Corey Ballentine News: Signs with Indianapolis

Ballentine signed a one-year contract with the Colts on Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ballentine played in Green Bay the last three years, and in 2024 he finished the regular season with six solo tackles and one forced fumble across 15 games while adding 21 kick return yards. He'll likely reprise his special teams role in Indianapolis, but Ballentine also adds veteran depth to the Colts' secondary.