travis Etienne
|57.70%
|30
|44.80%
|13
|3
|5.90%
|1
|0
|20
|Antonio Gibson
|51.30%
|20
|43.50%
|10
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|21
|Najee Harris
|81.30%
|26
|42.90%
|9
|3
|11.10%
|1
|1
|22
|Devin Singletary
|86.40%
|38
|40.90%
|9
|4
|10.50%
|2
|1
|23
|James Conner
|47.10%
|16
|40.00%
|8
|4
|7.70%
|1
|0
|24
|Brian Robinson
|35.90%
|14
|39.10%
|9
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|36.60%
|15
|36.00%
|9
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|26
|Raheem Mostert
|47.10%
|16
|35.70%
|5
|1
|5.90%
|1
|1
|27
|Isiah Pacheco
|18.00%
|11
|34.60%
|9
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|28
|Alvin Kamara
|63.60%
|14
|33.30%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|29
|Khalil Herbert
|30.60%
|11
|32.00%
|8
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|30
|Christian McCaffrey
|41.20%
|21
|30.30%
|10
|4
|14.30%
|2
|1
|31
|Miles Sanders
|51.90%
|27
|30.20%
|13
|7
|0.00%
|0
|0
|32
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|43.90%
|18
|28.00%
|7
|5
|10.00%
|1
|0
|33
|Tony Pollard
|46.30%
|19
|25.90%
|7
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|34
|Kareem Hunt
|28.90%
|11
|25.00%
|5
|2
|7.10%
|1
|1
|35
|Latavius Murray
|25.80%
|8
|23.50%
|4
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|36
|J.K. Dobbins
|17.10%
|6
|23.50%
|4
|2
|7.10%
|1
|1
|37
|Jeff Wilson
|32.40%
|11
|21.40%
|3
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|38
|Joshua Kelley
|9.80%
|4
|21.10%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|39
|Michael Carter
|42.40%
|14
|20.00%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|40
|Damien Harris
|22.90%
|8
|20.00%
|4
|3
|7.70%
|1
|0
|41
|Darrell Henderson
|38.20%
|13
|20.00%
|3
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|42
|Jerick McKinnon
|60.70%
|37
|19.20%
|5
|0
|10.30%
|3
|2
|43
|Rachaad White
|24.40%
|11
|18.80%
|3
|1
|4.50%
|1
|1
|44
|Kenyan Drake
|25.70%
|9
|17.60%
|3
|2
|7.10%
|1
|1
|45
|Rex Burkhead
|21.40%
|6
|17.60%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|46
|James Robinson
|30.80%
|16
|17.20%
|5
|0
|5.90%
|1
|1
|47
|Mark Ingram
|13.60%
|3
|16.70%
|2
|1
|12.50%
|1
|0
|48
|Kenneth Gainwell
|26.90%
|14
|16.30%
|7
|3
|11.10%
|1
|0
|49
|David Montgomery
|58.30%
|21
|16.00%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|50
|Brandon Bolden
|16.10%
|5
|15.40%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|51
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|23.00%
|14
|15.40%
|4
|2
|13.80%
|4
|3
|52
|Eno Benjamin
|20.60%
|7
|15.00%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|53
|Zonovan Knight
|24.20%
|8
|15.00%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|54
|Aaron Jones
|25.70%
|9
|13.30%
|2
|0
|11.10%
|2
|1
|55
|D'Andre Swift
|20.00%
|13
|11.40%
|4
|2
|4.00%
|1
|0