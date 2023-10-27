Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

This article will go game by game for the Week 8 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen seems tough to stop right now, so it might not matter that the Texans expect back their slot corner Tavierre Thomas for this game after missing time with a broken hand. Thomas upgrades the Texans' coverage there, it just isn't clear if it's enough to worry about Thielen. The boundary wideouts for Carolina, as they do every week, look less encouraging. DJ Chark can run past players like Steven Nelson and Shaq Griffin, and Jonathan Mingo might be able to separate too, but the viable targets haven't been there. The constant non-viability of Chark and Mingo is part of the reason it's difficult to doubt Thielen even in tougher matchups – the ball has nowhere else to go.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo









HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Tank Dell being back should be a significant help for C.J. Stroud, and the Panthers are without one of their leading slot defenders in the rover-like Jeremy Chinn. With Robert Woods dealing with a foot injury, the Texans have a need for Dell to step up here in what should be a good spot. It's also a good spot for Nico Collins, who gets to run against the mediocre duo of Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson.

Upgrade: Nico Collins, Tank Dell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Noah Brown

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are both far too good to be covered by the likes of Derion Kendrick and Ahkello Witherspoon. The matchup is a joke. That has been the case in the past though and Mike McCarthy has still found ways to make things difficult. There is point blank no excuse for the Dallas offense failing here. The gap between any such result and the obvious talent advantage for Dallas is one that could only be explained by coaching incompetence. Giving McCarthy the benefit of the doubt is often risky. Michael Gallup isn't as obvious of a mismatch against those corners but still has the upper hand himself.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup









RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua gets an interesting if not challenging matchup here, as he tends to make his living in the lower intermediate, which is a depth that generally suits the playing styles of Stephon Gilmore and Daron Bland. It's not that those corners are particularly frightening – Gilmore especially can be taken downfield – but Nacua generally functions in the regions where Bland and Gilmore are most comfortable. Cooper Kupp has the more obvious green light – slot man Jourdan Lewis is generally competent, but with no Minkah Fitzpatrick type behind him there might not be a way for Dallas to give Lewis as much help as he needs. Tutu Atwell is mostly clearing space at this point, but if Dallas doesn't keep a safety over him the Rams are prepared to test them deep.

Upgrade: Cooper Kupp

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs should both have favorable matchups here. Byron Murphy is Minnesota's top outside corner, yet he's basically playing out of position. Murphy is too small and slow to defend someone like Doubs but especially Watson downfield. Akayleb Evans is much more toolsy than Murphy, making him a better trait match to Watson and Doubs, but Evans' skill component grades poorly. Jayden Reed too should have favorable looks in the slot, where the Vikings bizarrely continue to play safety Josh Metellus, who wasn't even a good cover guy by safety standards. Jordan Love is not good and is a much greater obstacle to wideout production than the Vikings defense.

Upgrade: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A







MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Jordan Addison is the man and he already showed he can beat on a totally good corner like Charvarius Ward. Jaire Alexander would constitute a much tougher test and a more compelling measure of Addison's skills, but Alexander is dealing with a back issue that might keep him out. If Alexander is out then the Packers have no one vaguely capable of covering Addison. Rasul Douglas might need new ankles after a game of covering Addison, and the likes of Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine etc. are just not serious counters to a player like Addison. Douglas can lock up K.J. Osborn and the lowly Valentine/Ballentine duo aren't guaranteed to lose to a player like Osborn, either. Brandon Powell had one of the best games of his pro or college career against San Francisco, so it will be interesting to see if he can build against the mediocre coverage of KeiSean Nixon.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jordan Addison (raise to Upgrade if Alexander is out), K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell

Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marshon Lattimore could be a challenging assignment for Michael Pittman, for all the same reasons Lattimore tends to be difficult for a big wideout like Mike Evans. Pittman's build is part of his strength, so when he goes against a big corner that edge lessens. Pittman is not size dependent, though, and after complaining about his usage he figures to see targets here regardless of how covered he might be. Alec Pierce is a good player but like Pittman has his size advantage neutralized here by the New Orleans corner personnel, and the Saints corners are very athletic in addition to being bigger than most corners. It's Josh Downs who has the easiest matchup, because big/fast corners see their strengths go to waste against a smaller start/stop guy like Downs in the slot.

