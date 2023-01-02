Backfield Breakdown: Week 17 RB Usage and Week 18 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 17 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 17 Injury Report

Inactives

Derrick Henry (hip)

Antonio Gibson (knee)

Tony Pollard (thigh)

Travis Homer (ankle)

Justin Jackson (hip)

Zamir White (ankle)

New Injuries

James Conner injured his shin in the third quarter and missed the fourth quarter.

Marlon Mack suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return.

Avery Williams left with a foot injury and didn't return.

Week 18 Waivers & Drops

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Add' Em

Drop' Em

Zonovan Knight

Kareem Hunt

Michael Carter

Gus Edwards

Kyren Williams

Deon Jackson

Week 17 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Cowboys (27) at Titans (13) Cowboys (27) atTitans (13)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Ezekiel Elliott 53 66.3% 48.0% 19-37-1 59.4% 44.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 4.1% 2 2 Malik Davis 26 32.5% 6.7% 10-39-0 31.3% 6.5% 2-23-0 4.9% 1.4% 0

With Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive, Elliott logged a season-high 53 snaps. Zeke's snap share and carry totals were his second most/largest of the season, though he was held to 37 rushing yards and not targeted.

Elliott and Davis both played at least four snaps in each quarter, and Elliott got 72% of snaps in Q4.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Hassan Haskins 43 66.2% 14.5% 12-40-0 50.0% 5.1% 2-13-0 7.9% 2.4% 0 2 Julius Chestnut 14 21.5% 3.0% 4--1-0 16.7% 2.0% 1-33-0 2.6% 0.7% 0 3 Jonathan Ward 5 7.7% 0.5% 4-26-0 16.7% 0.9% 1-4-0 2.6% 0.2% 0

With Derrick Henry (hip) held out, Haskins got the start and played at least half the offensive snaps in each quarter , taking 14 of the 24 RB touches overall. Haskins had 14 of the 20 RB touches until Ward got four carries in a row on the final four snaps to end the game. Ward had only one snap and one touch before that final drive; Chestnut was Haskins' backup.

, taking 14 of the 24 RB touches overall. Haskins took 59% of snaps on first down, 65% on second down and 75% on third down.

Bears (10) at Lions (41) Bears (10) atLions (41)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 David Montgomery 28 53.8% 61.5% 6-24-0 27.3% 36.2% 2-12-0 16.7% 12.0% 0 2 Khalil Herbert 20 38.5% 28.7% 5-31-0 22.7% 22.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 3.0% 0 3 Trestan Ebner 5 9.6% 7.9% 0-0-0 0.0% 4.5% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.8% 0

Justin Fields led the team with 10 carries for 32 yards in a game where the Lions dominated possession and the Bears had only 22 rush attempts and 21 pass attempts (plus seven sacks). Nearly all of Fields' rushing production (and the Bears' offensive production) came on the first two drives. They scored 10 points and rolled up 145 yards, then had seven punts, two turnovers and one turnover on downs the rest of the game. Fields appeared bothered by his hamstring.

Montgomery played 61% of snaps through three quarters, with Herbert getting 39%. Ebner played only one snap before the fourth quarter.

Montgomery has 22 carries and seven targets in two games since Herbert returned from IR . Herbert has 11 carries and three targets in that time, playing 41% and 39% of snaps.

.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Jamaal Williams 32 45.7% 39.7% 22-144-1 56.4% 54.1% 1-13-0 3.4% 3.0% 2 2 D'Andre Swift 25 35.7% 34.2% 11-78-1 28.2% 20.4% 4-39-1 13.8% 11.9% 0 3 Craig Reynolds 13 18.6% 10.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 5.1% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.9% 0

Williams had his most rushing yards and second most carries of the year, while Swift scored a a rushing TD (17 yards) and receiving TD (21 yards) on 15 touches. Dan Campbell let his guys pad their stats; Williams had a 58-yard run late in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal that stretched the lead from 28 to 31.

Reynolds replaced Justin Jackson (inactive - hip) as the No. 3 back and got a bunch of snaps but no touches.

