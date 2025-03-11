VSiN: Jim's NFL Free Agency Review

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the key results of NFL Free Agency with RotoWire football expert Jim Coventry. They start with the news of Daniel Jones joining the Colts. Next, they discuss the big changes in Seattle. Then Jim gives his thoughts on Justin Fields with the Jets. And what about that wide receiver shuffle for the Rams? The fellas end with Jim's insights regarding Najee Harris joining the Chargers. (Segment aired Tuesday, 3-11-2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.