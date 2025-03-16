Cooper Rush News: Set to back up Lamar Jackson

Rush and the Ravens have agreed to a two-year contract valued at up to $12.2 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rush spent the first eight seasons of his career in Dallas and made 14 starts during that span, winning nine of those games. The 31-year-old saw the most action of his career last year after Dak Prescott (hamstring) was hurt in Week 10, and Rush finished with an 83.8 passer rating, completing 61 percent of his 308 pass attempts with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions over 12 games. With Baltimore, he'll be the No. 2 QB behind Lamar Jackson, who has missed just one regular-season contest over the past two years.