Broncos (24) at Chiefs (27) Broncos (24) atChiefs (27)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Latavius Murray 42 60.0% 35.6% 12-56-0 50.0% 35.5% 4-16-0 16.7% 6.4% 0 2 Chase Edmonds 41 58.6% 8.0% 7-34-0 29.2% 4.2% 3-39-0 8.3% 1.3% 0

Marlon Mack, the No. 3 back, left with a hamstring injury after one snap on special teams ( a kick return for 20 yards).

Murray took 65% of snaps on first down, 68% on second down and 57% on third down.

The Broncos used both backs on the field together a bunch, as you can see from the snap shares (both well above 50%). They ran 13 snaps (18.6% of their plays) out of 21 personnel with two halfbacks instead of a HB and a RB.



Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Jerick McKinnon 29 48.3% 46.8% 2-4-0 12.5% 18.0% 5-52-2 14.6% 11.5% 1 2 Isiah Pacheco 27 45.0% 30.4% 9-31-1 56.3% 41.6% 2-18-0 4.9% 2.4% 1 3 Ronald Jones 4 6.7% 1.9% 1-3-0 6.3% 1.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.2% 0

Pacheco scored a five-yard rushing TD on the first drive, and McKinnon scored two receiving TDs later , giving the 30-year-old eight TDs total (seven receiving) over the past five games . McKinnon has averaged 6.2 carries for 27.2 yards and 5.0 catches for 54.8 yards in that time.

, . Pacheco's snap share/count was normal, yet he got fewer than 13 carries for the first time since Week 9.

Jaguars (31) at Texans (3) Jaguars (31) atTexans (3)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 JaMycal Hasty 25 39.7% 18.4% 10-33-1 34.5% 9.9% 6-23-0 21.4% 4.6% 1 2 Travis Etienne 24 38.1% 59.9% 9-108-1 31.0% 49.1% 3-32-0 10.7% 7.9% 1 3 Snoop Conner 11 17.5% 3.4% 5-17-1 17.2% 2.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.0% 1

Etienne played 77% of snaps in the first half and was held out for the second half . Etienne took 12 touches for 140 yards and a TD (from 62 yards out) before halftime, then was rested in preparation for the huge Week 18 matchup with Tennessee. Hasty scored in the first half while ETN was still playing, but from five yards out on a third down (sneaky!).

.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Royce Freeman 30 42.9% 9.1% 7-19-0 33.3% 9.1% 3-20-0 11.9% 1.3% 0 2 Dare Ogunbowale 26 37.1% 14.1% 7-21-0 33.3% 8.3% 2-4-0 7.1% 3.8% 0 3 Rex Burkhead 13 18.6% 25.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 6.9% 3-10-0 11.9% 9.4% 0

Freeman led the backfield in snaps again, but Ogunbowale got more playing time and touches before the fourth quarte r of this blowout. Pre-Q4, Ogunbowale played 49% of snaps to Freeman's 30% and had seven carries to his four (with neither catching any passes until the fourth quarter). Freeman took 63% of snaps in the fourth quarter and got six touches for 32 yards (after four touches for seven yards through three quarters).

r of this blowout.

Browns (24) at Commanders (10) Browns (24) atCommanders (10)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Nick Chubb 32 57.1% 55.3% 14-104-0 46.7% 56.9% 1-12-0 6.3% 6.5% 0 2 Kareem Hunt 17 30.4% 42.8% 2-0-0 6.7% 23.3% 1--1-0 6.3% 8.3% 0 3 Jerome Ford 7 12.5% 1.3% 5-9-0 16.7% 1.6% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.0% 0

Chubb played 61% of snaps through three quarters and got 12 of the 16 RB opportunities .

. Six of Ford's seven snaps were in the fourth quarter.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Brian Robinson 36 52.2% 31.2% 24-87-0 64.9% 41.2% 0-0-0 3.6% 2.3% 2 2 Jonathan Williams 32 46.4% 6.0% 9-30-0 24.3% 4.6% 3-3-0 17.9% 1.6% 0

Robinson's role did change some with Antonio Gibson (knee) inactive, though Williams ultimately played a season-high 46% of snaps. The fourth quarter boosted Williams. He played 70% in the final frame. Robinson took 79% of first/second-down snaps before the fourth quarter .

Robinson took 61% of snaps through three quarters with a 22-8 carry advantage over Williams and 1-2 target deficit.

Williams took 81% of third-down snaps.

