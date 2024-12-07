Dan Chisena News: Elevated for Week 14

The Panthers elevated Chisena from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

It's the third straight game that Chisena has been elevated for, and he'll give the Panthers added depth at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Eagles as Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is unlikely to play. Chisena caught his lone target for six yards while playing 19 snaps (two on offense, 17 on special teams) in the Panthers' Week 13 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.