Chris Jones Injury: Likely missing Week 18

Jones (calf) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jones was unable to practice all week after missing the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Steelers on Christmas Day due to a calf injury, so it's no surprise he's expected to be sidelined Sunday. The All-Pro defensive lineman appeared in 15 games for Kansas City this season, recording 37 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. Marlon Tuipulotu and Derrick Nnadi are expected to have increased roles on the Chiefs' defensive line with Jones likely out in Week 18.