Ron Rivera time. Says he hasn't decided on a QB for next week. Said they are playing to win. #Commanders @wtop — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 2, 2023

Cardinals (19) at Falcons (20) Cardinals (19) atFalcons (20)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 James Conner 41 55.4% 57.6% 16-79-0 59.3% 44.2% 3-31-0 7.9% 9.5% 0 2 Corey Clement 32 43.2% 3.2% 7-32-0 25.9% 1.7% 0-0-0 2.6% 0.5% 0 3 Keaontay Ingram 1 1.4% 7.3% 0-0-0 0.0% 5.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.3% 0

Conner took 78% of snaps in the first half, down a bit after topping 90% in three straight games. Conner then hurt his shin in the third quarter and missed the fourth .

Clement played 94% of snaps in the fourth quarter, with five carries for 25 yards while Ingram played just one snap and didn't get any touches.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Tyler Allgeier 34 54.8% 45.8% 20-83-1 58.8% 35.5% 1-12-0 4.0% 4.6% 2 2 Cordarrelle Patterson 31 50.0% 36.9% 9-42-1 26.5% 26.5% 6-42-0 32.0% 7.5% 1 3 Avery Williams 10 16.1% 13.9% 1--2-0 2.9% 3.4% 1-2-0 4.0% 3.8% 0

Allgeier comfortably led the team in carries for a second straight week, with 20 being a career high. The past two games represents Allgeier's two largest snap shares in games Patterson was active for, as well as his two largest carry counts (18 and 20) in any game , including when C-Patt was sidelined.

Patterson had a nice day as well, scoring a rushing TD and seeing three more targets (eight) than in any other game this year.

Allgeier took 40% of snaps on first down, 60% on second down and 82% on third down, i.e., Patterson got all those targets despite playing only 46% of third-down snaps (six of his eight targets came on early downs).

Colts (10) at Giants (38) Colts (10) atGiants (38)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Zack Moss 34 58.6% 12.5% 15-74-0 55.6% 14.3% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.4% 0 2 Deon Jackson 14 24.1% 20.4% 3-10-0 11.1% 14.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 4.8% 0 3 Jordan Wilkins 10 17.2% 3.7% 6-23-0 22.2% 3.2% 2-14-0 7.4% 1.5% 0

Moss took 56% of snaps on first down, 56% on second down and 62% on third down en route to seeing 16 of the team's 26 RB opportunities. Moss has played at least 59% of snaps in each of the past three games, averaging 17 carries for 73.3 yards but seeing only two targets total and not scoring a TD all year.

Moss got most of the garbage-time work; eight of 10 snaps in the fourth quarter, including four carries for 25 yards. Moss played 54% of snaps and got 11 of 21 RB opportunities before the final quarter.



Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Saquon Barkley 50 79.4% 79.8% 12-58-0 32.4% 59.1% 2--5-0 17.4% 16.9% 0 2 Matt Breida 12 19.0% 20.3% 9-59-0 24.3% 10.0% 1-8-0 4.3% 3.8% 0 3 Gary Brightwell 5 7.9% 5.6% 5-9-0 13.5% 4.0% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.1% 0

Doesn't appear that Vegas expects Daboll to play his starters next week: Eagles open as 13-point favorites per @betonline_ag. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 2, 2023

Dolphins (21) at Patriots (23) Dolphins (21) atPatriots (23)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Jeff Wilson 46 65.7% 22.0% 15-45-0 55.6% 19.0% 3-31-0 17.5% 4.1% 0 2 Raheem Mostert 30 42.9% 53.2% 9-29-0 33.3% 47.5% 8-62-1 20.0% 7.5% 2 3 Salvon Ahmed 2 2.9% 3.1% 0-0-0 0.0% 3.1% 1-8-0 2.5% 0.2% 0

Mostert had a rare big day through the air despite getting only half the third-down snaps (Wilson played 57%).

