B.J. Hill News: Inks new deal
Hill signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Bengals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill will stay in Cincinnati, signing a new deal before the start of free agency. The NC State product is coming off another solid campaign, tallying 56 combined tackles, including 3.0 sacks and four passes defended. Hill will now remain a focal point of the Bengals' defensive interior moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now