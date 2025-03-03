Chris Godwin Injury: Not expected to get franchise tag

The Buccaneers aren't planning to use the franchise tag on Godwin (ankle), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay has already used the tag on Godwin twice, so using it again would result in a 144 percent raise, Laine notes. She also states that the Buccaneers want Godwin back and that the wideout wants to return to the club, so there appears to be a mutual desire to get a new deal completed. Godwin ended last season on IR due to an ankle injury that he suffered in mid-October, but he's expected to be ready for the start of next season, which will be his ninth in the NFL -- all of which to this point have been with Tampa Bay.