Wilson has played more snaps than Mostert and taken more carries in back-to-back games since missing the Week 15 loss to Buffalo in which Mostert ran for a season-high 130 yards.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Rhamondre Stevenson 34 56.7% 67.7% 8-42-0 38.1% 50.7% 2-9-0 12.5% 17.1% 0 2 Damien Harris 29 48.3% 20.6% 9-32-0 42.9% 23.1% 3-18-0 9.4% 4.0% 1 3 Pierre Strong 2 3.3% 5.1% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.5% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.5% 0

Harris got one more carry than Stevenson in his return to the lineup and surprisingly saw just one fewer target as well while playing nearly half the snaps.

and surprisingly saw just one fewer target as well while playing nearly half the snaps. Stevenson got nine of 12 snaps in the first quarter. After that, both backs played more than 40% of snaps in each quarter.

Panthers (24) at Buccaneers (30) Panthers (24) atBuccaneers (30)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Chuba Hubbard 34 52.3% 24.6% 3-12-0 13.6% 16.7% 3-53-0 9.7% 3.8% 0 2 D'Onta Foreman 25 38.5% 35.3% 13-35-0 59.1% 43.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.2% 0 3 Raheem Blackshear 3 4.6% 8.0% 0-0-0 0.0% 5.0% 1--1-0 3.2% 2.9% 0

Before the fourth quarter, Foreman got 45% of snaps to Hubbard's 41%, with a 10-3 advantage in carries and neither seeing a target (Blackshear had one). Hubbard then took 74% of snaps in the fourth quarter and turned three targets into 53 yards.

and neither seeing a target (Blackshear had one). Foreman played 56% of early down snaps before the final quarter... not awful, nor ideal.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Rachaad White 39 50.6% 39.5% 11-22-0 44.0% 34.2% 5-26-0 11.9% 8.4% 0 2 Leonard Fournette 36 46.8% 59.1% 10-28-0 40.0% 51.6% 4-19-0 9.5% 11.9% 0 3 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 2 2.6% 1.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.5% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.3% 0

White took 51% of snaps on first down, 52% on second down and 60% on third down, finishing with one more carry and one more target than Fournette for a near-50/50 split. Both RBs played four or more snaps in each quarter. White took 77% in the first quarter and 43% thereafter (to Fournette's 53%).

for a near-50/50 split. Tampa Bay is locked into the No. 4 seed, which could mean more work for White and/or Vaughn (and less for Fournette) in Week 18 against Atlanta.

Saints (20) at Eagles (10) Saints (20) atEagles (10)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Alvin Kamara 40 58.0% 60.3% 16-74-0 45.7% 46.2% 1-7-0 4.3% 16.0% 1 2 David Johnson 8 11.6% 5.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.8% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.4% 0 3 Eno Benjamin 6 8.7% 0.6% 2-10-0 5.7% 0.5% 1-9-0 4.3% 0.2% 0

Taysom Hill had a season high-14 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Kamara saw a season-low one target, his fourth straight game with less than five targets after averaging 6.5 over his first 10 games.

after averaging 6.5 over his first 10 games. Tampa Bay's win eliminated the Saints from playoff contention. They might give Benjamin a look Week 18.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Miles Sanders 22 40.0% 58.2% 12-61-0 80.0% 48.6% 0-0-0 0.0% 5.3% 0 2 Boston Scott 18 32.7% 13.2% 2-6-0 13.3% 8.8% 0-0-0 3.1% 1.3% 0 3 Kenneth Gainwell 15 27.3% 28.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 9.4% 2-17-0 6.3% 5.9% 0

Sanders took only 43% of snaps even before the fourth quarter. New Orleans dominated possession, and the Eagles ended up running only 53 plays, including six sacks.

49ers (37) at Raiders (34) 49ers (37) atRaiders (34)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Christian McCaffrey 57 85.1% 44.3% 19-121-1 70.4% 31.9% 6-72-0 26.5% 12.8% 1 2 Kyle Juszczyk 31 46.3% 47.7% 1-9-0 3.7% 1.3% 0-0-0 0.0% 4.5% 0 3 Jordan Mason 5 7.5% 6.6% 2-13-1 7.4% 7.5% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.0% 1 4 Tyrion Davis-Price 5 7.5% 6.0% 1-5-0 3.7% 5.6% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.4% 0

Mason scored a go-ahead, 14-yard TD shortly before the two-minute warning of the second half, spelling an exhausted McCaffrey after a 48-yard catch-and-run. McCaffrey dominated the RB workload otherwise, taking 25 touches for 193 yards on 85% of snaps.

