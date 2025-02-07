NFL Picks: NFL Key Line Moves for Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Super Bowl 2025 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Key Line Moves

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

NFL Super Bowl Sunday Odds

Sunday February 9th

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Opening Odds

Chiefs -124 ML

Chiefs -1.5

O/U 49.5

Current Odds

Chiefs -124 ML (FanDuel); Eagles +110 ML (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chiefs -1.5 (FanDuel -110); Eagles +2.5 (Fanatics -125)

UNDER 49.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook -125); OVER 48.5 (FanDuel -110)

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +110

Saquon Barkley +280

Jalen Hurts +350

Travis Kelce +1800

A.J. Brown +3600

DeVonta Smith +5000

Kareem Hunt +6000

Chris Jones +6000

Hollywood Brown +6500

Dallas Goedert +10000

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 59 is finally here on Sunday, pitting the Chiefs and Eagles.

Back in the offseason, the Chiefs opened +500 (1st) to win the Super Bowl and the Eagles were +1200 (5th).

The Chiefs opened as -1.5 point favorites on the game, and money came in on them pushing it to -2.0, but it bounced back to -1.5 immediately. With a game like this, potential line movements will come on Saturday/Sunday as more money comes in. Also, the Super Bowl generates more money on props than any other game so that is where a lot of action will take place.

The total opened 49.5 and also was immediately bet down to 49.0. It came down to 48.5 late last Saturday and bounced back up to 49.0 last Sunday.. 48 is a key number in Over/Unders and it looks like it could end up coming down a little more.

The majority of the bets (58%) have come in on the Chiefs, and the handle (56%) has come in on Kansas city as well which reflects where the "sharp" money has landed.

The total is seeing money on the Under at 81% of total bets, and 83% of the handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, and the Eagles have received 54% of the bets and 55% of the handle.



Trends

The Chiefs are 23-2 SU in their last 25 games

KC is 4-9 ATS last 13, but 4-2 in their last 6

The Eagles are 17-3 SU in their last 20 games

Philadelphia is 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games

Each of the last 14 Super Bowls had point spreads of five points or fewer. In those games, the underdogs went 9-5 SU

Underdogs are also 13-4 ATS in the last 17 Super Bowls and covered 10 of the previous 12

Teams that allow fewer points in the regular season are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in the last 9 Super Bowls

Key Injuries

Eagles - RB Kenneth Gainwell (Concussion - Questionable), LB Brandon Graham (Triceps - Questionable)

Chiefs - WR Skyy Moore (Abdomen - Doubtful)

Weather - Indoors