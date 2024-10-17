Dalton Kincaid Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Kincaid (collarbone) remained listed as limited at practice Thursday.

Kincaid, who was also deemed limited in Wednesday's walk-through practice, sported a non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. The tight end now has one more chance to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, but if he doesn't do so Friday, he'll presumably head into the weekend with an injury designation.