Davis-Price got a few snaps even with Mason no longer hampered by the hammy.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Josh Jacobs 47 68.1% 74.7% 17-69-1 53.1% 80.1% 4-26-0 15.6% 11.6% 2 2 Brandon Bolden 14 20.3% 7.9% 8-32-0 25.0% 4.2% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.7% 2 3 Ameer Abdullah 9 13.0% 15.4% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.0% 0-0-0 0.0% 5.7% 0

Jacobs scored a TD and had 21 touches, but Bolden getting eight carries is perhaps another sign of the Raiders preparing for next year (along with the Derek Carr situation). Jacobs is 160 yards ahead of Nick Chubb and 179 ahead of Derrick Henry for the rushing title. If I were him, in a contract year, I wouldn't want to play Week 18. The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention, and Jacobs has done everything he can to prove himself. I don't think he'll sit out entirely; I'd just worry that he cedes even more work to Bolden (or rookie Zamir White if he's back from an ankle injury this week)



Jets (6) at Seahawks (23) Jets (6) atSeahawks (23)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Ty Johnson 31 45.6% 14.4% 8-46-0 47.1% 6.5% 1-11-0 11.1% 3.8% 0 2 Michael Carter 20 29.4% 44.9% 1-2-0 5.9% 28.8% 2-3-0 6.7% 9.2% 0 3 Zonovan Knight 15 22.1% 17.1% 8-27-0 47.1% 19.0% 2-17-0 6.7% 2.5% 0

Johnson got a surprise start and played 57% of snaps in the first quarter, 48% in the second, 42% in the third and 37% in the fourth . Carter played 53% of snaps in the fourth quarter, after only 20% through three quarters. Knight played 27% of snaps through three quarters and finished tied with Johnson for the team lead in carries.

. Knight has 27 carries for 48 yards (1.8 YPC) the past three games , after taking 26 for 230 yards (5.0 YPC) in his first three games. All in all, he's at 3.8 YPC. The 22% snap share was by far his lowest yet. He'd handled 41-to-55% in each of his previous five NFL appearances.

, after taking 26 for 230 yards (5.0 YPC) in his first three games. All in all, he's at 3.8 YPC.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Kenneth Walker 41 56.9% 50.1% 23-133-0 60.5% 51.2% 1-9-0 3.6% 6.5% 1 2 DeeJay Dallas 27 37.5% 18.3% 7-43-0 18.4% 8.5% 3-55-0 14.3% 3.4% 0 3 Godwin Igwebuike 4 5.6% 0.4% 3-4-0 7.9% 0.8% 1-3-0 3.6% 0.2% 0

Walker played 63% of snaps through three quarters and handled 18 of the 21 RB carries (plus one of the three targets).

(plus one of the three targets). In the fourth quarter, Walker got five carries, Dallas took four and Igwebuike added three. Dallas also got two of his four targets in the final quarter. Igwebuike didn't play at all until Q4.



Vikings (17) at Packers (41) Vikings (17) atPackers (41)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Dalvin Cook 34 58.6% 74.5% 9-27-0 45.0% 69.1% 2-17-0 8.6% 9.0% 2 2 Alexander Mattison 23 39.7% 24.6% 8-38-0 40.0% 17.5% 1-7-0 2.9% 2.8% 0 3 Kene Nwangwu 1 1.7% 0.7% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.1% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.2% 0

Cook played 71% of snaps through three quarters, then only two snaps (15%) in the fourth quarter of this blowout.

The 49ers' win means the #Vikings need a win and a San Francisco loss to claim the No. 2 seed. Otherwise, they'll be the No. 3 and face the Giants the first weekend of the playoffs. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) January 2, 2023

#Vikings offensive line snap counts have Chris Reed playing the final 53 of 58 snaps after Austin Schlottmann was lost after five snaps with broken fibula above left ankle. And Oli Udoh played the final 45 snaps after RT Brian O'Neill was lost after 13 snaps with calf injury. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 2, 2023

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 AJ Dillon 29 46.0% 48.7% 12-41-1 36.4% 41.4% 0-0-0 3.8% 7.8% 2 2 Aaron Jones 25 39.7% 57.8% 14-111-0 42.4% 47.0% 2-2-0 11.5% 13.2% 0 3 Patrick Taylor 12 19.0% 3.3% 5-10-0 15.2% 2.3% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.2% 0

Taylor got all his snaps in the fourth quarter. Before that, Dillon and Jones handled 53% apiece, with Jones taking 16 touches for 113 yards and Dillon taking eight eight for 28 .

