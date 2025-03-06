Christian Kirk Injury: Being dealt to Houston

The Jaguars are finalizing a trade Thursday that will send Kirk (collarbone) to the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kirk, who is recovering from a broken left collarbone suffered in late October, looks set to join Nico Collins atop Houston's wide receiver depth chart. The veteran slot man will face opportunity as one of C.J. Stroud's top targets, especially with Stefon Diggs (knee - ACL) a pending free agent and Tank Dell (knee - ACL) a candidate to miss much, if not all, of the 2025 season. Per Pelissero, the Texans are taking on Kirk's salary of $16.5 million for 2025 and sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for the 28-year-old veteran wideout.