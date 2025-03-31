Fantasy Football
Daniel Jones News: Will split first-team reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Jones and Anthony Richardson (back) will split first-team reps this spring, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.

Coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard both suggested there's no timetable for naming a Week 1 starter, with both QBs expected to get significant first-team reps throughout the offseason program (and possibly into training camp). The Colts recently signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million contract that includes $13.15 million guaranteed, putting him above the market for backup quarterbacks but not quite in starter range. It sounds like he and Richardson will split reps 50/50 at the beginning of OTAs.