. Dillon scored a two-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to make it a 32-point game.

Rams (10) at Chargers (31) Rams (10) atChargers (31)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Cam Akers 38 77.6% 38.0% 19-123-0 73.1% 43.6% 1-10-0 11.1% 3.0% 1 2 Malcolm Brown 8 16.3% 9.8% 1-23-1 3.8% 4.7% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.2% 0 3 Kyren Williams 3 6.1% 14.7% 2-6-0 7.7% 9.1% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.4% 0

Akers played at least three-fourths of the Rams' snaps for a third straight week, taking 20 touches for 133 yards after his 147-yard, three-TD outing the week before. Brown scored the lone TD, however, running it in from 23 yards out on a 3rd-and-3 in the second quarter.

after his 147-yard, three-TD outing the week before. Williams didn't play until the fourth quarter. Akers took 83% of snaps through three quarters, including 30 of 31 on early downs (97%).

Brown got seven of his eight snaps on third down.

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Austin Ekeler 28 43.8% 62.3% 10-122-2 32.3% 50.5% 4-39-0 12.9% 19.1% 0 2 Joshua Kelley 23 35.9% 21.6% 9-45-0 29.0% 16.8% 1-1-0 6.5% 3.3% 0 3 Larry Rountree 13 20.3% 1.5% 10-15-0 32.3% 2.6% 1-13-0 3.2% 0.2% 0

Ekeler played less than 56% of snaps for the first time since Week 1, mostly because he barely played in the fourth quarter. Ek took 57% of snaps in the first half and had six carries for 102 yards and two TDs (one from 72 yards out and the other from 10 yards out).

Rountree got all his snaps in the second half, while Kelley got 32% of first-half snaps and four of the 11 RB touches before halftime. Nine of Rountree's 11 touches came in the fourth quarter (the Chargers led by 21 for most of the period).

while Kelley got 32% of first-half snaps and four of the 11 RB touches before halftime.

Steelers (16) at Ravens (13) Steelers (16) atRavens (13)

Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 Najee Harris 45 64.3% 65.9% 22-111-0 53.7% 53.8% 2-12-1 11.1% 10.0% 0 2 Jaylen Warren 28 40.0% 28.7% 12-76-0 29.3% 15.3% 3-22-0 11.1% 5.6% 0

Harris and Warren both ran well against Baltimore, with Harris reaching 20 carries for a fourth time in the past eight games (and adding a game-winning receiving TD). Harris took 63% of snaps on first down, 79% on second down and 44% on third down.

Warren missed Week 12 and played only 20% of snaps Week 13. In four games since, he's played at least 31% of snaps in each contest while averaging 8.0 carries for 37.0 yards and 1.8 catches for 14.0 yards on 2.3 targets. The undrafted rookie is averaging 4.8 YPC on 71 carries and has caught 25 of his 29 targets for 207 yards (86.2% catch rate, 7.1 YPT). That said, Warren has averaged only 3.2 YPC on 40 carries on 1st/2nd-and-10, while Harris has averaged 4.2 YPC on 152 of those carries.



Snaps Sn % Sn% '22 Rush Carr. Sh. CS '22 Rec. Tgt Sh TS '22 GLL 1 J.K. Dobbins 26 50.0% 19.7% 17-93-0 60.7% 18.4% 0-0-0 0.0% 1.9% 0 2 Justice Hill 17 32.7% 24.4% 0-0-0 0.0% 8.4% 0-0-0 0.0% 2.8% 0 3 Gus Edwards 9 17.3% 15.2% 3-2-0 10.7% 16.6% 0-0-0 0.0% 0.5% 0

Dobbins took a season-high 17 carries and matched his season high of 50% snap share (from back in Week 4). Edwards, meanwhile, played only one snap in the second half and thus matched a season low with 17% snap share . He got just three carries, half of his previous season low.

(from back in Week 4).

Bills () at Bengals () Bills () atBengals ()

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 17 (IT5)