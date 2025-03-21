Brandin Cooks News: Headed back to New Orleans

The Saints are slated to sign Cooks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the wideout's reported deal is a two-year pact worth $13 million. Cooks, who joined the NFL as a 2014 first-round pick of the Saints, is thus poised to return to New Orleans, where he'll add speed and experience to a WR corps which is led by Chris Olave and also includes Rashid Shaheed. In 10 regular-season games with the Cowboys in 2024, Cooks recorded 26 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 54 targets, but with his looming change of scenery, a bounce-back could be in order for the 31-year-old, with a path to steady snaps seemingly on tap for him in 2025.