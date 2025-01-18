Gameday Injuries: Divisional Round

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Chiefs after a limited practice Wednesday and a missed session to close out the week Thursday. Despite the concerning practice pattern, multiple Friday reports indicate Mixon is fully expected to play, with video even emerging of him walking to and boarding the team bus without any noticeable limp. If there were to be any unexpected

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We're down to the final eight teams in the postseason field entering Divisional Round Weekend, and fortunately, we're dealing with a very light injury report for this installment of the playoffs. Additionally, we're set for the returns of a couple of prominent running backs from injury, leaving us with only a couple of potential absences to be concerned with. Let's check in on the latest as of Saturday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence partly due to an ankle injury. Mahomes' status for the postseason was never in doubt, but the fact he'll have had three weeks off since his last game action has to have been beneficial to the ankle sprain he'd been dealing with since Week 15.

RUNNING BACKS

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Chiefs after a limited practice Wednesday and a missed session to close out the week Thursday. Despite the concerning practice pattern, multiple Friday reports indicate Mixon is fully expected to play, with video even emerging of him walking to and boarding the team bus without any noticeable limp. If there were to be any unexpected setbacks, Dameon Pierce, who produced a 19-176-1 rushing line while serving as the lead back in Week 18 versus the Titans, would be slated to operate as Houston's lead back, with Dare Ogunbowale mixing in for complementary snaps.

The Lions' David Montgomery is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's divisional-round matchup against the Commanders after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence at the end of the regular season due to a knee injury. Montgomery noted earlier in the week that he felt his knee, which had sustained an MCL sprain in Week 15, was feeling very strong after he underwent a rigorous rehabilitation process to get prepared for the postseason. Montgomery's return should lead to Jahmyr Gibbs seeing a dip from the 21.3 carries and 4.3 catches per contest he averaged during the former's absence, but to what degree remains to be seen.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a ribs injury. Pacheco was splitting backfield work with Kareen Hunt during the five games he played following his return from injured reserve in Week 13, so the duo is likely to continue in a timeshare arrangement to some degree versus Houston.

The Bills' Ray Davis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday evening's divisional-round game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Friday that Davis remains in concussion protocol, so the rookie running back may have a difficult time gaining clearance to play versus Baltimore. If Davis does sit out, veteran Ty Johnson, who rushed nine times for 44 yards and brought in both targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card win over Denver when Davis logged just seven snaps, would step into the No. 2 role behind James Cook.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (knee) is doubtful for Sunday evening's wild-card matchup against the Bills after missing practice all week. Per Friday reports, Flowers was able to do some running with a brace before Friday's practice, and head coach John Harbaugh also retained slim hope the Pro Bowl wideout would be able to play. However, if Flowers misses another game, Rashod Bateman will profile as Baltimore's de facto No. 1 receiver, while Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace project to bump into the Nos. 2 and 3 roles, respectively. Additional targets could also be available for tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likley as a result of Flowers' absence.

The Texans' Robert Woods (hip) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. If Woods sits out, Xavier Hutchinson would likely move into the No. 3 receiver role behind Nico Collins and John Metchie.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Defensive Linemen

The Chiefs' Chris Jones is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Texans following a two-game absence at the end of the regular season due to a calf injury.

The Rams' Bobby Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Eagles.

Linebackers

The Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Chiefs.