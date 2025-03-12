Dan Chisena News: Returning to Carolina

Chisena re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Chisena began the 2024 season in Arizona before joining Carolina's practice squad mid-October, ultimately appearing in six games with the Panthers. He secured three of four targets for 37 yards in that span. Now, Chisena will work to put together a strong offseason and earn another reserve role on offense during the 2025 campaign.