Upgrade: Josh Downs

Downgrade: Alec Pierce

Even: Michael Pittman









NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Derek Carr is playing at such a low level that there's no basis for thinking he can play competently against any NFL defense, no matter how bad. This Colts defense isn't truly bad, but its corner personnel is so weak and damaged that they fall into the category for reasons outside of their control. Chris Olave cannot be covered by these corners. It's an absurd suggestion. What's less absurd is the suggestion that Olave might be wide open and given few or no viable targets anyway. Even the 'targets' Carr throws to Olave are only called so generously – Carr can't hit a receiver in stride or on time and it's painfully clear every time he plays. Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed are also much too much for these corners.

Upgrade: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill (hip) faces a potentially challenging test here, even if he plays through his injury. Jonathan Jones has a bizarrely strong history against Hill, and it's possible that Jones continues to vex Hill, especially if Hill is less than 100 percent healthy. Jones is 30 years old now and his trademark burning speed might not be as present as it was in past matchups with Hill, and Jones himself is playing through a knee issue. Jack Jones is a plus corner for the Patriots' scheme but he lacks the speed to track Hill or Jaylen Waddle over long spaces. Myles Bryant is an easy target, but it's not clear if the Patriots will allow Hill or Waddle to see Bryant in coverage. J.C. Jackson still seems rusty from last year's patellar tendon tear, which makes sense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle









NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Demario Douglas is clearly better at this point than JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Patriots desperately need the speed and burst Douglas provides. DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne is an incredibly sluggish boundary duo, and it's part of why it's so easy to blitz the Patriots and get away with it. Douglas can be part of the solution, so hopefully the Patriots keep giving him chances. With that said, the toughest part of the Miami corner rotation is the slot personnel, where Kader Kohou tends to play. Kohou is the best Miami corner, so it might be easier to attack the likes of Eli Apple and Xavien Howard line up, but it's not clear if Bourne or especially Parker can do much with it. Jalen Reagor has been getting more snaps at Parker's expense but it's hard to be optimistic there.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt pose a deep threat even to corners like Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but the reason those two tend to hold their own is that their limitations tend to be accounted for in the defensive design, and the Jets more so keep those corners in playmaking positions that suit their abilities. Part of that design is the effect of the Jets pass rush, which generally forces quarterbacks to release the ball before Reed or Gardner find themselves in a trouble spot downfield. Wan'Dale Robinson gets probably the easiest matchup among the Jets corners, as Michael Carter is generally more forgiving than Reed or Gardner outside.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt









JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Deonte Banks is super toolsy but has been a bit of a penalty machine to this point, so there's no reason to find him an obstacle to Garrett Wilson. Adoree' Jackson doesn't give up much separation but is a non-factor at the catch point. Wilson and Allen Lazard are better than Banks and Jackson are cumulatively, so this looks like a good spot for Wilson and Lazard to get open. The Zach Wilson question is the only one.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

The Jaguars can make things tough for one wideout if Tyson Campbell can play well through his hamstring injury, and best bet is that Campbell is assigned to his former college teammate George Pickens. Campbell is a strong trait match to Pickens, whereas the much smaller Darious Williams is a better trait match against Diontae Johnson. Johnson missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring issue, so if he's out it would make things harder yet on Pickens. If the Pittsburgh WR2 is Allen Robinson then the Jaguars might shadow Pickens with Campbell and roll safety help that way. Robinson is bigger than Williams and slot man Tre Herndon but probably can't separate from anyone.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: George Pickens (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Campbell), Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson









JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

None of the Pittsburgh corners can cover Calvin Ridley or Christian Kirk. Luckily for the Steelers, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor still has no idea what he's doing and will either change type prior to this game or remain on-type and play into the hands of the defensive scheming. When defenses double Ridley it to this point hasn't been in Taylor's nature to even try to do anything about it. To this point Taylor has responded to double teams against Ridley not with route adjustments or pre-snap motion to free up Ridley. No – Taylor thinks it wiser to take the 'easier' target by throwing to Jamal Agnew, who isn't a real receiver at all. Patrick Peterson in the slot is such a bad idea that maybe even Taylor can't screw it up – Kirk should be able to get open constantly as long as Minkah Fitzpatrick isn't playing centerfield over him. Like most weeks, this should be an easy blowup spot for the Jaguars passing game but will likely be something much less than that.

