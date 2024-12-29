Dalton Kincaid News: Just two catches in Week 17

Kincaid caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Kincaid finished sixth on the team in receiving yards as Josh Allen spread the ball around in the lopsided win. The talented tight end hasn't been much of a factor for a while, having exceeded 32 yards only once since Week 7. His next chance to snap this slump likely won't come until the playoffs, as the Bills' starters should play sparingly or not at all in Week 18 against the Patriots.