Upgrade: Christian Kirk

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley, Jamal Agnew

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins can beat A.J. Terrell and certainly the other Falcons corners, while Treylon Burks can definitely beat those other corners and might be able to beat Terrell too. The problem, of course, is that the Titans offensive line can't pass block and quarterback Will Levis is likely a significant downgrade from Ryan Tannehill. It's not easy to call, but if Hopkins/Burks disappoint here then it won't be because they were covered, in my opinion.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks







ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

It might not matter since Atlanta runs so much two-TE, but slot corner Roger McCreary missed practice Thursday with a hamstring issue. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton are your primary outside corners for Tennessee, and they might be the primary corners for Tennessee in this game even if McCreary plays, unless the Titans want to run a nickel defense in response to the two-TE (might be a bad idea). In any case Murphy-Bunting is the toughest cover, and playing primarily on the left side. Drake London will one day beat better corners than Murphy-Bunting and that day might already be here, but he will find things easier against Fulton on the other side. London has run a bit more of his routes on the offense's left, so he should see a good amount of Fulton. Van Jefferson is less likely to win on the basis of matchup superiority, but his playing time appears to be on the rise.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London (arguable Upgrade – the more Fulton the better), Van Jefferson

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

James Bradberry showed up on the injury report with an ankle issue Thursday, which could be a problem with Bradley Roby looking iffy at best. Roby's presence allows Bradberry to play outside, where he fits best, but if Roby is out then it's not clear what the Eagles will do – they've used Bradberry in the slot at times this year, but last week there was a rotation of three backup corners in the slot. Terry McLaurin can beat even corners as good as Bradberry and Darius Slay, and Sam Howell has done a better job of getting McLaurin the ball, but it's generally been a struggle and it's not easy to see why the Eagles of all teams would be the one to let Howell get right. Curtis Samuel is playing hurt but has the easiest matchup against the non-Slay, non-Bradberry corners. Jahan Dotson appears cursed for the time being.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jahan Dotson

Even: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel





PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown already torched this secondary earlier this year, and DeVonta Smith can do the same. Ron Rivera scapegoating the talented rookie Emmanuel Forbes for losing to Brown earlier this year will age about as well as any other notable Rivera decision – swapping Forbes for Benjamin St-Juste and Danny Johnson is comically inept on Rivera's part, and counterproductive to boot. Time is almost up, Ron.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

DK Metcalf should be back healthy for this game, but Tyler Lockett (hamstring) wasn't practicing as of Thursday, putting the Seattle offense in a difficult spot against an elite corner rotation. Jaxon Smith-Njigba can pick up some of the slack but faces arguably the toughest Browns corner in Greg Newsome. Metcalf should be able to bully Denzel Ward but winning with physicality might get tougher in light of the extra safety attention there might be in the absence of Lockett. There's reason to like Metcalf here, but especially if Lockett is active.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Even: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett









CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper can twist up the ankles of the otherwise formidable sideline/vertical defender Tariq Woolen, and a player like Tre Brown on the other side might be more vulnerable yet. The P.J. Walker problem is an enormous one, though, and it's unclear if Cooper will get a fair chance to capitalize when he's open. If it's bad for Cooper then you know Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones are really hurting.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquise Brown can probably lose Marlon Humphrey every now and then and guys like Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore can do damage against the remaining Baltimore corners, but the smoke and mirrors that got Joshua Dobbs through the first six weeks have completely exhausted themselves. Defenses know the formula now – sit back in shallow coverage and let Dobbs read the field, which doesn't suit him. Don't bite on run fakes, just let Arizona run and sit back in that dishonest coverage. The receivers should have room, but Dobbs has only so many reads and throws he can make and teams seem to have figured them out. These guys need Kyler Murray back.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore









BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Zay Flowers is at his best when the intermediate is open, and this game should give him that setup. Volume and explosiveness both should be on the table. Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham can dust these corners, too, but if they're splitting snaps with Nelson Agholor then everyone loses.

Upgrade: Zay Flowers

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chiefs defense is tough, in large part because their secondary personnel is strong and varied. L'Jarius Sneed in particular is capable of playing many different ways, giving the Chiefs schematic ambiguity in addition to the generally strong personnel. Sneed is prepared to play tough against both of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, while Trent McDuffie is probably better suited to covering smaller wideouts like Jeudy. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are generally the most vulnerable Chiefs corners, but they tend to play with the benefit of the sideline while matching up against the lesser threat in any given formation, which in this case is definitely Brandon Johnson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy









KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Patrick Surtain is excellent and would be a problem especially for bigger wideouts like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rashee Rice. Rice has generally run from the slot, though, where Surtain rarely goes and is at his best even more rarely yet. Outside wideouts are the ones most at risk of seeing Surtain. Every other Denver corner is weak.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Rashee Rice (arguable Upgrade if Surtain is avoided), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandon Aiyuk can beat most good corners, even those who trait match him effectively like Chidobe Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt. The added benefit of Kyle Shanahan's playcalling is usually enough to make Aiyuk close to matchup-proof while Deebo Samuel is out. It's not clear whether that rule applies any less if Brock Purdy (concussion) is out, but as long as the 49ers run game is working these favorable coverage situations tend to present themselves, and Aiyuk is the only means the 49ers have of striking at those opportunities. We might call this a challenging matchup for Aiyuk but the upside is always considerable when Samuel is out.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings









CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Charvarius Ward is good, but as we saw Jordan Addison is among those who clear the line of whatever point Ward can match in terms of wide receiver talent. Ja'Marr Chase is obviously more dangerous than Addison, and probably substantially so. Tee Higgins might not end up outranking Addison in upcoming years, but he's very good in his own right and can't be far off. Maybe more importantly, every 49ers corner aside from Ward has the bull's eye on them. The 49ers defense is in a borderline crisis due to their poor cornerback depth, and the Bengals have no good excuse for failing to strike here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylon Johnson is doing a good job at corner for Chicago, but the Chargers should be able to keep Keenan Allen away from Johnson and more so match up against Kyler Gordon, who is vulnerable. Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston project at a disadvantage against Johnson, and if Johnson doesn't follow Allen to the slot then he might get a shadow assignment against Palmer, which would be bad for Palmer.

Upgrade: Keenan Allen

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston











CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers tend to dare opposing passing games with big cushions, even in cases where they have the corner personnel to play traditional man coverage. That might be a risky approach against DJ Moore, who's among the league's most very dangerous receivers after the catch. Tyson Bagent is limited, but he can throw screens and slants. The Chargers would look foolish to allow this. Darnell Mooney can beat these corners too, but the Bagent limitations weigh more heavily on him.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney

Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown will see the toughest Raiders corner in slot man Nate Hobbs, but St. Brown can still get the better of that matchup, especially at home. With that said, it's the boundary Lions wideouts who get the easiest matchup. Jameson Williams can really dust these guys deep, and Josh Reynolds should find regular opportunities, too.

Upgrade: Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown









LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Corners like Cam Sutton and especially Jerry Jacobs get worse the more you make them turn and run downfield, which is to say underneath passing games tend to play into Sutton and Jacobs' strengths. The Raiders are vertically challenged as a design choice, so when you add the functional limitations of their quarterbacks you might have a surprisingly challenging matchup here despite the fact that Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers would normally dust corners better than these. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn got pantsed by the Ravens last week, but Glenn has had the upper hand more weeks than not.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers